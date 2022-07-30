ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jarvis Landry jokes that his mom warned him about C.J. Gardner-Johnson

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3Oy2_0gyx7Vsp00

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is a star. When he isn’t standing up to Tom Brady in defiance or baiting multiple Chicago Bears receivers into getting themselves thrown out of games, the New Orleans Saints nickel back is working hard to push himself and his teammates in practice.

But his style of play has its drawbacks — like worrying the mothers of his new teammates. When asked what he knew of Gardner-Johnson before signing with New Orleans, slot receiver Jarvis Landry joked about his family’s concern should they share the field.

“Yeah,” Landry grinned. “He was one of the players, before I got here my mom was like, ‘Watch out for 22.'”

Landry went on to praise Gardner-Johnson for his contagious passion for football and the competitive streak that he brings to practice every day. Those are qualities that he’s shown in games the last three years, too, frustrating opponents with his hard-hitting and fast-talking style of play. He’s the kind of talent that you love to have on your side, but would be a pain to play against.

That’s something Saints fans know well after years of annoyance from NFC South gadflies like Steve Smith Sr. and Roddy White. Now the shoe’s on the other foot, and New Orleans is better for it. With Gardner-Johnson entering the final year of his rookie contract, let’s see if the team can re-up him for the long haul.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Watch: How Justin Fields fared on Day 5 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Monday. It was the team’s fifth practice and the final one before pads come on for the first time on Tuesday. Justin Fields is entering his first training camp as the starting quarterback. Unlike last summer, Fields will get all of the starting reps as he works to build his chemistry with his weapons and fine-tune the details of the new offense under Luke Getsy.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why you shouldn't sleep on the 2022 Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks fans could probably use a dose of positivity right now. Shortly before their first post-Russell Wilson preseason begins, the team is in a bit of disarray. Drew Lock and Geno Smith can’t score against an unproven defense, Pete Carroll is home with COVID, Jamal Adams is injured again and DK Metcalf is scuffling with teammates at practice. That’s just this week and it’s not even Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Tom Brady
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington

The Cowboys may not know when they can expect James Washington to return from his foot injury; at least not yet. Recovery times from Jones fractures, the injury Dallas fears he has suffered but has not yet been verified, can range anywhere from weeks to months, depending on whether rest or surgery is prescribed. Jones fractures are normally revealed through x-rays, which the Cowboys have the ability to conduct on site in Oxnard, but they are also sending him for an MRI.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans QB Davis Mills says it is 'humbling' to have coach Lovie Smith vote for him as a team captain

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is getting plenty of support from the organization. The Texans did not draft a quarterback, nor did they sign anyone who can realistically compete with Mills for the job. Houston has also given their former 2021 third-round pick all of the first-team reps throughout the offseason program and through four days of training camp.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

11 takeaways, highlights from fifth practice at Cowboys training camp

The obvious talk of the day was injury concerns when it came to the Dallas Cowboys. After a day off on Sunday, the club returned to the field Monday and donned pads for the first time in training camp. Putting on the shells allows the players to feel like they are actually doing their jobs, as battles in the trenches take on much more ferocity after everyone had a week to get their legs underneath the.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy