Green Bay, WI

On3.com

Josh Heupel details Josh Joseph and James Pearce's progression since joining program

Josh Heupel has supreme confidence in two budding young stars for . As the Volunteers look to build upon a fantastic first season from Heupel, they’ll be adding to impressive recruits to their defense — pass rushers Joshua Josephs and James Pearce. Speaking with the media, Heupel detailed the progression of the two fresh-faced four-star recruits since they’ve joined Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Freshman TreVonte' Citizen is impressing Mario Cristobal, Miami early

As camp gets started for teams around the country, coaches begin to learn things about their players. New coaches, in particular, are getting a feel for the program that they’re walking into. Mario Cristobal at Miami is no different. One player, in particular, freshman running back TreVonte’ Citizen, has already impressed him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
News-Herald

Setting their sights on success

Loudon High School’s girls soccer team is hoping for more success after winning the program’s first district championship last season. The Lady Redskins went 16-2-1 in 2021-22 on their way to a District 4-1A regular season and championship sweep and have nine starters from that team returning. “(Last year) was really good, to be honest,” Kaela Correa, senior central midfielder, said. “We ended really strong and unfortunately we lost the...
LOUDON, TN
News-Herald

New start for Greenback girls soccer

After five consecutive years competing in the district championship game, things will look a bit different for Greenback School’s girls soccer team this season. Seven players from last year’s runner-up team have left, while six newcomers have joined, some with virtually no experience. On a 15-player roster, only three upperclassmen remain, with the other 12 spots consisting of sophomores, freshmen and eighth-graders. “We’ve lost a ton,” Rob Fox, Greenback head...
GREENBACK, TN
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

