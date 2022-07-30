Packers Football

Josh Heupel has supreme confidence in two budding young stars for . As the Volunteers look to build upon a fantastic first season from Heupel, they’ll be adding to impressive recruits to their defense — pass rushers Joshua Josephs and James Pearce. Speaking with the media, Heupel detailed the progression of the two fresh-faced four-star recruits since they’ve joined Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 16 MINUTES AGO