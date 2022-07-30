‘The Zoe Show’ and Stellar Defense Buoy Firecrackers-Rico to AFCS Driver’s Seat

extrainningsoftball.com
Event News: Mojo-Lunsford Wins 16U, OC Batbusters Win 18U AFCS National Championships
The first inning was a happenin’ one on Sunday in Indiana. In the Tier I 16U finals at the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series, Mojo-Lunsford rode first inning offensive breakouts to back-to-back wins and a national championship. Eventual Tier 1 18U-champion OC Batbusters had some first-inning heroics of their own,...
Event News: Impact Gold 2K9 National, OC Batbusters-Edmonds/Taylor Win Alliance National Titles (July 31, 2022)
Many of the top 12U and 10U teams went to Oklahoma City, OK, this week for the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series 2. Here are some of Sunday’s highlights (All Rankings Extra Elite Eighty Club Rankings):. In 12U:. Impact Gold 2K9 National swept the national championship series against Iowa Premier...
Video: Future Crimson Tide Teammates Marlie Giles & Kenleigh Cahalan Talk Home Runs In PGF 18U Premier National Title Game
Somewhere you know Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Patrick Murphy was smiling as two of his premier recruits—2023 infielder Kenleigh Cahalan and 2022 catcher Marlie Giles—were instrumental in the Birmingham Thunderbolts 18U – Rocky team winning last Saturday’s PGF 18U Premier National Championship in Irvine, California.
Send In Your Nomination for the Extra Inning Softball’s National Club Player & Club Team of the Week by Tuesday, August 2 at 3 PM EST
Each week during the summer, Extra Inning Softball will recognize a National Club Player & Club Team of the Week. Those honored will typically be announced on Wednesdays. This week’s candidates will include play from Monday, July 25 through Sunday, July 31, 2022. The cutoff for submitting the nominations...
Topical Issue: Summer Camps, Clinics & Showcases… What Options Do Players & Families Have?
All over the country, softball camps, clinics and showcases are being held pretty much all year ’round these days but are especially prevalent in the Summer, which can be tricky when it comes to avoiding conflicts with club events, tourneys and championships. In this article, Extra Inning Softball takes...
Events News: Regionals Get Underway at 14U AFCS 2 (Aug. 2, 2022)
Many of the top 14U teams in the nation went to Chino Hills, CA, this week for the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series 2. Here are some of Tuesday’s highlights (All Rankings Extra Elite Eighty Club Rankings):. *****. In 14U Regional games:. 2025 P/OF Charley Duran, 2026 P Arianna Valbuena...
Club News: Ever-Growing Lady Dukes Organization Announces Key Coach & Team Adds, Especially in Texas
The Lady Dukes organization continues to grow and make news across the country. Previously in July, organization head James Lamar announced six-figure NIL deals with Win Reality and Exclusive Sports and this weekend, following his 18U team’s Top 5 finish at PGF Nationals, has announced that the club program has made big strides in expanding nationwide, especially in Texas.
