Lenny Hochstein’s Girlfriend Katharina Mazepa Files Restraining Order Against His Estranged Wife Lisa

Lenny Hochstein, ​​Katharina Mazepa, and Lisa Hochstein. Seth Browarnik/Startraks; Courtesy of ​​Katharina Mazepa/Instagram; Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Amid Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein ’s ongoing divorce, his girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa , has alleged that the reality TV star attempted to harass her amid their budding romance.

Us Weekly can exclusively confirm that Mazepa, 26, filed a restraining order against the Real Housewives of Miami star, 39, on Wednesday, July 27.

“I have chosen not to respond back with threatening or distasteful messages to Lisa but rather deal with this in a professional and proper manner which is through the judicial system,” the model exclusively told Us in a statement. “I am hopeful through this filing to allow the public to know the real truth, which is that I was not involved with Lenny until after Lisa and him had separated. … It is only after Lenny’s separation that we began dating and having a relationship.”

Mazepa’s rep noted that the injunction was initially filed to stop Lisa’s alleged bullying and harassment, citing the claims had been made up by Lisa “solely for the purpose to harm Katharina's physical safety, emotional well-being, reputation and business.” The court documents further alleged that the Bravo personality created several “finsta” accounts on Instagram to post false rumors that Mazepa and Lenny, 55, had an affair prior to his divorce .

“The truth is I am not a homewrecker, I am not someone destroying a family, and I am not someone acting in an inappropriate manner as is being stated publicly by Lisa,” Mazepa told Us . “This filing will prove that and the injunctive relief for her that has already been granted by a judge will hopefully stop the online bullying, stalking, harassing and threatening behavior from Lisa.”

She added: “It is unfortunate that Lisa has taken the low road to make such false allegations which presumably are being made to gain an advantage over Lenny in the divorce proceedings which is inappropriate. I look forward to just focusing on protecting my physical and emotional well-being, my reputation, my business relationships and living a peaceful life with my boyfriend.”

Us previously confirmed in May that Lenny and Lisa had separated after nearly 13 years of marriage . Weeks earlier, they sparked breakup speculation after the plastic surgeon was spotted partying with his now-girlfriend.

“A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process,” Lenny — who shares son Logan, 6, and daughter Elle, 2, with his estranged spouse — told Us at the time, denying affair allegations. “It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced . This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

The Canada native — who wed Lenny in October 2009 — told Us in her own statement that she felt “blindsided” by their split . “With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them ,” she said. “I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”

Lisa has yet to publicly address Mazepa’s recent allegations.

The Austria native, for her part, has remained focused on her romance. “Katharina and Lenny are in a committed and serious relationship having recently moved in together as a couple in Miami,” her publicist, Louisa Warwick , exclusively told Us in a statement. “They are both currently spending time together in Europe where he is meeting her whole family for the first time. We hope this filing will help Katharina move on peacefully with her relationship with Lenny.”

Lisa did not immediately respond to Us Weekly 's request for comment.

With reporting by Diana Cooper