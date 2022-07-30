MOVIES WAY BACK WHEN: Cowboy Actors Star at the July 4 Rodeo

www.edhat.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?Vishnu
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Santa Maria celebrates its Obon Festival at the Veterans Memorial
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fiesta 2022 Opening Ceremonies This Wednesday
For the first time in three years, Santa Barbara is having a Fiesta! And this Wednesday, as is tradition, the official opening of the five days of Fiesta will be held at Mercado De La Guerra counting down to the opening of the Mercados at 11 am. Everyone is cordially...
sitelinesb.com
What’s the Story With This House on W. Cota Street?
There’s a big house with a lot of parking at the corner of W. Cota Street and Bradbury Avenue. What’s it used for? —J. Finding remarkably little online, I reached out to John Ummel of Santa Barbara Free Walking Tours, which has just introduced a new tour of that part of town. His reply:
365traveler.com
17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN VENTURA, CALIFORNIA
Nature and historical heritage define one of the central coast’s most charming seaside cities — Ventura, California. Historical buildings around this California town showcase the city’s origins, dating to the 18th century when Mission San Buenaventura was established just 20 minutes south of Santa Barbara. And the maritime history at Ventura Pier preserved the city’s most iconic waterfront attraction.
Local Bakeries in Santa Barbara prepare for Fiesta
sitelinesb.com
Santa Barbara’s Ritziest Sushi Bar Is Now Open
••• The Rosewood Miramar Beach’s sushi restaurant, AMA Sushi, quietly opened last night. From the release: “The restaurant derives its name from the valiant women who swam the ocean to collect fresh seafood for their villages,” and it’s pronounced ah-mah, not A-M-A as in the American Medical Association. “The restaurant is helmed by executive chef Kentaro Ikuta who hails from Osaka where he refined his craft before moving to California, spending the last thirteen years at Michelin-starred omakase concepts. Chef Ikuta is joined by chef de cuisine Scott Yonamine, who was most recently in Tokyo at Musahi Sushi, and sushi chef Wendy Ramos from Southern California’s renowned Nobu Malibu. […] AMA Sushi can be experienced a la carte or as an omakase meal.” I couldn’t get my hands on the menu, but I did find out that the two-hour omakase option is $185 per person, excluding beverages (and presumably gratuity and tax), and there’s a sake pairing for $130. To put the price in some perspective, Caruso’s and Sushi Bar Montecito are each $145 per person. I’m not generally inclined to drop that kind of money on sushi, so if you go, let’s hear what you thought. A photo of the à la carte menu would be welcome, too. (Photos by Jakob Layman.)
Santa Barbara Independent
Cellar Success for Blair Fox
What follows is an edited excerpt from Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County, published in 2020 by Matt Kettmann and Macduff Everton. “I really had no idea that I would become a winemaker, but I’ve been immersed in wine country from a young age,” says Blair Fox, who was born in Santa Barbara’s Cottage Hospital and grew up in Montecito. “I was riding my bike around the Santa Ynez Valley with my parents when there were like 10 tasting rooms. It was a long way between them!”
Ventura County Fair returns on Wednesday
National Night Out is happening. The Central Coast cities participating
Each year on the first Tuesday in August, in cities and communities across the U.S., people come together for National Night Out. Here's what's happening on the Central Coast.
L.A. Weekly
Nicole Lawson Dead, Daniel Zuzinec Arrested after DUI Collision on Painted Cave Road [Santa Barbara, CA]
45-Year-Old Woman Died after a Crash on Painted Cave Road north of Highway 154. The incident happened on July 30th, at around 10:00 p.m., when Zuzinec, driving under the influence, fatally struck Lawson on Painted Cave Road, just north of Highway 154. Officers arrived at the area and found Lawson...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Andrée Clark Bird Refuge Restoration Begins
Construction of the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge Restoration Project will begin on Monday, August 1 and is anticipated to be complete in December. Project elements include replacing the weir gate with an improved design, construction of an upstream treatment wetland at the Municipal Tennis Courts on Old Coast Highway, restoration of habitat around the lake with the installation of native plants and trees, and restoration of dune and salt marsh habitats at the mouth of the Bird Refuge on East Beach.
Santa Barbara will hear new alert tones from police cars in an emergency
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Montecito Murder Victim Apparently Ends Up All Alone
Phew. I’m so relieved that the eye-popping inflation we’ve been experiencing for the last six months is just “a transition into stable and steady growth.” Life may be easier when you’re delusional, but the bills are still bills in a recession by any other name.
luxury-houses.net
An Architectural Home in Somis with Panoramic Ocean, Mountain and Farmland Views Selling at $5,985,000
The Home in Somis, a modern masterpiece situated behind gates overlooking the 17th hole at the prestigious world-class Saticoy Golf Club with amazing vistas from every room is now available for sale. This home located at 4941 Northridge Dr, Somis, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Eleanor Winnerkrans (Phone: 805-208-7214) & Catherine Fields (Phone: 818-419-1172) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Somis.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Hiker Rescue on Tunnel Road
A hiker was rescued from Arlington Peak for a heat-related emergency on Monday afternoon. Santa Barbara County firefighters, Search & Rescue, air support, and a ground ambulance were dispatched to the area. They discovered a 48-year-old female with a life-threatening heat-related emergency. The hiker was hoisted into Air Support Helicopter...
foxla.com
Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of SoCal
A flash flood watch was in effect until this evening for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, where forecasters were predicting a chance of monsoonal showers, thunderstorms and possible moderate to heavy rain. Isolated to scattered showers will likely continue through at...
Two young adult suspects identified in relation to theft, burning of Pride flags in Los Olivos
kclu.org
Ongoing repaving project means traffic delays on section of Highway 101 on South Coast
Late night and early morning drivers on the South Coast could experience some delays during the next two weeks. An ongoing project to repave a section of Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara means southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during some nights. The work is taking...
kclu.org
A chance to get to know the police officers in your neighborhood in Ventura County
From the K-9 unit, to the Mounted Unit and Bomb Squad, the National Night Out in Fillmore is an opportunity to get to know the officers in your neighborhood, says Sergeant Will Hollowell at Fillmore Police department. "It gives people a chance to come out and meet the Police Officers...
Patient hoisted and transported to hospital after trail rescue on Tunnel Trail
