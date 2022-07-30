Break Time resumes sales of unleaded fuel at seven Mid-Missouri locations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A spokesperson for MFA Oil Company said it resolved the unleaded fuel issues at its Break Time gas stations and sales of unleaded fuel resumed.

Sales of unleaded fuel were put to a halt after a fuel mix-up caused Break Time to partially shut down seven locations.

An investigation revealed fuel issues at Break Time locations but the affected stores are once again selling unleaded fuel and including:

Break Time - 1200 Missouri Blvd., Jefferson City, Mo.

Break Time- 1904 W. Main St., Jefferson City, Mo.

Break Time - 1907 E. McCarty St., Jefferson City, Mo.

Break Time - 808 E. Broadway Blvd., Sedalia, Mo.

Break Time - 318 W. Broadway Blvd., Sedalia, Mo.

Break Time - 200 W. Buchannan St., California, Mo.

Anyone who believes their vehicle is experiencing issues is asked to call 800-876-6357 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 4: 30 p.m. Customers will want to press 1 for human resources and then 2 for the claims team.

