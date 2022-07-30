Child dies at Whatcom Falls Park

Celebrating 126 years of memories, Washington’s longest running picnic, the Whatcom County Old Settlers Picnic, included numerous entertainment events for the last weekend of July. Friday, July 29 was Senior Citizen Day and Saturday, July 30 included the Pioneer Car Show, We’re Back grand and junior parades, children’s activities and music. Out of its 126 year stretch, the Old Settlers Association did not host the picnic for two summers: the summer of 1942 during World War II and the summer of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. The Whatcom County Old Settlers Association is a nonprofit organization that is ran by volunteers. The proceeds fund their mission of preserving the memory and heritage of the early pioneers of Whatcom County. (Taras McCurdie and Leora Watson/Lynden Tribune)

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO