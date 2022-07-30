ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Litchford & Neves Graduate rom Roger Williams University

BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Two Ashland students received their degrees in May as part of the Class of 2022. Kasey Litchford of Ashland graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Cybersecurity & Networking. Nicolas Neves of Ashland graduated with a B.S. in Architecture. At Roger Williams University, students are...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Tallino Graduates From Roger Williams University

BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Roger Williams University held its commencement in May as part of the Class of 2022. Matthew Tallino of Natick graduated with a B.A. Educational Studies. At Roger Williams University, students are prepared to be thinkers and doers ready to solve challenging problems with innovative solutions. The...
BRISTOL, RI
FraminghamSOURCE

Stevens Earns Degree at Curry College

MILTON – On Sunday, May 22, Curry College honored 661 graduates from the Class of 2022 in its 142nd Commencement celebration. The ceremony was held at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, with family members, friends, alumni, faculty, and staff, among other Curry community members in attendance. Congratulations to: Bridget...
MILTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Waleik Graduate From Champlain College

BURLINGTON, VERMONT – Champlain College is pleased to announce that Daniel Waleik of Natick recently graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester. Waleik was one of 587 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma at this time. Waleik completed a Bachelor of Science degree...
BURLINGTON, VT
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Student Graduates From Ithaca College

NEW YORK – Ethan Prybyla of Ashland graduated with a BS in Public and Community Health from Ithaca College in May 2022. Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Trio of Natick Residents Graduate From Lasell University

NEWTON – Lasell University celebrated its undergraduate Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 14 at an on-campus ceremony. Among the graduates were three students from the Town of Natick. They were:. Ava Homsey graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Fashion and Retail Merchandising. Julia Hopkins graduated with a...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

4 Framingham Residents Graduate From Ithaca College

ITHACA, NEW YORK – Ithaca College congratulates all May 2022 graduates. Diana Kalaitzidis of Framingham (01701) graduated with a BA in Psychology. Aidan O’Leary of Framingham (01701) graduated Summa cum Laude with a BA in Psychology. Gregory Savino of Framingham (01701) graduated Magna cum Laude with a BM...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Wong Earns Bachelor of Science Degree

NEWTON – Lasell University celebrated its undergraduate Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 14 at an on-campus ceremony. Among the graduates was Ethan Wong of Framingham, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. ***. Lasell University is a private institution that was founded in 1851. It has...
NEWTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

3 MetroWest Students Graduate from University of Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (06/16/2022)– Congratulations to the University of Hartford Class of 2022!. Spread across seven dynamic schools and colleges, the University of Hartford has been guiding the purpose and passion of students for over six decades. The 350-acre campus alongside Connecticut’s capital city, approximately 5,000 undergraduate and 1,500...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FraminghamSOURCE

Baker-Polito Administration Announces $16.4 Million in Shared Streets & Spaces Awards; Framingham & Natick Recipients

BOSTON – The Baker-Polito Administration today, August 2, announced $16.4 million for 184 new awards to 138 municipalities and seven Regional Transit Authorities through the Shared Streets and Spaces Program. Among the communities receiving grants was the City of Framingham and the Town of Natick. The program provides technical...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Tuesday, August 2 is National Night Out

FRAMINGHAM – Tuesday, August 2 is National Night Out. National Night out is an annual nationwide initiative that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer. The best way to build a safer community is to get to know your neighbors; police encourage interaction as a crime...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

GoFundMe Established For Steck Family of Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – A GoFundme has been established to help the Steck family of Framingham. The GoFundMe was set up by Carrie White to help her “brother Aaron Steck, his wife Melanie, and his family. If you know Aaron, you know he is one of a kind with a heart of gold. He is a great husband, father, uncle, friend, neighbor, and coach.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

