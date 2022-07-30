Monkeypox spreading across Alabama as case count grows; health officials getting calls from people seeking vaccine

www.wlbt.com
WLBT
Miss. attorney general joins nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch is joining a nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies. The task force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls. “Robocalls are an unwanted intrusion on our privacy...
WLBT
Over 460,000 Mississippi children to receive P-EBT benefits this fall
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Approximately 466,000 children in Mississippi are set to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits this October. The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Human Services have received federal approval for the funds, which will go to children who participated in the National School Lunch program or were under 6 years old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-22 school year or summer 2022 months.
WLBT
Mississippi’s grocery tax is highest in nation but proposals to reduce it have failed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Higher prices at the grocery store impact all of us, and here in Mississippi, more tax gets tacked onto that bill than in any other state in the country. “We believe cutting the grocery tax in half is a tremendous benefit to our citizens,” said Speaker...
WLBT
Councilman Stokes wants to sue state of Mississippi over its ‘Hot Pursuit’ law
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he wants to sue the state of Mississippi. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to file a federal lawsuit over the state’s “Hot Pursuit” law. That law makes it legal for police officers to pursue suspected criminals across jurisdictions.
WLBT
General Manager of WLBT promoted to Regional Vice President
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vice President and General Manager of WLBT will soon be taking an expanded role within Gray Television. Gray Television announced Ted Fortenberry’s promotion to Regional Vice President on Tuesday, overseeing Gray’s television stations in Biloxi and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. The move...
WLBT
New affordable connectivity program helps low income Mississippians stay connected with broadband help
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi students and families can now benefit from a new program that will help bridge the digital divide. The Affordable Connectivity Program is a Federal Communications Commission program. Those eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program can receive up to $30 off their broadband service per month.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms continue as we see heavy downpours North of I-20. More rain is on the way for South Mississippi and Temps are staying in the upper 80s, low 90s.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!. We are looking at cloudy skies continuing into the afternoon, and we continue to see heavy downpours across northern cities near Canton in Madison county. Tuesday, our rain chances continue with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Due to the overcast skies, we...
WLBT
Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that Entergy customers of Entergy Mississippi can apply for a one-time $80 refund from the company’s website. Presley announced in June that the $80 refund to all 421,000 Entergy customers is the direct result of the Public Service Commission’s...
