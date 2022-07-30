ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Child dies at Whatcom Falls Park

kafe.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kafe.com

kafe.com

Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Fish Hatchery#Police#Accident#Ems
kafe.com

Transient man arrested after attacking first responders in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man was arrested after attacking first responders in Bellingham. Bellingham Police Officer Chad Cristelli said that the man was found lying face down and unresponsive in the middle of 36th Street on Friday evening, July 29th. Fire crews were able to get to the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

No, Ferndale City Hall was not on fire

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the Ferndale City Hall building on Main Street in Ferndale on Monday, August 1st about 6:50pm due to a report of visible smoke coming from the building. The initial firefighters at the scene headed to the city hall building but were...
whatcom-news.com

Child dead after reported accident in Whatcom Falls Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officials report that a child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park today, Friday, July 29th. BPD Deputy Chief Don Almer told Whatcom News that a 911 call was received about 2:35pm reporting a missing child in the park. The child...
myeverettnews.com

Firefighters Race To Save Building After Apartment Fire In North Everett

A fast attack by Everett Firefighters limited damage to two units in a fire Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on 9th street in north Everett. About 12:20 PM calls began coming in to Sno911 of a fire in an apartment at a complex in the 3000 block of 9th street just west of East Marine View Drive. The first in engine reported a smoke column from two blocks out.
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds man suspected of murdering his wife says he ‘saw demons’

A 73-year-old Edmonds man is in custody in Snohomish County Jail as the investigation continues into Friday afternoon’s apparent murder of his 66-year-old wife in their Westgate-area home. According to the police report, the suspect contacted 911 shortly before 5 p.m. July 29 and told the dispatcher that “he...
EDMONDS, WA
lyndentribune.com

Whatcom County celebrates Old Settlers

Celebrating 126 years of memories, Washington’s longest running picnic, the Whatcom County Old Settlers Picnic, included numerous entertainment events for the last weekend of July. Friday, July 29 was Senior Citizen Day and Saturday, July 30 included the Pioneer Car Show, We’re Back grand and junior parades, children’s activities and music. Out of its 126 year stretch, the Old Settlers Association did not host the picnic for two summers: the summer of 1942 during World War II and the summer of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. The Whatcom County Old Settlers Association is a nonprofit organization that is ran by volunteers. The proceeds fund their mission of preserving the memory and heritage of the early pioneers of Whatcom County. (Taras McCurdie and Leora Watson/Lynden Tribune)
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Mother Of All Garage Sales In Northwest Everett This Saturday

It has become an annual shopping event for people not just in Everett, Washington but throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Mother Of All Garage Sales is back in the Northwest Neighborhood this Saturday from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. The weather should be perfect for finding bargains, food and fun!
EVERETT, WA

