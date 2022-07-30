ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Monkeypox spreading across Alabama as case count grows; health officials getting calls from people seeking vaccine

By Lauren Jackson
WLBT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wlbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Over 460,000 Mississippi children to receive P-EBT benefits this fall

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Approximately 466,000 children in Mississippi are set to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits this October. The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Human Services have received federal approval for the funds, which will go to children who participated in the National School Lunch program or were under 6 years old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-22 school year or summer 2022 months.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Health
Jefferson County, AL
Vaccines
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
Jefferson County, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Mobile County, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Health
WLBT

General Manager of WLBT promoted to Regional Vice President

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vice President and General Manager of WLBT will soon be taking an expanded role within Gray Television. Gray Television announced Ted Fortenberry’s promotion to Regional Vice President on Tuesday, overseeing Gray’s television stations in Biloxi and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. The move...
MONROE, LA
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms continue as we see heavy downpours North of I-20. More rain is on the way for South Mississippi and Temps are staying in the upper 80s, low 90s.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!. We are looking at cloudy skies continuing into the afternoon, and we continue to see heavy downpours across northern cities near Canton in Madison county. Tuesday, our rain chances continue with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Due to the overcast skies, we...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that Entergy customers of Entergy Mississippi can apply for a one-time $80 refund from the company’s website. Presley announced in June that the $80 refund to all 421,000 Entergy customers is the direct result of the Public Service Commission’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy