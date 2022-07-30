August 2022 Primary Election Preview

lowellsfirstlook.com
lowellsfirstlook.com
Election 2022: Primary Election Results for Lowell, Michigan
The 2022 midterm primary election is over, and we are tracking who won the races as well as how voters in the City of Lowell, Lowell Charter Township and Vergennes Township decided. Below are details from Lowell-area races. Only Republican races were contested, and the winners will face off against...
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
LIVE UPDATES: Michigan 2022 August primary election results
Polls are closed and votes are now being tallied in Michigan’s 2022 August primary election. All eyes are on the GOP gubernatorial race.
Live: Kalamazoo County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state of Michigan headed to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 2, to cast their ballots in the primary election. In partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, winners of Tuesday’s primary will win their parties nomination and move on to the November general election. Elsewhere, voters will weigh in on ballot questions and narrow the field of nonpartisan candidates seeking judicial and other offices.
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
Live Muskegon County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- It’s primary election day in Muskegon County and across Michigan. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, and remain open until 8 p.m. Judicial, county commission and state House and Senate candidates will be on the ballot as will those running for statewide office, including governor.
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
The MI GOP says 'violent threats' were made towards a female staff member at the party's headquarters.
'Elections have consequences': Gov. Whitmer hosts 'canvass kick-off' event
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Grand Rapids on Tuesday afternoon for a "canvass kick-off" event.
Michigan State Senate election results for Aug. 2, 2022
The follow are live election results for the Republican and Democrat races in the 38 State Senate districts in Michigan. Candidates who are running unopposed in their primary are not displayed.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan primary election: See a sample ballot before you vote Aug. 2
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Before you head to the polls Tuesday, see what will be on your ballot. All Michigan voters will be deciding the governor candidates. Read more election coverage here. Congressional Delegation and legislature candidates will also be decided. The candidates you can select for these races depend...
Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer
Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anger and division within the state GOP threaten the party’s efforts in the battleground state this fall. Dixon, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last week, defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known political newcomers. She also had backing from the prominent Michigan Republican family of Betsy DeVos, who was education secretary in Trump’s Cabinet but was critical of him and resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, as well...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Primary Election results: Tlaib wins race for House District 12
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped out to an early lead in the Primary race for the Democratic race for House District 12 and never looked back Tuesday night. Tlaib won with 64 percent of the vote. The 46-year-old Detroiter's closest competitor was Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey with 20 percent.
Michigan GOP nixes election night party after female staff member threatened, party says
Washington — The Michigan Republican Party canceled a watch party for the state's primary election results after a female staff member was verbally assaulted at the party's headquarters Tuesday morning, the state GOP said. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan GOP, said the state party received "several" death...
Tudor Dixon’s lead solidifies on eve of Michigan gubernatorial primary
Tudor Dixon has surged ahead in polls in the five-way race to be the Republican gubernatorial nominee just days after former president Donald Trump finally weighed in on the election. For the majority of the primary season, “undecided” has been ahead of any candidate in polls — leaving much up...
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
wgvunews.org
Michigan Secretary of State issues election reminder
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says local clerks and law enforcement have received guidance on preventing intimidation at the polls. “I have seen throughout these last few years that the vast majority of voters and people and leaders in this state and this country believe in democracy and want it to survive. But we do see a number of bad actors continuing to escalate and coordinate their attempts to undermine the very principles of who we are.”
In Michigan, GOP Discord Threatens Effort To Oust Gov. Whitmer
(AP) – Several little-known Michigan conservatives are vying Tuesday for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP’s efforts in the battleground state. Many of the five hopefuls have personal baggage that could pose challenges in a general election, including a candidate who was charged for his role in the Capitol insurrection. None of the five has held public office, and their inability so far to raise money to compete with Whitmer’s multimillion-dollar campaign account has dashed some Republicans’ once-high hopes of unseating the first-term incumbent. “To be really...
WZZM 13
Aug. 2 Michigan primary election voting guide
MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan primary election. A primary election features candidates facing off against members of their own party to determine who will appear on November's general election ballot.
Detroit News
Michigan secretary of state: Attempts to block election certification will be 'futile'
Lansing — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office will not tolerate any effort to obstruct the certification of Tuesday's primary election based on "partisan games" or "baseless lies." "Any attempts to block the certification of our elections, regardless of the results, will be futile," Benson said...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Arizona
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Arizona is one of the most closely watched states in the nation, with competitive primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slate of election-denying Republican candidates.
