Death toll rises to at least 25 in Kentucky flooding as people in stricken areas remain hard to reach, governor says

Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates Tuesday in the race for secretary of state. Democrats and election security advocates warned that a victory for Finchem in the November general election will be dangerous for democracy. Arizona’s was the most high-profile secretary of state’s race in Tuesday’s primaries. In Kansas, the top state elections official beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories, while in Washington voters were choosing from a mix of Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated candidates in that state’s top-two primary.
All eyes on former governor in Missouri Senate primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hopes to complete a stunning political comeback Tuesday as voters narrow the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement in March 2021 that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job. With control of the Senate at stake, Democrats are hoping to pick up what should be a safe seat in red-state Missouri. Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler are seen as the leading contenders in the 21-person Republican field. The Democrats are led by 13-year Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and Trudy Busch Valentine, heiress to the Busch family beer fortune.
Trudy Busch Valentine positions herself as a Democrat who can win in November
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMIZ) Trudy Busch Valentine cast her vote Tuesday at Ladue City Hall and briefly spoke to supporters and media outlets. Valentine, a nurse and heiress to the Busch beer fortune, is one of 11 Democrats seeking her party's nomination in the primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Roy Blunt. She is holding a watch party at the Sheet Metal Workers Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday night.
Kansas GOP nominates Kobach for AG, advancing comeback bid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans have nominated Kris Kobach for Kansas attorney general, keeping alive the polarizing conservative’s bid for a political comeback following his losses in a governor’s race and U.S. Senate primary over the past four years. Kobach is a former Kansas secretary of state who built a national profile by advocating tough immigration policies and questioning the integrity of elections. He defeated two lesser-known candidates on Tuesday and overcame many Republicans’ qualms over his losses to Democrat Laura Kelly in the 2018 governor’s race and to Roger Marshall in the 2020 Senate primary. The Democratic nominee is first-time candidate Chris Mann, who is a former police officer and prosecutor.
Missouri AG Schmitt beats Greitens in GOP Senate primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has defeated scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. He will face Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and philanthropist who defeated Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and nine others in the Democratic primary. Republican leaders have long feared that a Greitens win would jeopardize a red state Senate seat in the November general election. Greitens resigned four years ago. His resignation followed a sex scandal, two criminal charges that were eventually dropped, and a risk of impeachment. This year, his ex-wife accused him of abuse. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement last year that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job.
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, reject measure that would have allowed statewide ban
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters protect abortion rights, reject measure that would have allowed statewide ban.
Heat Advisory issued August 3 at 3:05AM CDT until August 3 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Springfield MO
* WHAT…Heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees. * WHERE…Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east. central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat. illnesses to occur.
