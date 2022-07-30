Mark and Jill Define Success on Their Own Terms

nippertown.com
Related
nippertown.com
LIVE: Mark Tolstrup and Jill Burnham @ The Strand Theatre, 07/31/2022
I went out Sunday night, July 31st to see Mark and Jill at The Strand Theater in Hudson Falls three days after they opened for Shemekia Copeland at Music Haven in Schenectady, fundamentally to see if their excellent performance in Central Park had been an anomaly. It wasn’t. In...
nippertown.com
In Session: Tara Rule
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Local filmmaker Tara Rule, to put it simply, has been on a creative tear. Fueled by events in life outside of her control, Rule has fostered an artistic integrity, and drive, that is impressive to say the least. Creating a litany of films in a short period of time, most recently the short, Ridicule, which is set to debut at the Madison Theatre in Albany on August 26th as part of a “Female Filmmaker Showcase,” her resume continues to flourish. Honesty. Integrity. Drive. All things that make for a great creative, Rule embodies, and her openness with her art can easily be seen as refreshing.
nippertown.com
LIVE: Eberwine / Hilltop @ Putnam Place, 07/30/2022
Not quite everything is back to normal following the worldwide pandemic that stopped the entire world in its tracks. However, in 2022, live music is finally coming back in a very big way and here in upstate NY, we have some of the best up-and-coming bands in the nation. On Saturday, July 31, I witnessed two top contenders play at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs — Hilltop and Eberwine.
nippertown.com
Album Review: “Dormant Pile” by Chris Bassett
Chris Bassett is one of Albany’s most productive and best-kept secret noise artists. He’s released nearly 30 full-length albums and EPs that I know of from his bandcamp page (https://chrisbassett.bandcamp.com/). And I’m guessing he’s recorded far more than that. Like many noise artists, Bassett often utilizes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saratogaliving.com
Power Player: Saratoga Trunk Owner Natalie Sillery
When it comes to putting on a fashion show, no one in Saratoga does it better than Natalie Sillery, a Rensselaer native who spent years in Boston, Atlanta and New York City before moving back to the Capital Region to care for her aging parents. It was then that she opened Saratoga Trunk, a womenswear store currently in its 28th year in business that carries elegant dresses, accessories and, yes, hats. “Let’s go back,” Sillery said on a recent Friday afternoon. “It was a day in 1995. There were women horse owners. They’d come in, they’d buy nine hats. I’d take the hats out to the chauffeured car. They’d buy three outfits: one for the morning, one for the winner’s circle, and one for later when they went out to dinner at The Wishing Well. People dressed. It was a field day.”
Proctors’ Fandom Fest to feature celebrities, vendors, and events
Proctors Theatre in Schenectady is set to host its first “Fandom Fest” on August 12, 13, and 14. The three-day event will be a celebration of fan culture and allow guests to share the love they have for their favorite show, anime, game, or movie.
WNYT
Food Network praises Capital Region staple for their fried chicken
The Food Network named locally fried chicken the best in New York. Hattie’s Restaurant and Fried Chicken Shack was chosen as one of the best spots in the country, and the best spot in New York for fried chicken by the Food Network. The restaurant is located in Saratoga Springs.
Smash Mouth set to perform in Schenectady
"All Star" band Smash Mouth is set to perform at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady on September 24 at 7 p.m. The opening band is soon to be announced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
nippertown.com
Stories From a Bar Podcast #56, Bob Shafer of Adirondack Pub & Brewery
Episode 56 of Stories From A Bar Chris hits the road and travels north to Lake George to hang out at the Adirondack Pub & Brewery with brewer Bob Shafer. Since 1999, Adirondack Pub & Brewery has become a staple in the Lake George area with Bob being there for the last 5 years.
Albany Skyway is an elevated park
Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
New cat-themed store opens in downtown Schenectady
The Spicy Purrito, a cat-themed shop, has opened at 34 Jay Street. Owner Tonya Hall expanded into the new storefront after growing a strong customer base at a space she leased inside The Schenectady Trading Company on Union Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Off the Beaten Path: Rockn J Flea & Antiques
Tucked away in Montgomery County, Rockn J Flea & Antiques celebrated five years in business this past July. The year-round flea market provides space for vendors to sell used household items or antiques.
Own an Old Home in Upstate? Reality TV Show May Restore It!
This sounds pretty exciting and might be the opportunity of a lifetime for at least one homeowner in Upstate New York. We have gotten word from producers of a reality show on a "major" TV network that they're in search of old Upstate NY homes to feature in a new "home restoration" show.
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
Stunning Mediterranean Mansion in Colonie w/Marble & Limestone
Check out this gorgeous nationally award-winning mansion in Colonie. This home sits on 3.8 acres with breathtaking views. It is over 6,800 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, and beautiful craftsmanship throughout. The floors are limestone, cherry, and marble. There is an open-air french kitchen. Take a look at the stonework on the terraces and the patio.
Rich get Richer! Is Saratoga County Getting a Million Dollar ‘Destination Playground’?
The rich get richer! Is Saratoga County getting a million dollar "destination playground'?. If funding goes according to plan, there's a proposed design for a nearly 10,000-square-foot, million-dollar, “destination playground” that would be built in Saratoga County starting sometime late next Summer or early Fall. And this structure,...
saratogaliving.com
Inside the Most Expensive Private Residence Ever to Be Sold on Lake George
It goes without saying that the home of a luxury residential builder would probably be one heck of a house, but we’ll say it anyway: The former home of Kevin Maschewski, owner of Bolton Landing–based Adirondack Designers & Builders, is, actually, one hell of a house. The 11,000-square-foot...
Hudson Falls Powerhouse, Allen Mill to be torn down
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement to dismantle the Powerhouse and Allen Mill in Hudson Falls, with General Electric and the facilities' owner, Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation.
Comments / 0