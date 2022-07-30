ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Break Time resumes sales of unleaded fuel at seven Mid-Missouri locations

By Erika McGuire
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaC4L_0gywcQlT00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A spokesperson for MFA Oil Company said it resolved the unleaded fuel issues at its Break Time gas stations and sales of unleaded fuel resumed.

Sales of unleaded fuel were put to a halt after a fuel mix-up caused Break Time to partially shut down seven locations.

An investigation revealed fuel issues at Break Time locations but the affected stores are once again selling unleaded fuel and including:

  • Break Time - 1200 Missouri Blvd., Jefferson City, Mo.
  • Break Time- 1904 W. Main St., Jefferson City, Mo.
  • Break Time - 1907 E. McCarty St., Jefferson City, Mo.
  • Break Time - 808 E. Broadway Blvd., Sedalia, Mo.
  • Break Time - 318 W. Broadway Blvd., Sedalia, Mo.
  • Break Time - 200 W. Buchannan St., California, Mo.

Anyone who believes their vehicle is experiencing issues is asked to call 800-876-6357 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 4: 30 p.m. Customers will want to press 1 for human resources and then 2 for the claims team.

The post Break Time resumes sales of unleaded fuel at seven Mid-Missouri locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
MISSOURI STATE
forsythwoman.com

On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri

Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
City
Sedalia, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Traffic
State
California State
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
Sedalia, MO
Business
City
Jefferson City, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Industry
Local
Missouri Business
Sedalia, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
Jefferson City, MO
Business
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri's Sales-Tax-Free Weekend Starts Aug. 5

Each year, Missouri has a back-to-school sales-tax-free weekend to help families get supplies (and help us cheapskates get a good deal on computers). The holiday starts the first Friday in August, which this year means Friday, August 5, through Sunday, August 7. Items that qualify for the exemption include:. Clothing...
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

5197 Lois Lane, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Hard to find, cove protected home with main channel views conveniently located at the 19 mm of Lake of the Ozarks. The perfect Osage Beach location, close to everything! Modern home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and over 2,800 sq feet. As soon as you walk in you will be drawn to the large lakeside windows with spectacular views. As you work your way out to one of the several nice decks you will appreciate the cove protection yet amazing main channel views. It's also an easy walk down to the two well boat dock complete with hoists, ladder and slide! This is a great place to relax and float. Inside you will find vaulted ceilings, a beautiful fireplace and a very open kitchen/dining area. This is a low maintenance home, with a two car garage, great floorplan and an even better location! Main level master bedroom and bath with a lower level featuring 3 bedrooms and a very comfortable family room with wet bar. Deep water, great dock and a quality home!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mfa Oil#Broadway#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mfa Oil Company
Ultimate Unexplained

A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared

Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
boatlyfe.com

Scisms And Millers Plan Dam Challenge Record Attempt As Shootout Fundraiser

<!– In the News: Scisms And Millers Plan Dam Challenge Record Attempt As Shootout Fundraiser. Inspired by last year’s unsuccessful Dam Challenge attempt that brought some added attention to the popular Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in Central Missouri, two local race teams are gearing up to tackle the 188-mile endurance run from Bagnell Dam to Truman Dam and back with the goal of breaking a record and, more importantly, raising money for charity.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City Break Time location selling unleaded fuel again after diesel mix-up

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia-based business is starting to resume the sale of unleaded fuel at some of its gas stations. MFA Oil Company, which owns Break Time gas stations, posted to Facebook on Thursday about the issues with the fuel. According to the company, workers learned late on Wednesday about a problem with unleaded The post Jefferson City Break Time location selling unleaded fuel again after diesel mix-up appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Wants to Increase Electric Bill Rates

(Farmington) Ameren Missouri has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to increase rates in it’s fuel adjustment charge for electric customers’ bills. A residential customer using 1,036 killowatt hours of electricity a month would see their bill increase from approximately 42-cents a month to approximately...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
kttn.com

University of Missouri Extension on using corn silage as a forage.

An emergency feeding situation is shaping up for Missouri’s beef producers because of the drought. The University of Missouri Extension recently hosted University of Wisconsin agronomist Joe Lauer on the MU Extension Forage and Livestock Hour to discuss his research on corn silage as a forage. Lauer talked about...
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Wind turbines and solar panels can hurt birds and bats. A Missouri group hopes to help

For Mary Nemecek, investing in renewable energy is the right step toward reducing the effects of climate change.  As the head of conservation for the Burroughs Audubon Society of Kansas City, Nemecek wants to save birds from the effects of climate change, which is affecting their migratory patterns, and in some cases, threatening extinction.  But […] The post Wind turbines and solar panels can hurt birds and bats. A Missouri group hopes to help appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy