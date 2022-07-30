framinghamsource.com
4 Marlborough Students Graduate from Roger Williams University
BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Four Marlborough students received their degrees in May as part of the Class of 2022. Austin Cabral of Marlborough graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Legal Studies. Joshua Galarza of Marlborough (graduated with a Master of Architecture. Daniel Hayward of Marlborough graduated with a...
Litchford & Neves Graduate rom Roger Williams University
BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Two Ashland students received their degrees in May as part of the Class of 2022. Kasey Litchford of Ashland graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Cybersecurity & Networking. Nicolas Neves of Ashland graduated with a B.S. in Architecture. At Roger Williams University, students are...
Tallino Graduates From Roger Williams University
BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Roger Williams University held its commencement in May as part of the Class of 2022. Matthew Tallino of Natick graduated with a B.A. Educational Studies. At Roger Williams University, students are prepared to be thinkers and doers ready to solve challenging problems with innovative solutions. The...
Stevens Earns Degree at Curry College
MILTON – On Sunday, May 22, Curry College honored 661 graduates from the Class of 2022 in its 142nd Commencement celebration. The ceremony was held at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, with family members, friends, alumni, faculty, and staff, among other Curry community members in attendance. Congratulations to: Bridget...
6 Framingham Students on Lasell University Spring 2022 Dean’s List
NEWTON, MA (06/01/2022)– The followingFramingham students were named to the Lasell Dean’s List in recognition of their spring 2022 academic performance:. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Waleik Graduate From Champlain College
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – Champlain College is pleased to announce that Daniel Waleik of Natick recently graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester. Waleik was one of 587 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma at this time. Waleik completed a Bachelor of Science degree...
Ashland Student Graduates From Ithaca College
NEW YORK – Ethan Prybyla of Ashland graduated with a BS in Public and Community Health from Ithaca College in May 2022. Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some...
Trio of Natick Residents Graduate From Lasell University
NEWTON – Lasell University celebrated its undergraduate Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 14 at an on-campus ceremony. Among the graduates were three students from the Town of Natick. They were:. Ava Homsey graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Fashion and Retail Merchandising. Julia Hopkins graduated with a...
4 Framingham Residents Graduate From Ithaca College
ITHACA, NEW YORK – Ithaca College congratulates all May 2022 graduates. Diana Kalaitzidis of Framingham (01701) graduated with a BA in Psychology. Aidan O’Leary of Framingham (01701) graduated Summa cum Laude with a BA in Psychology. Gregory Savino of Framingham (01701) graduated Magna cum Laude with a BM...
Wong Earns Bachelor of Science Degree
NEWTON – Lasell University celebrated its undergraduate Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 14 at an on-campus ceremony. Among the graduates was Ethan Wong of Framingham, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. ***. Lasell University is a private institution that was founded in 1851. It has...
3 MetroWest Students Graduate from University of Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (06/16/2022)– Congratulations to the University of Hartford Class of 2022!. Spread across seven dynamic schools and colleges, the University of Hartford has been guiding the purpose and passion of students for over six decades. The 350-acre campus alongside Connecticut’s capital city, approximately 5,000 undergraduate and 1,500...
Tobin on President’s List at Coastal Carolina University For Spring 2022 Semester
CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA – Nearly 1,000 students were named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University for the Spring 2022 semester, including Margaret Tobin, a psychology major from Marlborough. Students who made the President’s List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average during the semester. Coastal...
Baker-Polito Administration Announces $16.4 Million in Shared Streets & Spaces Awards; Framingham & Natick Recipients
BOSTON – The Baker-Polito Administration today, August 2, announced $16.4 million for 184 new awards to 138 municipalities and seven Regional Transit Authorities through the Shared Streets and Spaces Program. Among the communities receiving grants was the City of Framingham and the Town of Natick. The program provides technical...
More Than Dozen Libraries Participating in Minuteman Library Crawl Wednesday
ASHLAND – More than a dozen public libraries in the Minuteman Library Network are asking patrons to participate in a library crawl on Wednesday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We invite you to spend a day visiting local libraries – find out what is special about...
Tickets on Sale For 6th Annual MetroWest Conference For Women
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Conference for Women will be hosting its sixth annual event on September 15, 2022. Leading the speaker line-up is habit transformation coach, Derith Cass, as well as Sedruola Maruska, a business consultant and podcast host. Each will provide a keynote address to the anticipated 300-plus attendees.
Framingham Public Schools Advertising for Full-Time Grant Manager
FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, July 29, the Framingham Public Schools began advertising for a Grant Manager to report to the Assistant Superintendent for PreK-12 Education with assistance from the Executive Director of Finance and Operations. According to the job posting, the “Grant Manager will plan, direct and administer the grants...
Tuesday, August 2 is National Night Out
FRAMINGHAM – Tuesday, August 2 is National Night Out. National Night out is an annual nationwide initiative that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer. The best way to build a safer community is to get to know your neighbors; police encourage interaction as a crime...
Framingham State Representative Candidates Talk Economic Development & Small Businesses
FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday. September 6 voters will decide between three Democrats to be the 6th Middlesex District’s state representative. Voters in newly-created City of Framingham Precincts 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-10-11-12-13-14-15-16, and part of precinct 9 are part of the new 6th Middlesex District. There are three candidates — former mayoral...
Framingham State Rep. Candidates Discuss Public Transportation, MBTA, & MWRTA
FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday. September 6 voters will decide between three Democrats to be the 6th Middlesex District’s state representative. Voters in newly-created City of Framingham Precincts 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-10-11-12-13-14-15-16, and part of precinct 9 are part of the new 6th Middlesex District. There are three candidates former mayoral candidate...
GoFundMe Established For Steck Family of Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A GoFundme has been established to help the Steck family of Framingham. The GoFundMe was set up by Carrie White to help her “brother Aaron Steck, his wife Melanie, and his family. If you know Aaron, you know he is one of a kind with a heart of gold. He is a great husband, father, uncle, friend, neighbor, and coach.”
