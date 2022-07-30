ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

August 2022 Primary Election Preview

By Maryalene LaPonsie
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Election 2022: Primary Election Results for Lowell, Michigan

The 2022 midterm primary election is over, and we are tracking who won the races as well as how voters in the City of Lowell, Lowell Charter Township and Vergennes Township decided. Below are details from Lowell-area races. Only Republican races were contested, and the winners will face off against...
LOWELL, MI
MLive

Live: Kalamazoo County election results for Aug. 2, 2022

KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state of Michigan headed to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 2, to cast their ballots in the primary election. In partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, winners of Tuesday’s primary will win their parties nomination and move on to the November general election. Elsewhere, voters will weigh in on ballot questions and narrow the field of nonpartisan candidates seeking judicial and other offices.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan primary election: See a sample ballot before you vote Aug. 2

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Before you head to the polls Tuesday, see what will be on your ballot. All Michigan voters will be deciding the governor candidates. Read more election coverage here. Congressional Delegation and legislature candidates will also be decided. The candidates you can select for these races depend...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer

Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anger and division within the state GOP threaten the party’s efforts in the battleground state this fall. Dixon, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last week, defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known political newcomers. She also had backing from the prominent Michigan Republican family of Betsy DeVos, who was education secretary in Trump’s Cabinet but was critical of him and resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, as well...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Primary Election results: Tlaib wins race for House District 12

US Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped out to an early lead in the Primary race for the Democratic race for House District 12 and never looked back Tuesday night. Tlaib won with 64 percent of the vote. The 46-year-old Detroiter's closest competitor was Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey with 20 percent.
The Grand Rapids Press

5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Michigan Secretary of State issues election reminder

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says local clerks and law enforcement have received guidance on preventing intimidation at the polls. “I have seen throughout these last few years that the vast majority of voters and people and leaders in this state and this country believe in democracy and want it to survive. But we do see a number of bad actors continuing to escalate and coordinate their attempts to undermine the very principles of who we are.”
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

In Michigan, GOP Discord Threatens Effort To Oust Gov. Whitmer

(AP) – Several little-known Michigan conservatives are vying Tuesday for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP’s efforts in the battleground state. Many of the five hopefuls have personal baggage that could pose challenges in a general election, including a candidate who was charged for his role in the Capitol insurrection. None of the five has held public office, and their inability so far to raise money to compete with Whitmer’s multimillion-dollar campaign account has dashed some Republicans’ once-high hopes of unseating the first-term incumbent. “To be really...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Aug. 2 Michigan primary election voting guide

MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan primary election. A primary election features candidates facing off against members of their own party to determine who will appear on November's general election ballot.
MICHIGAN STATE
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Arizona

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Arizona is one of the most closely watched states in the nation, with competitive primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slate of election-denying Republican candidates.
ARIZONA STATE

