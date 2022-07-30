KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: SATURDAY, JULY 30, 10 A.M.

www.thelevisalazer.com
thelevisalazer.com
GOV. BESHEAR ANNOUNCES COOLING CENTERS AS FLOODED COUNTIES NOW FACE DANGEROUS HEAT
The Kentucky National Guard has used helicopters to rescue people who were trapped in flooding that started in late July 2022. At least 37 people have died in the flooding, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. BY KENTUCKY NATIONAL GUARD. Governor announces Floyd and Pike counties approved for Individual Assistance, FEMA...
How to help Kentucky flood victims
Catastrophic flooding in portions of eastern Kentucky has killed at least 37 people and hundreds remain unaccounted for.
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and...
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky school districts report severe flood damage to buildings, communities
The flood damage to eastern Kentucky school buildings and communities is severe and widespread, according to system superintendents who spoke with state officials on a call Monday. “Our community as a whole is devastated,” Letcher County Schools superintendent Denise Yonts said, fighting through tears. Yonts said she knows of at...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
WSAZ
UPDATE | Kentucky Power restoration following flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday morning, more than 7,500 Kentucky Power customers have been restored, with 15,789 customers remaining. The vast majority of these customers live in Breathitt, Leslie, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties. Many areas remain inaccessible by crews, delaying restoration efforts. More than 60 broken...
Kentucky's governor warns residents to brace for more flooding
Kentucky officials are still working to confirm deaths from the past week's flooding. Hundreds of people have already been displaced.
thelevisalazer.com
DEATH TOLL RISES TO 30 AS SEVERE WEATHER CONTINUES IN REGION; GOVERNOR ASKS FEMA TO PROVIDE INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE FOR MORE COUNTIES
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Unfortunately, the Governor reported severe weather is continuing to hit the region even as the death toll rises. “If things weren’t hard enough on the...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
wnky.com
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
WITN
Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital to business has devastated other farms because of the chemical's ability to drift under certain conditions. Enforcing the rules is in the hands of states, but there is a growing concern over whether federal action needs to be taken.
Video shows rescue of 83-year-old woman from roof in waterlogged eastern Kentucky
Dramatic video from waterlogged eastern Kentucky shows a person being rescued by a helicopter off a roof peeking above floodwaters. The only parts of houses that could be seen in the video, posted to Facebook by the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, were the tops of roofs. The post...
z93country.com
Ky. Woman Mourns Loss of Both Parents in Historic Flood: 'They Were the Biggest-Hearted People'
A Kentucky woman is in mourning after both of her parents were killed in the historic floods that struck Kentucky last week. James Miller, 73, was found dead, and his wife Carol Miller, 72, is presumed dead after the catastrophic floodwaters consumed their home in Hindman last week, their daughter Ashley Collins tells PEOPLE. Authorities may have found her mom's body, but they're awaiting DNA tests to confirm, Collins adds. (Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the death toll from the devastating flood had risen to 30.)
wnky.com
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
q95fm.net
Kentuckians Included in the Federal Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance are Eligible for a Refund of Kentucky Sales Tax
Kentuckians included in the federal disaster declaration for individual assistance, which are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike Counties, are eligible for refund of Kentucky sales and use tax paid on the purchase of building materials. The building materials must be used to permanently install to repair or...
bourboncountycitizen.com
WSAZ
Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
