ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Football

By MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PuOGq_0gyxzlEs00

Green Bay's Jaire Alexander signs autographs at the Packers' practice field Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Green Bay.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Raiders announce starters for Hall of Fame Game vs. Jaguars

Headlining the bunch, stars Davante Adams and Chandler Jones make their debuts in the Silver and Black. Also making noise, last year's RG Alex Leatherwood earned the starting nod at RT — after posing as the third-string during weekend practices. However, the decision doesn't induce a sigh of relief for the second-year lineman, as he must prove he is better than T Brandon Parker and Thayer Munford. Aside from Leatherwood, the offense's starters are the same — except for Lester Cotton Sr., who emerged as the week's lock at RG. Defensively, Las Vegas remains somewhat familiar. At ILB, newly acquired Jayon Brown from the Tennessee Titans is number one on the depth chart. At CB over Nate Hobbs, ex-Colt Rock Ya-Sin will represent the Raiders' past defense vs Jacksonville. Incumbent starter DT Johnathan Hankins is currently facing injury, so expect Andrew Billings to get some first-team reps. The defense will be something to keep an eye on, featuring some new components for Josh McDaniels’ new group.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
1K+
Followers
734
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy