The Future Coach (Jevon) Carter

Return of the Brawl T-Shirts Featuring Dante Stills Now Available
Get your gear for the Brawl.
Veteran Transfer Portal RB Visiting Vols
News broke earlier today that Len'Neth Whitehead would miss all of the 2022 season with an undisclosed upper-body injury. The injury occurred a couple of weeks back for Whitehead, which has allowed Tennessee the opportunity to vet guys remaining in the transfer portal. Former Clemson and West ...
WPIAL rules Thomas Jefferson QB ineligible, approves 2 South Fayette transfers
Thomas Jefferson quarterback Luke Kosko, a transfer from Seton LaSalle, was ruled ineligible for the upcoming football season after a hearing Monday with the WPIAL board. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore was in the running to start this fall for the Jaguars but instead must sit out the upcoming season. “The...
WDTV
The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers coming to the Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers will be coming to the Robinson Grand in October. Award-winning country recording artist Alan Turner recreates the magic of a night with Kenny in the Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show, The Gambler Returns. The show is scheduled for Sunday, Oct....
The Dominion Post
A cappella group coming to Morgantown
The a cappella sensation Straight No Chaser will perform Sept. 19 at the Morgantown Metropolitan Theatre in downtown Morgantown. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas, West Virginia confirmed
WEST VIRGINIA- A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in both […]
Mountain State Spotlight explains: What do charter schools mean for public education in West Virginia?
More than a thousand students are expected to attend West Virginia’s first four charter schools when they open later this month for the coming school year. The schools have been several years in the making, following a series of controversial bills and legal battles. They’re one of many steps...
wajr.com
Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
WTOV 9
It's a tax-free weekend on back-to-school items in West Virginia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As students and families begin to gear up for the school year, buying back-to-school supplies is a must. And what a better time to buy them than this weekend, as they will be tax free in West Virginia. Shoppers will be able to purchase things...
Metro News
Phillips ready to move Fairmont State forward in interim president role
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Although Dr. Dianna Phillips was given presidential duties at Fairmont State University in May, she was recently given the title of interim president and is ready to move the institution forward. Phillips, who had served as the school’s vice president of academic affairs and provost since...
WDTV
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | July 31, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a cool, rainy day... the type of Sunday where you just want to lay in bed and have a bowl of soup. Temperatures didn’t really get any higher than the mid-70s, but have been hovering around the low 70s and upper 60s. Widespread rain is to the east now, so for the rest of tonight, we may only see a few scattered showers. Mostly cloudy conditions will then persist overnight, keeping temperatures from falling any lower than the mid to low 60s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible for Monday morning and afternoon, but cloud cover in between the activity will decrease, allowing highs to likely reach the low 80s. In the evening, a cold front wielding potentially strong thunderstorms will cross over our area. The timing of this front’s arrival is still debated; it could be anywhere from 7-9pm. The later the front arrives, the less organized and severe the storms will be, due to the loss of daytime heating. Rain will likely be heavy at times during the thunderstorms, and winds could get gusty in certain areas. After about midnight, the front should be crossed by then, leaving scattered showers and storms in its wake. That scattered activity will steadily diminish throughout the night and early Tuesday morning; clouds will follow suit, leading to some sun Tuesday afternoon. The break in precipitation will last through Thursday, and during this time, temperatures will shoot up to the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will be making those temperatures feel even hotter, so conditions will be fairly uncomfortable. Temperature relief comes with the next push of storms which looks to affect next weekend.
The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opens separate location in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fish Hawk Acres in Buckhannon has opened an extension location called The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres at 4 East Main St. Retail items that used to be displayed at the Fish Hawk Acres Restaurant are now just a block away at The Coop. With the new retail space, the store […]
woay.com
Elgine McArdle chosen to lead West Virginia Republican Party
Charleston, WV (AP): Wheeling attorney Elgine McArdle has been picked as chair of the West Virginia Republican Party. The state’s GOP executive committee elected McArdle to the position during a meeting on Saturday. McArdle has been a committee member since 2005 and spent five years as an assistant federal...
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Hemorrhagic Strokes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, medical experts talk about hemorrhagic strokes. Watch the video above to learn more.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 1-7
Bounce House Launch Party. Thu., Aug. 8. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. cmoa.org. After some time out of the spotlight to focus on her mental and physical health, Clara Kent returns with a new project: Bounce House Studios & Productions. The Black-owned and operated company intends to foster environments that allow Black artists to have sustainable and lucrative careers while creating “freely and intently, and develop[ing] into their most authentic artistic selves.” Kent is celebrating the launch of Bounce House with a performance during Carnegie Museum's Summer Series "Inside Out" alongside Tribe Eternal (made up of Bilal Abbey and Pharaoh Lum) and Mani Bahia & The Mob.
Metro News
Morgantown reservoir project reaches milestone
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Utility Board Flegal Dam and Reservoir project has cleared another milestone. The dam is complete and final fresh water connections are being prepared, according to MUB Senior Engineer and Assistant General Manager Rich Rogers. The $50 million project began in 2018. Completion of the...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair restaurant sports new name
An Upper St. Clair restaurant steeped in tradition has a new name. The former DeLallo's at 91 Fort Couch Road is now known as Bella's on Fort Couch. Tony Ruozzi and John Mayerchak purchased the restaurant from Dave DeLallo almost four years ago. The DeLallo name was prevalent for many years, but the new owners only had the DeLallo naming rights until Oct. 10.
