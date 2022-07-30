ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama lands in top three for 2023 SF Devin Royal

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Shane Flanigan/ThisWeek-USA TODAY NETWORK

Coach Nate Oats and the rest of the Alabama coaching staff have done an excellent job of recruiting over the past few years. The main focus of the coaching staff has been to recruit players that fit the Tide’s system. One of the recruits that seems like a fit in Coach Oats’ system is 2023 small forward Devin Royal.

On Friday, Royal narrowed down his list of finalists to three schools — Michigan State, Ohio State and Alabama. The native of Pickerington, Ohio announced the news via his Twitter page. Royal has yet to make an official visit to Alabama. However, that could be something that comes to fruition in the near future.

On the other hand, he has taken an official visit to both Michigan State and Ohio State. As of right now, the Buckeyes are heavily favored by On3’s RPM to land Royal at 85.9% likelihood.

When Royal was asked about why he included Alabama as a finalist by On3’s Joe Tipton, here is what he had to say:

“I really like their playstyle. I have a really good relationship with the head coach and the whole coaching staff.”

Royal stands at 6-foot-6, 210 pounds according to 247Sports. With that size, he is somewhat similar to former Alabama star Josh Primo. Alabama is making a push to land the highest-rated recruit from Ohio, but it won’t be easy. We will have to wait and see how Royal’s recruitment unfolds in the coming months. As for now, Alabama fans will have to sit and wait.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to track Royal’s recruitment as well as other Alabama basketball recruiting news.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

