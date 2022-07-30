Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48

nrinow.news
Whaley leaves BHS this month to take on leadership role in West Warwick schools
BURRILLVILLE – The principal of Burrillville High School for the past 13 years will be leaving this month after accepting a position as assistant superintendent of schools for the West Warwick School District. Michael Whaley announced the news in a note to parents Monday, August 1, with a resignation...
First scholarships in honor of murdered Warwick woman awarded on 1 year anniversary of death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the one year anniversary of the death of 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann, the scholarship fund in her name announced its first award recipients. The Miya D. Brophy-Baermann Scholarship Fund honors Miya’s life and legacy of compassion and commitment, to students who are working towards a...
John C. Lahar
John C. Lahar, 48, of Mendon, Mass. passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 28, 2022. He is the beloved husband to Alyssa S. (Gordon) Lahar. They were long-time friends, meeting in 1991, and in 1993, John escorted Alyssa to her high school junior prom. While they went their separate ways for college, they reconnected in 1998, and this is where their fairy tale began. They were instantly inseparable with a bond that will connect them always. John was, and will always be Alyssa’s soulmate.
Local priest taken off administrative leave, reassigned to church in Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A local priest placed on administrative leave at a Barrington Catholic Church in February is back on the job after the Diocese of Providence confirmed Fr. Eric Silva was reassigned to St. Thomas in Narragansett. Silva was the former assistant pastor at St. Luke’s in...
Priest accused of asking students inappropriate questions reassigned
The pastor who reportedly asked Catholic school students "completely inappropriate" questions during confession earlier this year has been reassigned to a Narragansett parish.
Former basketball teammates from Winchendon killed in crash
TEMPLETON — Two 22-year-old friends were killed and another was seriously injured in a single-car crash early Sunday morning. Nickolas Roy and Scott D. Laverdure, both of Winchendon, are the names of the deceased. Both are 2018 graduates of Murdock High School, where they both were basketball stars. ...
New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
Youth football team in Providence gifted new bus
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After their bus went up in flames in March, the West Elmwood Intruders football team was gifted a new one Monday. The bus was gifted by Mike Salvatore at the West End Recreational Center on Bucklin Street at 5 p.m. Other local politicians was at...
Police: Miriam Hospital nurse brought gun to work
The nurse was taken into custody after a security guard found the firearm in the emergency room. according to police.
Wareham cop pleads to punching senior
A Wareham Police officer on suspension admitted to sufficient facts Monday in Edgartown District Court on a charge of assault and battery, amended down from assault and battery on an elder or disabled person. Ryan Turner, 40, of Taunton, was given a continuation without a finding for one year, probation,...
Thompson of North Smithfield named manager of new Cumberland branch of Washington Trust
CUMBERLAND – The Washington Trust Company announced that Crystal Thompson has been appointed assistant vice president and branch manager of the bank’s new Cumberland branch, which is scheduled to open in early August of 2022 at 1900 Mendon Road. Thompson, a North Smithfield resident, has more than a...
Car slams into pool in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a swimming pool in Warwick on Monday. The crash happened around around 12 p.m. on Broad Street. The home owner told ABC 6 News that the driver tried to turn around in the driveway. Police said the driver went through a...
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in American in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
A Remarkable Recovery: NH teen completes road race following long recovery from paralysis
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire boy hit a major milestone in his road to recovery on Tuesday, completing a 10-mile race run after a rare condition left him suddenly paralyzed four years ago. Brandon Sarette was a healthy 11-year-old when in the middle of the night in 2018,...
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood
Police are searching for whoever shot and injured a man in Fall River Tuesday afternoon.
Miriam Hospital emergency room nurse accused of bringing gun to work
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Miriam Hospital emergency room nurse is accused of bringing a gun to work over the weekend. Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that Lalayna Grilley was arrested Sunday. A security officer at the hospital told police that the gun was seized...
Just One Station: Hingham mother speaks out, vows to help others after family’s home burned in massive fire
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Weeks after a massive fire destroyed a multistory home in Hingham, the mother of the family that lived there is speaking out. Haley Cutter described for 7NEWS the moment she learned the $3 million home her family had just purchased was burning. She said she had...
GNB Voc-Tech ‘Hall of Famer’ nominated to High School’s District Committee
Mayor Jon Mitchell has nominated a Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School alumna and Hall of Famer to the high school’s district committee. Carol Pimentel, in addition to her induction into GNB Voc-Tech’s Athletic Hall of Fame, also has been honored with the high school’s Career Achievement Award. She has had an extensive career in public service for the City and financial management for the University of Massachusetts higher education system. Her career highlights include service as City Auditor from 1986-89; director of the Mayor’s Office of Community Development from 1989-92; senior auditor for the President’s Office of the University of Massachusetts from 1992-93; and budget director and internal audit director roles for UMass-Dartmouth from 1993-2010.
Crash involving pedestrian on State Street in Springfield
Springfield police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on State Street Tuesday morning.
Two, including one from North Dartmouth, arrested at Aquapalooza event over the weekend
Two were arrested on Saturday during Aquapalooza over the weekend. The loosely organized event that brings many boaters has been a yearly occurrence in Potters Cove off Prudence Island in Portsmouth and took place this past Saturday. According to Portsmouth, Rhode Island police logs, 28-year-old Joel Morales, of North Dartmouth...
