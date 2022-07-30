ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Football

By MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cY27D_0gyyTz8P00

Green Bay's Kenny Clark rides a bike to the Packers' practice field Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Green Bay.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

How broadcasting legend Vin Scully captured one of Detroit sports' most iconic moments

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully died Tuesday at 94. Although Scully gained renown for his 67 seasons as the voice of the Dodgers in Brooklyn and LA — receiving the Baseball Hall of Fame’s highest honor for broadcasters, the Ford C. Frick Award, in 1982 — his calls are linked to many great non-LA moments in sports history. (USA TODAY captured several when he retired from calling Dodgers games in 2016.) ...
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

Freshman TreVonte' Citizen is impressing Mario Cristobal, Miami early

As camp gets started for teams around the country, coaches begin to learn things about their players. New coaches, in particular, are getting a feel for the program that they’re walking into. Mario Cristobal at Miami is no different. One player, in particular, freshman running back TreVonte’ Citizen, has already impressed him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

113
Followers
652
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy