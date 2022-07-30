History of the Boom: Edwards Air Show revisits the history of supersonic flight

www.aerotechnews.com
Jalopnik
These Are the Worst Southern California Commutes I've Ever Seen
Any time someone talks about how EVs have more than enough range for the average American driver, I get irked. It’s a statement that generalizes American drivers and fails to take into account those of us who don’t live in a convenient area. Just because someone has a 20 or 40 miles round trip commute in New England or less than that somewhere else doesn’t mean that’s the case everywhere. Take my home region of Southern California.
SFGate
California spares coastal power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
Warm, mostly clear conditions expected in SoCal Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see a break from the humidity, with mostly warm temperatures and clear skies.
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
Opinion: Newsom Unlikely to Prevail in 57-Year Effort to Pump Delta Water South
Will the fifth time be the charm for California’s decades-long effort to replumb the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta so that more Northern California water can be transported to Southern California?. Don’t count on it. Last week, the state Department of Water Resources released a draft environmental impact report on...
GEICO closes all of its offices in California
Californians hoping to walk into a GEICO insurance office for their needs are out of luck.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Re-entry Near Phillipines] Alert! Debris From Chinese Rocket Has Potential To Fall on Northern California This Morning
The California State Warning Center has informed us that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface. The current predicted time of impact is on 7/30/2022 at 1100 hours, with a +/- 5 hour time error. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is not currently operating an Emergency Operations Center in response to this information, the following report is for situational awareness only.
SFGate
California Considers Bill That Would Free Actors From Exclusivity Deals
TV networks have long known the value of exclusive contracts for their stars. Networks that invest millions in developing and promoting a show don’t want to see the lead actor show up in another series on a rival network. But in the streaming era, those exclusivity deals have become...
These roads will take you to California’s highest places
Since these roads cut through remote and extreme wilderness, make sure to have everything you need in case of an unexpected emergency if you plan on traveling through any of them.
KTLA.com
What you need to know about water restrictions and fines in Southern California
As California endures another year of drought, cities and counties across the state have implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing the strain on the state’s water sources. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is asking homeowners to immediately reduce water use by 20 to 30 percent,...
People
Woman Who Dated 'Hillside Strangler' Serial Killer Speaks Out: 'I Was in Denial'
It was the late 1970s in Southern California. Seventeen-year-old Sheryl Kellison and her friend, Lisa, were driving around carefree in the Los Angeles suburb of Eagle Rock when a Chevy Impala with four men inside pulled up next to them. The men engaged the teens and offered to buy them...
paininthepass.info
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
paininthepass.info
Chances Of Thunderstorms & Heavy Rain Showers This Weekend
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch for Saturday through Sunday for the mountains and high and low deserts. A couple of easterly waves of monsoon moisture are in the forecast. This will be a very active weekend with...
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
foxla.com
Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of SoCal
A flash flood watch was in effect until this evening for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, where forecasters were predicting a chance of monsoonal showers, thunderstorms and possible moderate to heavy rain. Isolated to scattered showers will likely continue through at...
Heavy rain brings risk of flooding, debris flow in Antelope Valley and San Bernardino Mountains
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the eastern part of the Antelope Valley as heavy rain made its way through the area Sunday. The NWS initially issued a flash flood watch as the rain system arrived in the San Gabriel Mountains around 12:15 p.m. The storm system was expected to bring heavy […]
Does this curious spot mark the dividing line between Northern and Southern California?
Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
