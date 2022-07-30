Tow truck operator fatally hit on duty in Klamath County

www.kdrv.com
Klamath Falls News
Three arrested in Sprague River illegal pot bust
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the property belonging to, Erick Vianey Castillo-Vasquez, located west of Sprague River, Oregon. Surveillance of the property showed 20 greenhouses containing what appeared to be an illegal marijuana grow operation.
KDRV
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
KDRV
Whitney Creek mudflow threatening Highway 97 and the Mount Shasta Vista area
MT. SHASTA, Calif. -- Law enforcement reported a mudflow along Whitney Creek late Tuesday afternoon that was threatening Highway 97 in Siskiyou County. The mudflow prompted a Flash Flood Warning for that area. The flowing river of mud and debris was due to heavy rain from thunderstorms and runoff upstream from melting glaciers up on Mount Shasta.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140 Fatality Klamath Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was outside of his tow truck retrieving a vehicle from the side of the highway. The tow truck operator, identified as Spencer Hughes (32) of Klamath Falls, was transported by ambulance but died en route. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted on scene by Rocky Point Fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office issues evacuation warning due to flooding
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A flash flood evacuation warning has been issued for parts of Siskiyou County, Siskiyou Sheriff's Office said. The evacuation warning was issued at 6:59 p.m. to residents in the southwest portion of Mount Shasta Vista and Juniper Valley. Areas SIS-5120 and SIS-5224 are under a flash...
kqennewsradio.com
MEDFORD WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING A VEHICLE
A Medford woman was jailed for allegedly stealing a vehicle Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said 42-year old Michelle McMahan allegedly took a rental vehicle from a secured area at the Roseburg Regional Airport. An employee of a car dealership reported the vehicle stolen and was able to track it via GPS.
Photographer rescues puppy from home destroyed in McKinney Fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Siskiyou County -- A photojournalist documenting the destruction of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County over the weekend rescued a puppy that scampered from the debris of a destroyed home. On Saturday, Jonathan Rivas was capturing the property damage along Highway 96 in the community of Klamath River, situated along the Klamath River near the Oregon border at about 5:30 a.m."As I was setting up for a shot, a puppy came out running from the home that was leveled by the fire," Rivas said in a note accompanying his video footage. "The puppy greeted me with excitement, I...
KTVL
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
KDRV
Siskiyou Golden Fair cancelled due to McKinney Fire emergency
YREKA, Ca. - The annual Siskiyou Golden Fair has been cancelled because of the state of emergency related to the Mckinney Fire burning in Siskiyou County. This is the second time in three years the fair has been cancelled due to a state of emergency. "We have all suffered through...
Klamath Falls News
Impressive footage from the McKinley Fire
There is an abundance of impressive video footage coming out in relation to the McKinney Fire in Northern California west of Yreka. As of 8:00 AM, July 31, 2022, the fire is over 51,000 acres and growing significantly. A variety of footage shows evacuations, timelapses, aerial views, night vision, and...
KDRV
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
Oregon sees year’s first unhealthy air day, as research tracks dramatic rise in wildfire smoke
Wildfires in Oregon have been burning more acres than usual in recent years, causing longer stretches of poor air quality in the state, new research finds. The study by Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality, which operates air-monitoring stations around the state, found that central and southern Oregon cities such as Bend, Klamath Falls and Medford neared or broke records in 2021 for the number of smoky days considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” such as the elderly, pregnant women, young children and people with lung or respiratory disease.
KDRV
McKinney Fire missing persons advisory issued by Emergency Services
Yreka, Cal. -- The weekend intensity of Northern California's McKinney Fire is matched by the speed of now-displaced residents' evacuations. Some of that necessary response is leading to unaccounted people. Tonight the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (SCOES) is advising evacuees from the McKinney and China 2 Fires about...
krcrtv.com
Klamath River resident describes watching McKinney Fire burn his hometown
SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — It was eerily quiet in the town of Klamath River Sunday afternoon after the McKinney Fire jumped the river and destroyed multiple buildings in this small Siskiyou County town. Rodger Derry first moved to Klamath River in the 70s and it’s home to...
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
KDRV
China2 Fire combines with Evans Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- The China2 Fire has combined with the nearby Evans Fire about two miles west of Seiad, according to the U.S. Forest Service - Klamath National Forest. The fire is estimated to be 300 to 350 acres. Access to the fire is difficult, due to the rugged terrain.
KDRV
Jackson County Search & Rescue teams rescue dozens of Pacific Crest Trail Hikers as McKinney Fire continues to grow
HORNBROOK, Calif.-- As the McKinney Fire continues to explode across the Klamath National Forest, search and rescue crews are racing across Siskiyou County to get residents to safety. But with crews spread so thin across the county, hikers along the Pacific Crest Trail near the Oregon/California border, needed help getting...
KDRV
Fire danger level rising to "extreme" in Jackson and Josephine counties
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. – Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties will increase to "extreme" (red) at midnight on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The extreme danger applies to the city of Grants Pass as well.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ With wildfire risk increasing, firefighters train and stage in Klamath Falls
Hose lays and home assessments were on the agenda as a firefighters gathered in Klamath County. Fire crews from Lane County were pre-positioned by the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal due to the increasing threat of wildfire. The task force includes 14 firefighters, four engines, and a water tender.
