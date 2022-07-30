Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48

Mayor Jon Mitchell has nominated a Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School alumna and Hall of Famer to the high school’s district committee. Carol Pimentel, in addition to her induction into GNB Voc-Tech’s Athletic Hall of Fame, also has been honored with the high school’s Career Achievement Award. She has had an extensive career in public service for the City and financial management for the University of Massachusetts higher education system. Her career highlights include service as City Auditor from 1986-89; director of the Mayor’s Office of Community Development from 1989-92; senior auditor for the President’s Office of the University of Massachusetts from 1992-93; and budget director and internal audit director roles for UMass-Dartmouth from 1993-2010.

1 DAY AGO