ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Crocker eagles last to take 2-shot lead at Hero Open

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — (AP) — Sean Crocker's chip-in eagle on the par-5 18th hole gave him a two-stroke lead headed into the final round at the Hero Open.

The American, bidding for his first European tour title, finished at 3-under 69 on Saturday to keep Jens Dantorp of Sweden two shots behind after three rounds at Fairmont St. Andrews.

Crocker, who started the day with a one-shot lead, moved to 18 under for the tournament as he goes for a wire-to-wire win.

“That was a nice little bonus on 18. I was trying to get it up and down for (birdie) but to see that ball drop was pretty cool,” said Crocker, who was born in Zimbabwe and raised in California.

He ran into trouble on the par-4 13th when he was in the thick rough after two shots and near a wall. He took a drop and settled for a double bogey.

He thought about playing it, though.

“Every time I got near that ball I just could see bad things happening,” he said. “We made the right decision there by taking the drop.”

Dantorp is alone in second after a bogey-free 69.

Adrian Otaegui (64) and David Law (65) are both three shots off the lead.

“It’s nice to have a little bit of room but I also know those gaps can be closed very quickly,” Crocker said. “It's been a long time since I've held something shiny. It would be a nice little present.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American#European
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
90K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy