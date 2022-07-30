ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis Allen says Saints have no timeline for Tyrann Mathieu's return

By John Sigler
 3 days ago
We’re four days into New Orleans Saints training camp, but there hasn’t been any sign of Tyrann Mathieu. The team’s biggest free agent addition has missed the start of camp with an excused absence while he attends to a personal family matter.

And Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Saturday that there’s, “No update,” on Mathieu’s status while he remains away from the team, declining to specify what’s kept him or how much longer he’ll be out of action. The team is off on Sunday and will regroup for their first padded practice on Monday, so that’s the next date we’ll be looking out for Mathieu’s return.

Let’s hope all is well on the home front for Mathieu. Players often miss a day or two during training camp due to births or deaths in the family, but a prolonged absence like this is unusual. At any rate, Allen and the Saints are working to respect Mathieu’s privacy, and that’s the responsible approach to take. He’ll return when he’s ready to give the team his full attention.

Mathieu was a full participant for installs and drills in minicamp practices over the summer, and he’s been in the NFL for nearly a decade, so he isn’t missing out on as much during this first week of training camp as most players would in his position. Still, it’ll be reassuring to see him back in the lineup.

