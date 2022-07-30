ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Thandiwe Newton & Ex Ol Parker Reunite In 1st Photos Since Split & Her PDA With BF Lonr

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zlOwk_0gyweWzP00
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Thandiwe Newton reunited with her estranged husband Ol Parker three months after the couple were said to have split. The Westworld star was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday, July 30 meeting up with her producer ex, whom she was married to for 20 years and shares three children. The pair looked to be civil with each other as Thandiwe retrieved a cell phone from Ol while waiting on the sidewalk outside her taxi, as seen in photos here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06IyAt_0gyweWzP00
Ol Parker and Thandiwe Newton were spotted reuniting three months after their split. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The Mission Impossible 2 alum rocked an eclectic ensemble featuring a white tee, sparkling sweater, rain jacket, and a long tie-dye skirt. She topped off the bohemian chic vibe with an orange beanie, an oversized tote and a set of wedge shoes. At one point, she pulled out a bubble wand and began to blow bubbles. Ol, meanwhile, kept it casual in an oxford and khakis as he handed over the phone with a smile.

The actress had first met Ol while they both worked on a television project back in 1996. Two years later, they married and eventually welcomed three children together: daughters Ripley, born in 2000, and Nico Parker, born in 2004, and son Booker Jombe, born in 2014.

At the brief reunion, Thandiwe was seen without her boyfriend, 25-year-old musician Lonr (real name Elijah Dias). The pair sparked romance rumors after they packed on the PDA during a stroll together in Miami in April. Then a month later, they were spotted on a sushi date, where they canoodled outside the famed Matsuhisa restaurant in Hollywood.

Thandiwe is not only in the midst of a split from her husband — she’s also dealing with the aftermath of reportedly being fired from Magic Mike 3 after getting in a heated argument with its star Channing Tatum. In addition, the film’s production team was reportedly concerned about Thandiwe’s mental health. “Thandiwe had been acting strangely on the set … enough that producers were worried about her state of mind,” a source told the outlet. However, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. said in a statement, “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ to deal with family matters.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Rod Stewart, 77, Poses For Rare Photo With 7 Of His 8 Kids, Ages 11 To 42

Rod Stewart, 77, had a memorable family get-together recently and there’s a great photo to prove it! The singer’s wife, Penny Lancaster, 51, took to Instagram to share the pic and it shows her and him posing with seven of Rod’s eight children. The group was standing outside in front of mountains with homes and a boat on the side as they had their arms around each other and smiled for the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Reilly’s Husband: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 10 Years Kyle Baugher

Although some Yellowstone superfans feel like they know Kelly Reilly‘s character of Beth Dutton inside and out, they wouldn’t be able to say the same about Kelly. The British actress, 45, is a very private person of her own accord and has only mentioned her private life a handful of times in interviews. In fact, she likes to keep her profile so lowkey that she has more photos of her dog on her Instagram page than of her husband, having shown him just once on Jan. 1, 2022. “Another year of love .. so grateful for you,” she captioned a selfie with her husband, Kyle Baugher. “Wishing everyone a beautiful year x”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Ripley, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Channing Tatum
HollywoodLife

‘Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Lauren: ‘God Is Good’

Another Jersey Shore baby is about to be added to the mix! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino took to Instagram on July 31 to announce his wife, Lauren Sorrentino’s, second pregnancy. The reality star shared a pic of himself, Lauren and their one-year-old son, Romeo, posing by the pool to share the news. “We have an amazing announcement!!!” he wrote. “We’re a growing family! Baby on the way, January 2023. God is Good.” That means baby no. 2 is just four months away! Lauren also posted the image with a similar message.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million To Work For Just 1 Day On His 2007 Movie

“I’ve never said this publicly, but I took care of Ms. [Cicely] Tyson for the last 15 years of her life,” Tyler Perry told AARP Magazine. Tyler, 52, worked with Ms. Tyson on several films, including 2005’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2007’s Why Did I Get Married? and its 2010 sequel, Why Did I Get Married Too? Ms. Tyson died in 2021 at the age of 96, and Tyler told AARP that he made sure the last few years of her life were spent in comfort. “She was a proud woman,” he said, “and the only reason I mention this is because she wrote it in her book. This woman had done so many amazing things, but she wasn’t well compensated for it.”
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kelsi Taylor: 5 Things To Know About Dane Cook’s 23-Year-Old Fiancee

Dane Cook, 50, took his relationship with his 23-year-old girlfriend to the next level. The actor/comedian proposed to Kelsi Taylor in York Beach, Maine on July 13 after five years of dating. The happy couple shared a beautiful montage video of Dane using a gorgeous diamond ring to pop the question next to the water. “I love this man and love spending my life with him. I can’t wait for what’s to come,” Kelsi wrote in her Aug. 2 post, which featured photos from the happy engagement.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pda#Mental Health#Magic Mike#Thandiwe Newton Ex Ol#Westworld#Oxford#Matsuhisa
HollywoodLife

Lindsay Lohan Seen in 1st Photos With Mom Dina & Siblings Since Surprise Marriage

Marriage is certainly looking good on Lindsay Lohan! In the first photos with her family since she secretly married her beau Bader Shammas, the Mean Girls star, 36, was all smiles leaving a Broadway show on Saturday, July 30. Flanked by her mother Dina Lohan, sister Ali and brother Cody, Lindsay was spotted at the MJ The Musical wearing a lovely white summer frock, simple yet chic black flats and a plethora of jewelry including that wedding ring!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Spotted With A Birthday Balloon On Solo Shopping Outing In LA

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, appeared to do some birthday shopping by herself recently. The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was photographed holding a balloon that read, “Happy Birthday” on it along with a white shopping bag while strolling in Los Feliz, CA. She wore a black hoodie, black shorts, and black sneakers as she added a medical-style face mask to her look during the outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski In Intimate Malibu Ceremony: Photos

Congratulations are in order for Jodie Sweetin! The Full House star, 40, got married to her fiancé Mescal Wasilewski on Saturday, July 30. It was quite the Hollywood affair, as Jodie’s cast mates from the beloved sitcom –including Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos — attended the intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu, according to People. The gorgeous bride was all smiles in a lovely lace wedding gown, as seen in photos here. “I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me,” Jodie said at the nuptials, per the outlet. “And I couldn’t be more grateful.”
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Taylor Sheridan’s Wife Nicole Muirbrook: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 9 Years

Taylor Sheridan, 52, has had a successful career as a filmmaker and actor in many features over the years, including the television series, Yellowstone, but it turns out he also has a tightknit personal life. The hunky star has been married to Nicole Muirbrook, 39, since 2013 and they lead a pretty private but cozy life together in Weatherford, Texas. Unlike other Hollywood couples, the lovebirds aren’t often seen in the spotlight and generally keep to themselves, but they sometimes share sweet moments on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their romance.
WEATHERFORD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Dua Lipa Demands Attention In Glittery, Corset Bodysuit While Performing At Lollapalooza: Photos

Dua Lipa lit up the stage in a glittery bodysuit for her Lollapalooza performance on July 29. The “Levitating” singer, 26, headlined Day 2 of the four-day music festival held at Grant Park in Chicago, Ill. and stole the show with an unforgettable performance of some of her hits in the equally memorable outfit. The bodysuit featured sparkling black and see-through mesh panels that elongated her fit figure and hugged her curves in all the right places. She wore her super long hair down in beachy waves, which gracefully blew through the air behind her as she strutted her stuff across the stage. She accessorized with a pair of sparkly dangling earrings and completed the look with ankle-height black boots.
CHICAGO, IL
HollywoodLife

Lenny Kravitz Sends ‘Love & Respect’ To Mutual Lisa Bonet Ex Jason Momoa On 43rd Birthday

Happy belated birthday Jason Momoa! The actor received a sweet message, as he celebrated turning 43, from his ex Lisa Bonet’s former husband Lenny Kravitz on Monday, August 1. The 58-year-old rocker took to his Instagram to share an epic photo of the two guys going for a motorcycle ride together. “Happy Birthday, Jason. Love and respect always,” he wrote in the caption.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Posts Sweet 59th Birthday Tribute For BFF Lisa Kudrow

Jennifer Aniston posted the sweetest shoutout for best friend Lisa Kudrow on her 59th birthday! Jen, 53, posted a series of throwback photos over the years, including one from the 29th People’s Choice Awards back in 2003. “Happy birthday @lisakudrow,” she wrote, followed by “I love you,” over a hilarious GIF of the two cheering as their Friends characters Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay. The final photo was one of Jen kissing Lisa on the forehead.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
223K+
Followers
20K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy