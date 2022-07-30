ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Detroit Free Press

How broadcasting legend Vin Scully captured some of Detroit sports' biggest moments

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully died Tuesday at 94. Although Scully gained renown for his 67 seasons as the voice of the Dodgers in Brooklyn and LA — receiving the Baseball Hall of Fame’s highest honor for broadcasters, the Ford C. Frick Award, in 1982 — his calls are linked to many great non-LA moments in sports history. (USA TODAY captured several when he retired from calling Dodgers games in 2016.) ...
DETROIT, MI
Alex Forsyth on Rimington Trophy Award watchlist for second year in a row

There is not a lot of continuity between the 2021 Oregon Ducks and the 2022 version, which features a new head coach, new offensive and defensive coordinators, a new quarterback, mostly new running backs and wide receivers, and multiple new starters in the secondary. One constant is the man in the middle of the offensive line, center Alex Forsyth, who was once again named to the watchlist for the 2022 Rimington Trophy Award, given annually to the nation’s top center. Forsyth was on the watchlist last season as he led Oregon’s offensive line unit, although the award was eventually given to Iowa’s...
EUGENE, OR
Setting their sights on success

Loudon High School’s girls soccer team is hoping for more success after winning the program’s first district championship last season. The Lady Redskins went 16-2-1 in 2021-22 on their way to a District 4-1A regular season and championship sweep and have nine starters from that team returning. “(Last year) was really good, to be honest,” Kaela Correa, senior central midfielder, said. “We ended really strong and unfortunately we lost the...
LOUDON, TN
New start for Greenback girls soccer

After five consecutive years competing in the district championship game, things will look a bit different for Greenback School’s girls soccer team this season. Seven players from last year’s runner-up team have left, while six newcomers have joined, some with virtually no experience. On a 15-player roster, only three upperclassmen remain, with the other 12 spots consisting of sophomores, freshmen and eighth-graders. “We’ve lost a ton,” Rob Fox, Greenback head...
GREENBACK, TN
Lenoir City, TN
