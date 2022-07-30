ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Watch: Jameis Winston finds Chris Olave for 60-yard TD at Saints camp

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVTMJ_0gyx6bGW00

That’s what we like to see. Jameis Winston bounced back well from a pair of interceptions to open Saturday’s practice session at New Orleans Saints training camp, ending the day on a high note by connecting with rookie wideout Chris Olave on a 60-yard touchdown pass.

We were fortunate to get a couple of different angles on the play of the day, but the best look may come from the official Saints Twitter account themselves. It’s tough to assign blame on the big play to anyone in particular on defense, but from what we can see it looks like Marshon Lattimore was initially lined up against Olave before passing him off to the safety help behind him.

But there wasn’t a safety waiting back deep — P.J. Williams came down instead to meet Lattimore at the sideline, leaving Olave uncovered as he ran further downfield. Winston saw it unfold and stepped up in the pocket to launch a high-arcing pass into the rookie’s hands for six points to a round of applause from the fans in attendance.

It was a great rebound to an ugly start, with defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Bradley Roby both notching takeaways to open the team period. Saints coach Dennis Allen credited Winston for the upswing in his post-practice media availability session.

“I thought he responded the next two plays,” Allen told WWL’s Jeff Nowak. “And I told him that out on the field: that’s what you have to be able to do. This game’s not a perfect game played by perfect people, and there’s gonna be mistakes that are made, and how do you respond to them? I thought he did a nice job of responding to them.”

This big play is encouraging to see from Olave, too. It’s a good reminder that he adds a new element to the offense and shouldn’t be lost in the shuffle with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry added to the mix. There are high expectations for the first round pick and he’s responding accordingly. Impressive moments like these will go a long way towards building confidence in his quarterback, and that bodes well for their future together. The Saints are off on Sunday, but they’ll return to work in their first padded practice on Monday. Let’s see if Olave can keep up this momentum.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why you shouldn't sleep on the 2022 Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks fans could probably use a dose of positivity right now. Shortly before their first post-Russell Wilson preseason begins, the team is in a bit of disarray. Drew Lock and Geno Smith can’t score against an unproven defense, Pete Carroll is home with COVID, Jamal Adams is injured again and DK Metcalf is scuffling with teammates at practice. That’s just this week and it’s not even Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Watch: How Justin Fields fared on Day 5 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Monday. It was the team’s fifth practice and the final one before pads come on for the first time on Tuesday. Justin Fields is entering his first training camp as the starting quarterback. Unlike last summer, Fields will get all of the starting reps as he works to build his chemistry with his weapons and fine-tune the details of the new offense under Luke Getsy.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 takeaways from first padded practice at Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears conducted their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday, where they welcomed fans back to Halas Hall. The intensity was kicked up a notch as the guys in the trenches finally got to start hitting. But, once again, it was the Bears defense that won the day. The offense had its moments, but they still have a ways to go. Luckily, we’re just six practices into the summer.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 tight ends Vikings could sign after Irv Smith Jr. injury

The one thing the Minnesota Vikings hoped wouldn’t happen happened with tight end Irv Smith Jr. going down with an injury before the season started, again. Unless the team plans on rolling Johnny Mundt and Zach Davidson out there as their primary tight ends, it would make sense for them to start thumbing through the free agent pages in search of a veteran playmaker to come in and contribute.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington

The Cowboys may not know when they can expect James Washington to return from his foot injury; at least not yet. Recovery times from Jones fractures, the injury Dallas fears he has suffered but has not yet been verified, can range anywhere from weeks to months, depending on whether rest or surgery is prescribed. Jones fractures are normally revealed through x-rays, which the Cowboys have the ability to conduct on site in Oxnard, but they are also sending him for an MRI.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Wwl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyrann Mathieu returns to Saints training camp after one-week absence

Tyrann Matheiu has returned to join his New Orleans Saints teammates at training camp on Wednesday, as first reported by Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan and confirmed by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. The expectation is that Mathieu will practice with everyone else in his first day back from an excused absence to open camp, further reinforcing one of the team’s best position groups.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shane Waldron: Seahawks will keep their quarterback plan 'in-house'

Now that DK Metcalf has been extended, the most-important decision the Seattle Seahawks will make over the next few weeks is who they will start at quarterback when the 2022 season begins. In Russell Wilson’s absence the team opted not to pick a quarterback in this year’s draft. They also passed on the free agent class and were never seriously involved in any trade talks to pick up a veteran.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy