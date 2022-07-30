The Future Coach (Jevon) Carter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a cool, rainy day... the type of Sunday where you just want to lay in bed and have a bowl of soup. Temperatures didn’t really get any higher than the mid-70s, but have been hovering around the low 70s and upper 60s. Widespread rain is to the east now, so for the rest of tonight, we may only see a few scattered showers. Mostly cloudy conditions will then persist overnight, keeping temperatures from falling any lower than the mid to low 60s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible for Monday morning and afternoon, but cloud cover in between the activity will decrease, allowing highs to likely reach the low 80s. In the evening, a cold front wielding potentially strong thunderstorms will cross over our area. The timing of this front’s arrival is still debated; it could be anywhere from 7-9pm. The later the front arrives, the less organized and severe the storms will be, due to the loss of daytime heating. Rain will likely be heavy at times during the thunderstorms, and winds could get gusty in certain areas. After about midnight, the front should be crossed by then, leaving scattered showers and storms in its wake. That scattered activity will steadily diminish throughout the night and early Tuesday morning; clouds will follow suit, leading to some sun Tuesday afternoon. The break in precipitation will last through Thursday, and during this time, temperatures will shoot up to the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will be making those temperatures feel even hotter, so conditions will be fairly uncomfortable. Temperature relief comes with the next push of storms which looks to affect next weekend.

