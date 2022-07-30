Child dies at Whatcom Falls Park

kafe.com
Person ‘clinging to the side of the hill... fallen into the rapids’ rescued at Nooksack Falls
Because of dangerous conditions due to the water rapids, aid was sought from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Search and Rescue Air and Marine unit helicopter.
q13fox.com
Bellingham toddler death: Kamee Dixon sentenced to 34 years for homicide by abuse
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A Whatcom County judge on Tuesday sentenced Kamee Dixon to 34 years in prison for the death of her boyfriend’s three-year-old daughter Hazel Homan. On June 30, Dixon was found guilty of homicide by abuse, but the court declared a mistrial for the second-degree murder charge after the jury deadlocked on that count.
kafe.com
Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
Suspects identified in recent burglary spree in Port Angeles, Sequim
Clallam County deputies are looking for three people who are believed to be responsible for three burglaries in Sequim and Port Angeles. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Cory Smith, Tina Woods and her husband, Paul “Bud” Woods. Shortly after midnight on July 20,...
kafe.com
Transient man arrested after attacking first responders in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man was arrested after attacking first responders in Bellingham. Bellingham Police Officer Chad Cristelli said that the man was found lying face down and unresponsive in the middle of 36th Street on Friday evening, July 29th. Fire crews were able to get to the...
whatcom-news.com
No, Ferndale City Hall was not on fire
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the Ferndale City Hall building on Main Street in Ferndale on Monday, August 1st about 6:50pm due to a report of visible smoke coming from the building. The initial firefighters at the scene headed to the city hall building but were...
Woman sentenced to prison for abusing Bellingham toddler to death in 2019
A jury found the woman guilty of homicide by abuse in late June for the 3-year-old’s 2019 death.
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
whatcom-news.com
Child dead after reported accident in Whatcom Falls Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officials report that a child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park today, Friday, July 29th. BPD Deputy Chief Don Almer told Whatcom News that a 911 call was received about 2:35pm reporting a missing child in the park. The child...
kafe.com
More details emerge about Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor
FERNDALE, Wash. – Court records are revealing more details about evidence against a Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor. An investigation by Bellingham Police shows Michael Scott Langton responded to a report of a collision in an apartment complex parking lot on July 10th. He continued to...
Child dies in the water at Whatcom Falls Park Friday afternoon
Bellingham police received a 911 call around 2:35 p.m. regarding a missing child.
myeverettnews.com
Firefighters Race To Save Building After Apartment Fire In North Everett
A fast attack by Everett Firefighters limited damage to two units in a fire Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on 9th street in north Everett. About 12:20 PM calls began coming in to Sno911 of a fire in an apartment at a complex in the 3000 block of 9th street just west of East Marine View Drive. The first in engine reported a smoke column from two blocks out.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds man suspected of murdering his wife says he ‘saw demons’
A 73-year-old Edmonds man is in custody in Snohomish County Jail as the investigation continues into Friday afternoon’s apparent murder of his 66-year-old wife in their Westgate-area home. According to the police report, the suspect contacted 911 shortly before 5 p.m. July 29 and told the dispatcher that “he...
lyndentribune.com
Whatcom County celebrates Old Settlers
Celebrating 126 years of memories, Washington’s longest running picnic, the Whatcom County Old Settlers Picnic, included numerous entertainment events for the last weekend of July. Friday, July 29 was Senior Citizen Day and Saturday, July 30 included the Pioneer Car Show, We’re Back grand and junior parades, children’s activities and music. Out of its 126 year stretch, the Old Settlers Association did not host the picnic for two summers: the summer of 1942 during World War II and the summer of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. The Whatcom County Old Settlers Association is a nonprofit organization that is ran by volunteers. The proceeds fund their mission of preserving the memory and heritage of the early pioneers of Whatcom County. (Taras McCurdie and Leora Watson/Lynden Tribune)
Woman shot by Everett homeowner after trying to break into house
A woman was shot by a homeowner in Everett after trying to break into his home, according to Everett police. At around 9 a.m. on Friday, Everett police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Baker Avenue. Arriving officers found a woman in her 60s...
myeverettnews.com
Mother Of All Garage Sales In Northwest Everett This Saturday
It has become an annual shopping event for people not just in Everett, Washington but throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Mother Of All Garage Sales is back in the Northwest Neighborhood this Saturday from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. The weather should be perfect for finding bargains, food and fun!
Two years ago a Nooksack dam was destroyed. Now, where are the salmon?
The Middle Fork Nooksack dam blocked fish on their way to spawn.
With demand skyrocketing, Snohomish County food banks being forced to ration
EVERETT, Wash. — Workers at Volunteers of America's Everett food bank said they've never seen the shelves so empty. They thought the need was great at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's even worse. Volunteers of America Western Washington provides food to 17 food banks across Snohomish...
Single-use plastics now fully banned in Bellingham. These are the rules
“We’ve always been an environmentally-focused community, and this ordinance is just an extension of that,” said City Council member Dan Hammill.
