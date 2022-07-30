FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Yardbarker
Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video
The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
Packers QB Jordan Love stands out during Tuesday's practice
After throwing a disappointing interception to Vernon Scott to end a two-minute drill during Monday’s practice, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love bounced back with a standout performance that included at least two big-time throws on Tuesday. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Love connected with...
Yardbarker
The Packers Want Fans Excited About Sammy Watkins
The Green Bay Packers will have a big hole to fill after losing All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. He has been their top receiver for years and it would be difficult to replace his production. However, a team that has Aaron Rodgers at quarterback will always have a chance to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Highlights From Practice 6 of Packers Training Camp
There’s a reason why the Green Bay Packers shocked the world by drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round in 2020. Whether or not Love can keep Green Bay’s quarterbacking brilliance alive for a fourth and possibly fifth decade remains to be seen, but he delivered a reminder of his talent at Tuesday’s training camp practice.
Alex Forsyth on Rimington Trophy Award watchlist for second year in a row
There is not a lot of continuity between the 2021 Oregon Ducks and the 2022 version, which features a new head coach, new offensive and defensive coordinators, a new quarterback, mostly new running backs and wide receivers, and multiple new starters in the secondary. One constant is the man in the middle of the offensive line, center Alex Forsyth, who was once again named to the watchlist for the 2022 Rimington Trophy Award, given annually to the nation’s top center. Forsyth was on the watchlist last season as he led Oregon’s offensive line unit, although the award was eventually given to Iowa’s...
How broadcasting legend Vin Scully captured one of Detroit sports' most iconic moments
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully died Tuesday at 94. Although Scully gained renown for his 67 seasons as the voice of the Dodgers in Brooklyn and LA — receiving the Baseball Hall of Fame’s highest honor for broadcasters, the Ford C. Frick Award, in 1982 — his calls are linked to many great non-LA moments in sports history. (USA TODAY captured several when he retired from calling Dodgers games in 2016.)
Packers.com
Packers to recognize Special Olympics Wisconsin for Packers Give Back Game Aug. 19
The Green Bay Packers announced today they will recognize Special Olympics Wisconsin as the nonprofit honoree for the Packers Give Back Game on Friday, Aug. 19. The preseason matchup between Green Bay and New Orleans will mark the second annual Packers Give Back Game, which supports a benefiting charity from Wisconsin by highlighting their work and amplifying their message before and during the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Packers Two-Deep Depth Chart Through Week 1 of Training Camp
The first five practices of training camp have gotten the Green Bay Packers ready for the defining part of the summer. On Tuesday, the team will go through its first full-pads practice of camp. Now is when those big battles of camp will start to crystallize. Can this offensive lineman...
Aaron Jones: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 Packers season
Football season is fast approaching, and running back Aaron Jones is an intriguing player for your fantasy team. Jones is one of the most talented backs in the league, but his usage is not as big as some other running backs. The Green Bay Packers have two good running backs with Aaron Jones and A.J. […] The post Aaron Jones: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 Packers season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
446
Followers
686
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0