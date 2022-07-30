Super League: Huddersfield Giants produce late fightback to beat struggling Warrington Wolves

www.skysports.com
Inspired by England's Lionesses? How to watch the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports
England are Euro 2022 champions - and you can watch the stars of the summer in action for their clubs in the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports from September. England captain Leah Williamson will lead her Arsenal side into an opening weekend WSL clash at Manchester City in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday September 11.
Commonwealth Games: Dame Laura Kenny wins Team England gold in velodrome in scratch race
Kenny showed her experience and physical power to attack the race late and surge away to victory inside the Lee Valley VeloPark on Monday. The 30-year-old also displayed considerable composure during the race, as it was paused midway through following a crash involving two riders. Upon the restart, Kenny remained focused and executed her own race strategy to perfection.
Jonny Bairstow to miss The Hundred with Welsh Fire ahead of England's Test series vs South Africa
Jonny Bairstow will not feature for the Welsh Fire in The Hundred after opting to rest before England's Test series against South Africa. Bairstow was originally available to represent the Welsh Fire in their opening few matches before joining back up with England, but has since opted to rest due to his "hectic" schedule of cricket this summer.
Cesc Fabregas: Como midfielder wants to manage in Premier League one day
Cesc Fabregas wants to manage in the Premier League when he finally hangs up his playing boots. Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, the 35-year-old former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder explained how he has set himself the target of managing in the Premier League. "When I become a coach, as...
Premier League players will limit taking a knee before matches, league announces ahead of new season
Premier League players will no longer routinely take a knee before matches, the league has announced ahead of the new season. Players began taking the knee during Project Restart, in the wake of George Floyd's unlawful killing in the USA and the Black Lives Matter movement which followed. Aston Villa's...
Alessia Russo exclusive: England forward hungry for more trophies and bigger crowds after Euro 2022 win
Alessia Russo hopes England's historic Euro 2022 triumph is the catalyst for more trophies for club and country, and bigger crowds watching the women's game. Manchester United forward Russo was one of England's stars of the tournament, scoring four goals - including a stunning backheel against Sweden in the semi-finals - as the Lionesses won a major international tournament for the first time.
Super League: Team of the week for Round 21 of the regular season
1. Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants) The full-back recovered from some mistakes earlier in the game in style to help kickstart the comeback which saw Huddersfield beat Warrington Wolves 32-22 on Saturday. Pryce crossed for a fine solo try in a match where he also carried the ball for 132 metres...
Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford's £16m bid for Danish midfielder accepted in search for Christian Eriksen replacement
Brentford's £16.7m offer for Danish midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard has been accepted by Sampdoria as the Bees close in on their replacement for Christian Eriksen. The Bees are now discussing personal terms and hope to give the 22-year-old midfielder a medical in the coming days. Brentford are looking for a...
Eoin Morgan: The Hundred is a huge opportunity to claim T20 World Cup spot
Former England ODI captain Eoin Morgan believes The Hundred provides "huge opportunities" for players to stake a claim for a spot in the England T20 World Cup squad, as the 100-ball format is the "closest" on a domestic level to international cricket. As captain of the London Spirit, Morgan thinks...
England vs Germany player ratings: Chloe Kelly steals the show, Ella Toone influence deserves plaudits
Mary Earps - 9 Commanded her box excellently well, as she has done all tournament. Her handling was so impressive that it reduced Germany's aerial threat to next to nothing. That was undoubtedly boosted when Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side lost Alexandra Popp to injury in the warm-up, but Earps still had a sizeable job to do to prevent Germany's numerous danger players. She's constantly orchestrating her backline and was only breached twice all tournament, cementing her place as England's No.1.
Super League: Salford Red Devils stun St Helens as they storm to victory with eight-try blitz
Salford Red Devils upset reigning Betfred Super League champions St Helens with an emphatic 44-12 win at the AJ Bell Stadium. Joe Burgess and Kallum Watkins scored two tries and Sitaleki Akauola, Dan Sarginson, Brodie Croft and Greg Burke weighed in with one each, while Marc Sneyd kicked four goals as Salford moved up to sixth.
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international midfielder completes free transfer to Nice following Juventus release
Aaron Ramsey has completed his free transfer to Ligue 1 Nice following his release from Juventus. The Wales international was on loan at Rangers during the second half of last season but his contract with Juventus was mutually terminated after three years last month. His spell at Ibrox ended in...
Wesley Fofana: Chelsea working on deal to sign Leicester City central defender
Chelsea are working on a deal to sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. Leicester's asking price could be prohibitive, with reports suggesting they could demand up to £85m, given Fofana has five years left on his contract. The France U21 international signed a two-year contract extension with Leicester in...
Commonwealth Games: England beat South Africa as Alice Capsey scores maiden international fifty
Capsey, 17, making just her fourth international appearance, struck seven boundaries and one six in her hugely-impressive 37-ball knock. That being said, as Capsey fell immediately after bringing up her half century, and Maia Bouchier was run out for one a ball later, England looked in a spot of trouble at 94-5 after 13 overs.
Kasper Schmeichel: Leicester goalkeeper set for Nice medical after agreement reached
Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is set to sign for French club Nice. The 35-year-old Denmark international has arrived in France and will undergo a medical with the Ligue 1 club after an agreement was reached between the clubs. Speaking at the weekend, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admitted Schmeichel would be...
Bernd Leno: Fulham sign goalkeeper from Arsenal in £8m transfer deal
Fulham have signed goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal on a three-year contract in a deal worth up to £8m. The club also has an option to extend the 30-year-old German's stay by a further 12 months. Leno was Fulham's number one target although the Championship winners did look at...
England name Ollie Robinson in 14-man squad for first two Test matches against South Africa
The Sussex seamer's previous Test appearance came in January's final Ashes fixture in Hobart with a back problem seeing him miss the three games in the West Indies in March before he was left out of the squad for the opening Test against New Zealand at Lord's in June. Robinson...
Euro 2022: England's Beth Mead, Leah Williamson, Keira Walsh and Mary Earps make Team of the Tournament
Four England players have been named in the Women's Euro 2022 Team of the Tournament after their heroic 2-1 win over Germany in the final on Sunday. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, centre-back and captain Leah Williamson, midfielder Keira Walsh and Player of the Tournament Beth Mead all made the XI, alongside five Germany players and one from France and Spain.
Chloe Kelly savours England's historic moment as Leah Williamson sends powerful message after Euro 2022 glory
England's hero Chloe Kelly said she was living the dream after firing her country to Euro 2022 glory. Kelly came off the bench to score a 110th-minute winner and give the Lionesses a 2-1 win against Germany in the final at Wembley. After Ella Toone's opener had been cancelled out...
England Women win Euro 2022: Sarina Wiegman's use of super subs could be game-changing after Lionesses' triumph
Alessia Russo. Ella Toone. Chloe Kelly. England's super subs shaped their historic Euros triumph. From Toone's stunning lob and Kelly's title-clinching finish in the final against Germany to Russo's now-iconic backheel through the legs of the Sweden goalkeeper, the trio have carved out unforgettable moments in English football history. Make...
