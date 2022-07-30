Village of Middleport Features Yard of the Week

meigsindypress.com
Portsmouth Times
19 Indictments handed down
PORTSMOUTH – Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 22 and returned 19 public indictments. There were 2 no bills. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. Kevin T. Clark, 45. Oak Hill, Ohio, was...
WTAP
UPDATE: Two trailer homes on School Road in Parkersburg are a total loss
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 8/1/2022 7:27 P.M. Two trailer homes are a total loss after they caught on fire on School Road in Parkersburg. A trailer home on School Road in Parkersburg is a total loss. The call came in around 5:45 p.m. on Monday. WTAP has a reporter...
73rd Gallia County, Ohio Junior Fair opens to the public
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The 73rd Gallia County, Ohio Junior fair officially opened on Monday and runs through Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The fair is agriculture themed so you will see plenty of animals. There is also fun, fair food and cool rides. While there are amenities for all ages, the fair is primarily […]
Unique Airbnb: What West Virginia has that others don’t
Ever want to stay in a treehouse? or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place.
West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Bottle Filling Station Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s fourth annual Bottle Filling Station Program. “West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station Program is our most popular community investment opportunity each year and continues to showcase the need...
West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2
The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has confirmed the size and strength of the tornado that moved through the intersection of Ohio and Marshall County West Virginia and Washington County PA as an EF2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 mph surveyed. The NWS conducted a survey early Tuesday morning that started off […]
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Boil Advisory issued for portions of Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Pike Water, Inc. announced a boil advisory within the county. According to the water supplier, the advisory is until further notice for the following areas. Tackett Lane. Shyville Rd. Church Rd. Beaver Creek. Schuster Rd. Taylor Hollow. St Rt 220. Wakefield Mound Rd. 81- 535...
Two taken to hospital after crash in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Green Valley Road in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say this came in just after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Primary election is August 2nd
SCIOTO— A second 2022 primary election will offer Ohioans the opportunity to exercise their voting rights on Tuesday. And with early voting turnout looking low, every vote truly counts. Julia Gearheart, Director of the Scioto County Board of Elections (BOE), explained that voters should remember how much their vote...
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Homecoming readies three days of entertainment
BELPRE — The 90th annual Belpre Homecoming will take place Aug. 4-6 at Civitan Park in Belpre. Long a project of the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce, this year’s Homecoming marks its first year as its own non-profit organization. The main stage entertainment will kick off Thursday, Aug....
Ohio Man Found Dead On Log Near River
This is the second person found dead by the same river this week.
Your Radio Place
Drug arrest made in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie reports Jessie A. Short, 39, of 612 Fairground Street in. Caldwell has been charged with illegal assembly/possession of chemicals that may be used for. the manufacture of methamphetamines. Charges against Short stem from a search warrant executed by Noble County...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of Wellston man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
Adoptable pet of the week
Looking for a new furry friend to add to your family? Look no further than PDT’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!. Each week, in cooperation with a local animal shelter, a new adoptable pet will be featured. And with local animal shelters looking to make room for new pets in need, your adoption couldn’t come at a better time.
