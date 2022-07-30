USU Soccer Announces Staffing Changes for the 2022 Season

utahstateaggies.com
Utah company breaks Guinness World Record
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A company based out of Logan, Utah has just broken a Guinness World Record. As of July 29, Schreiber Foods is the new title holder for the largest macaroni and cheese. According to representatives, an official judge from Guinness World Records took part in the celebration outside of the company’s manufacturing […]
upr.org
Wild About Utah: I'm out fishing
The minute I heard there was a well-stocked community fishing pond just five miles down the road from where I live, I dusted off my old fishing pole, slipped out of the house, and threw my line into the Wellsville Reservoir. I had the place to myself. There was snow on the ground but the water wasn't frozen. Within the first hour, I felt the tug on the line and reeled in a 12-inch trout. I was hooked! I returned just about every evening to catch my limit of 2. I called all my friends who liked to eat fish and started to consider adding fresh fish delivery to my resume.
Utah neurosurgeon reportedly groped unconscious patient during surgery
Members of the team assisting in the operation state that the neurosurgeon performing the surgery, 65-year-old Dr. Bryson Smith, sexually assaulted the patient during this time.
kslnewsradio.com
Taking a look at a backyard turned desert garden
OGDEN, Utah — If you’re ready to retire all your grass in the backyard, a desert garden could be just the solution. KSL Greenhouse host Maria Shilaos paid a visit to Michael and Cheryl Ackley’s unique desert garden in Ogden. The garden spans one acre and features...
KUTV
Staff shortages lead to TRAX cancelation for the first time ever
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Trips had to be canceled on the TRAX blue line on Monday due to a staffing shortage. Utah Transit Authority said that’s the first time it's ever happened on TRAX. Carl Arky with UTA said typically, workers have been able to switch shifts...
KSLTV
Utah home sellers drop asking prices as market slows from a frenzied pace
MIDVALE, Utah — Inflation, rising interest rates and fear of a recession are all working together against Utah’s real estate market. For years, the Wasatch Front has been one of the nation’s hottest real estate markets. But now, it appears to be cooling as sellers are slashing prices.
GoFundMe: Utah woman now a widow days after wedding anniversary
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been created after one tragic car crash left a Bountiful woman a widow and put her three daughters in the hospital. Trooper Bishop with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that Dave Barnett was killed on July 27 at 6:10 p.m. while traveling westbound on Interstate-70 near […]
ksl.com
Health officials advise precautions after West Nile virus found in 2 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is asking Utahns to take precautionary steps to avoid mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in mosquito pools in Salt Lake and Uintah counties. The virus was first detected this year in a Davis...
Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
utahbusiness.com
CBRE sells 86-unit apartment community in Ogden
Ogden — CBRE has facilitated the sale of The Lofts at Five Points, an 86-unit, urban-designed, multifamily community in Ogden, Utah to HiCap Management, LLC. CBRE’s Eli Mills and Patrick Bodnar represented the seller, Utah-based Crockett & Koehler, LLC, in this transaction. Jesse Weber, Andrew Behrens, and Ryan Jameson of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance arranged the financing.
KSLTV
Father of five killed in fiery crash before 25th anniversary
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A fiery crash in southern Utah took the life of a Bountiful father of five kids. The family said it’s a miracle the three daughters who were with him made it out alive. Dave Barnett, 51, was coming home from a family vacation in Moab...
Utah surgeon accused of groping unconscious patient
A doctor was arrested this week for allegedly groping an unconscious patient during a surgery at an Ogden hospital in October of last year.
UPDATE: U.S.-89 grass fire under control
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The grass fire on affecting traffic on U.S.-89 is now under control. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says residents in the area should still use caution. Additionally, this incident has prompted the agency to remind community members to take the necessary fire sense precautions, including to remember to check vehicles for […]
Gephardt Daily
Ogden neurosurgeon charged with allegedly groping unconscious patient
OGDEN, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A veteran neurosurgeon has been charged with allegedly groping a woman’s breasts during surgery while she was under anesthesia. Dr. Bryson Smith, 65, who has practiced in the Ogden area for more than 30 years, was booked Thursday into the...
3 accused of selling fake gold at Layton Walmart parking lot
Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to sell fake gold outside of a Walmart parking lot in Layton
Herald-Journal
Proposed local canyon fees could have negative effects
A couple weeks ago there was a good article in The Herald Journal by Jackson Wilde discussing the possibility of the Forest Service implementing winter recreation fees at the mouth of Green Canyon. This is one of five parking sites in Cache County where the Forest Service is considering adding fees; the others include Smithfield Canyon, Tony Grove Winter Sports Trailhead, the Sinks winter parking area, and the Murray Farm Trailhead near Wellsville. Fees for the first four of these will only be collected during the winter.
Lanes reopened after crash shuts down I-15 in Davis County
MONDAY 8/2/22 7:08 a.m. DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads have been reopened and cleared after a major crash shut down roads on I-15 early Tuesday morning. Details on what caused the crash are still limited. Initially, traffic was backed up near Woods Cross all the way through Bountiful. Drivers heading in that direction should […]
Gephardt Daily
Roy domestic violence incident turns into assault on cops
ROY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Several officers responding to a report of a “family disturbance” at a Roy residence Saturday night found themselves in the thick of a domestic violence situation — and one of the involved parties wasn’t about to give up.
kvnutalk
Hyrum man sentenced to prison again for stalking and harassing women – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 30-year-old Hyrum man convicted repeatedly of harassing women has been sentenced to prison for a second time. Juan Ramon Gutierrez-Lopez was ordered to serve an additional sentence of one to 15 years after a jury in June found him guilty. According to court staff, Gutierrez was...
KSLTV
Local church hosts giveaway for those in need of food and clothes
LAYTON, Utah — No matter how she felt when she woke up Saturday morning, Crystal Stengel-Moore knew after today, she would feel even better. “How are you guys today? Awesome!” she said to one person. “Any plans for the weekend?” she asks another. It’s hard to...
