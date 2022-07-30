Appalachian Center for the Arts presents Xanadu

www.mingomessenger.com
Longtime Williamson businessman dies at 95
A longtime Williamson businessman and one of the last original South Williamson, Kentucky, Central Avenue residents William H. (Bill) Rosen died last week at the age 95. Born Sept. 7, 1926 in Richmond, Virginia, Rosen was living in Palm City, Florida, with his second wife, Mildred, at the time of his death.
10th Annual Kickin’ Butt for Crohn’ sweltering, but well attended
Aside from the typical diehard competitor, the final number of participants on the day of any given race is many times dependent upon weather conditions. However, that didn’t appear to be the case last Friday evening, when more than 150 people showed up at the Jim Van Zant Field in West Williamson and braved temperatures hovering in the low 90s to compete in the 10th Annual Kickin’ Butt for Crohn’s Jean Stanley Memorial 5K-1-Mile Walk.
Sky is the limit for Williamson exotic animal business
Working with animals has been a lifelong passion for one Mingo County woman who recently opened an exotic pet store in downtown Williamson. It has taken many years to reach this milestone in her life and she has had to overcome many obstacles placed in her way including domestic violence, deaths of family members and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lady Miners see positive signs during summer practices
NEWTOWN – The Mingo Central High School girls' basketball team saw plenty of action over the summer during the three-week June practice period. The highlight for the Lady Miners was a team camp at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tenn. “We faced some good competition at East...
Gilbert Creek community slammed hard by flash flooding
Despite intervals of heavy rainfall over the last several days, as of July 27 most areas of Mingo County had so far been spared of any major flooding. According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, the heaviest bands of rainfall have either tracked to the northern or southern ends of the county, and to date have left central locations of the county like Williamson relatively unscathed.
New detox center opening in Williamson, will serve both West Virginia and Kentucky residents
Those individuals on both sides of the Tug River who struggle daily with some form of addiction will be receiving a much-needed opportunity to find the help they need when the new Kathy Ireland Recovery Center opens next week in Williamson. The recovery center, which officially begins operations July 25,...
Governor declares state of emergency in Mingo, additional counties; deploying aid to Eastern Kentucky
In response to this week’s series of storms that caused destructive flash flooding and other storm-related issues, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in Mingo and several other southern West Virginia counties. The governor is additionally sending West Virginia National Guard personnel and equipment to Eastern Kentucky,...
Traffic incident closes US 52
Motorists using U.S. 52 between Williamson and Delbarton at Buffalo Mountain were diverted for several hours on Wednesday, July 27, after a commercial truck wrecked and blocked the roadway. According to officials with the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled a load of plastic pipes onto the...
School safety included on 2022 principals’ academy agenda
As a direct response to the of-late school shootings, the Mingo County School District is taking proactive steps that officials hope will make the county’s schools less vulnerable to the kind of tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas a few weeks ago. During the July 19 regular meeting of...
Twins hope to sprinkle Young Entrepreneurs Day with sweets
Learning how to write a basic business plan, manage inventory, control overhead expenses and develop organizational skills is not how typical teenage girls spend their summer vacation. However, that is just what two Mingo County girls did this year. They took care of business — their own business. Lele...
Williamson Energy Express Team launches school supply drive
This week the 2022 Williamson Energy Express Team announced it is currently conducting a school supply drive for its Williamson PK-8 site students as part of the team’s community service project for the summer. Officials said mentors, the community service coordinator and the site supervisor organized the drive to...
Varney couple’s success in Mingo now extends into Logan County
Back in 2016, Adona Jorge Blankenship was contentedly working a steady job at Food City in South Williamson. Yet, incessantly hanging around in the back of her mind was opening a restaurant of her own and fulfilling a dream she had had since before distantly meeting her husband — Varney native Willie Blankenship — online in 2006.
Williamson seeking police officer candidates
The City of Williamson is currently seeking to fill several positions in its police department following the resignation of two officers. “It is our first crisis, but it is nothing we can’t get over,” said Mayor Charlie Hatfield of the current city council. “We have a manpower shortage in our police department. We have two officers who have resigned and a third resignation is pending.”
Delbarton will not host King Coal Festival
The King Coal Festival was once again taken up by the Delbarton Town Council on June 27 as members of the council requested it to be put on the agenda for further discussion. The event was also discussed during the June 23 Williamson City Council meeting. While it was not an agenda topic for that meeting, it was brought up through public comments.
Williamson fires under investigation
Both the Williamson and Chattaroy fire departments were dispatched twice July 9 to the old and unoccupied Lewis Apartments building on Joseph Avenue in Williamson concerning what firefighters said were two back-to-back intentionally set fires. According to WFD Chief Joey Carey, during the first call firefighters discovered a fire burning...
Delbarton man indicted by federal grand jury on 2021 drug charges
A federal indictment was handed down in Charleston this week against a Delbarton man on 2021 drug possession and trafficking charges. The July 11 indictment was the result of a lengthy investigation in October 2021 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department that led to the arrest of Paul “Paul Cat” Thomasson, 56, for two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver to a “cooperating individual.”
Williamson man jailed on drug sale charges
A Williamson man who allegedly was selling drugs from his car was arrested and arraigned last week. According to Mingo County Magistrate Court documents, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department had previously received numerous tips that Tommy Dale Diamond II, 47, had been selling controlled substances from a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.
