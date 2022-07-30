ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Tow truck operator fatally hit on duty in Klamath County

By Jerry Howard
KDRV
 4 days ago
www.kdrv.com

On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was outside of his tow truck retrieving a vehicle from the side of the highway. The tow truck operator, identified as Spencer Hughes (32) of Klamath Falls, was transported by ambulance but died en route. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted on scene by Rocky Point Fire.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
