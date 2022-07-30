Mary Ruth Mock

Bonnie M. Dixon, 75, of Crooksville, went to be with the Lord, Saturday July 30, 2022, under the care of Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. She was born on February 21, 1947, in Cincinnati to the late James and Goldie (Litton) Norman. Bonnie dedicated most of her life caring for others in the Healthcare industry retiring from Palm Beach Medical Center in Palm Beach, Florida. She was a member of the Crooksville-Roseville VFW post 9090 and enjoyed spending time with family and babysitting her great grandchildren. Left to mourn her passing are children, Tammy (Paul) Watson of Crooksville and Roger (Lori) Mills Jr of Strawberry Plains, TN; grandchildren, Miranda, Brandy, Jessica, Tiffany, Stevi, Buck and Tanner; great grandchildren, Collin, Juliet, Sophia, Hayden, Riley, Megan, Isabella, and Meredith; brother, Jackie Norman and sister, Wilma Toothman, both of Indiana. She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents; brother, Jimmy Norman and special friend, Herbert McCluskey. Calling hours will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 2pm-4pm and 6pm – 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 AM with Pastor Don Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Crooksville Cemetery. You May sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.

CROOKSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO