Eagles’ 2021 Draft Class: What to expect in year two?

Romeo Doubs was one of two fourth-round draft picks by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft. While all of the post-draft attention was paid to second-round wide receiver Christian Watson, Doubs silently went about his job of acclimating himself with the Packers offense. The key word here is “silently.” Doubs silently turned heads during OTAs, oftentimes outperforming Watson, who had a pretty solid offseason. Now with Watson on the PUP, Doubs is getting even more attention. The fact of the matter, though, is that he is not looking for it. He is letting his play speak for itself.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO