Packers Football

Headlining the bunch, stars Davante Adams and Chandler Jones make their debuts in the Silver and Black. Also making noise, last year's RG Alex Leatherwood earned the starting nod at RT — after posing as the third-string during weekend practices. However, the decision doesn't induce a sigh of relief for the second-year lineman, as he must prove he is better than T Brandon Parker and Thayer Munford. Aside from Leatherwood, the offense's starters are the same — except for Lester Cotton Sr., who emerged as the week's lock at RG. Defensively, Las Vegas remains somewhat familiar. At ILB, newly acquired Jayon Brown from the Tennessee Titans is number one on the depth chart. At CB over Nate Hobbs, ex-Colt Rock Ya-Sin will represent the Raiders' past defense vs Jacksonville. Incumbent starter DT Johnathan Hankins is currently facing injury, so expect Andrew Billings to get some first-team reps. The defense will be something to keep an eye on, featuring some new components for Josh McDaniels’ new group.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO