ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Football

By MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOB1P_0gyy0cMU00

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard signs autographs at the team's practice field Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Green Bay.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alex Forsyth on Rimington Trophy Award watchlist for second year in a row

There is not a lot of continuity between the 2021 Oregon Ducks and the 2022 version, which features a new head coach, new offensive and defensive coordinators, a new quarterback, mostly new running backs and wide receivers, and multiple new starters in the secondary. One constant is the man in the middle of the offensive line, center Alex Forsyth, who was once again named to the watchlist for the 2022 Rimington Trophy Award, given annually to the nation’s top center. Forsyth was on the watchlist last season as he led Oregon’s offensive line unit, although the award was eventually given to Iowa’s...
EUGENE, OR
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
1K+
Followers
734
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy