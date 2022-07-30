ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48

John C. Lahar

John C. Lahar, 48, of Mendon, Mass. passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 28, 2022. He is the beloved husband to Alyssa S. (Gordon) Lahar. They were long-time friends, meeting in 1991, and in 1993, John escorted Alyssa to her high school junior prom. While they went their separate ways for college, they reconnected in 1998, and this is where their fairy tale began. They were instantly inseparable with a bond that will connect them always. John was, and will always be Alyssa’s soulmate.
MENDON, MA
