Mary Ruth Mock

whiznews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Karen M. McElhaney
Karen Michelle McElhaney, age 62, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Zanesville on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Karen was born October 25, 1959 in Zanesville, Ohio to Neil and Lavella McElhaney. After graduating from Bowling Green State University, she was an elementary school teacher for nearly 40 years at St. Nicholas School and more recently Bishop Fenwick. She was loved and respected by her many students and peers over the years.
WHIZ
Frances Lucile (Goins) Howard
Frances Lucile (Goins) Howard, 78, of Zanesville, Ohio, was called Home on Monday, August 1, 2022. Frances was born February 23, 1944, in Zanesville, to the late Homer Goins and Hazel Singer. In addition to her parents, Frances is also preceded in death by a sister, Clara; brothers, Jim and Bill Goins; special niece, Francine Goins; and ex husband, Donald Lee Howard.
WHIZ
Michael “Mike” Campbell
Michael “Mike” Shane Campbell, 49, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center after a battle with cancer. He was born June 17, 1973 in Zanesville, a son of Larry and Linda Witucky Campbell and his biological father Mickey Hunter. Mike was a graduate of Tri Valley High School and worked in maintenance and grounds as a technician at Water’s Edge Apartments in Columbus. He enjoyed off roading with MOJO and other Jeep organizations. He loved camping, eating and spending time with his family and friends.
WHIZ
Jerry R. Frame
Jerry Ray Frame, 83 of Blue Rock, passed away, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in the early morning, while at his home. Jerry was born September 10, 1938 in Blue Rock where he spent his whole life raising Merino sheep. He was the son of the late Cecil and Margaret (Mahon) Frame.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
Barbara Jill Pride
Barbara Jill Pride, 84 of Zanesville, OH passed away July 29, 2022 at her residence. She was a 1956 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. She was formerly employed at FinLaw Lumber Company, Modern Glass, and a book keeper at W.O. Hood Glass Company. She was preceded in death by her...
WHIZ
Brett A. Burkhart
Brett Alan Burkhart, 58 passed away July 23, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio after a lengthy illness. He was born February 3, 1964, to Thomas and Claudia Sue Hartman Burkhart Sr. Brett loved golfing at Green Valley and Crystal Springs with his buddies. He also loved to fish and throw darts at South 60. He served our country and protected our freedom while serving in the United States Army.
WHIZ
Mathias D. Petty
Mathias Delray Petty, 31, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born April 11, 1991 in Zanesville to Steven Petty and JoEllen “Joni” Rice Petty. Mathias was an entrepreneur, who was very spiritual and an avid reader who was always seeking truth and knowledge. He loved hip hop music and video games, especially Zelda and Halo.
WHIZ
Charles Gerald Jones
Charles Gerald Jones, 84, of Zanesville, passed away at 3:57am Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Genesis Morrison House Hospice following a long illness. He was a wonderful husband, Dad, and friend. He was born November 8, 1937 and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nashport, Ohio....
RELATED PEOPLE
WHIZ
Bonnie M. Dixon
Bonnie M. Dixon, 75, of Crooksville, went to be with the Lord, Saturday July 30, 2022, under the care of Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. She was born on February 21, 1947, in Cincinnati to the late James and Goldie (Litton) Norman. Bonnie dedicated most of her life caring for others in the Healthcare industry retiring from Palm Beach Medical Center in Palm Beach, Florida. She was a member of the Crooksville-Roseville VFW post 9090 and enjoyed spending time with family and babysitting her great grandchildren. Left to mourn her passing are children, Tammy (Paul) Watson of Crooksville and Roger (Lori) Mills Jr of Strawberry Plains, TN; grandchildren, Miranda, Brandy, Jessica, Tiffany, Stevi, Buck and Tanner; great grandchildren, Collin, Juliet, Sophia, Hayden, Riley, Megan, Isabella, and Meredith; brother, Jackie Norman and sister, Wilma Toothman, both of Indiana. She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents; brother, Jimmy Norman and special friend, Herbert McCluskey. Calling hours will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 2pm-4pm and 6pm – 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 AM with Pastor Don Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Crooksville Cemetery. You May sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
WHIZ
Meet Biscuit, The Happiest Pup on the Pike
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has plenty of tail wagging companions ready to be placed into a steady home. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to Biscuit, a playful pup that enjoys life. “Biscuit actually came from an owner release, no fault of...
WHIZ
Blues Legend Playing in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This Saturday at 6:30pm a blues legend will perform at Zanesville’s Secrest Auditorium. Git Shorty is a blues rocker originally from Zanesville. At 82 years old he still puts on a lively show full of excitement. “I want to bring great music to Zanesville. I’m back here....
WHIZ
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville Seeking Big’s for Lunch Buddies program
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville is a local organization that strives to provide mentorship to local youth to help them reach their full potential. The organization holds several events throughout the year that benefit youth by building relationships. BBBSZ Executive Director Katie Mainini discussed the Lunch Buddies program the organization has furnished for several years and how it benefits the students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
WHIZ
Pelotonia Ride Weekend 2022￼
COLUMBUS, Oh – Pelotonia is gearing up for the 2022 Ride Weekend. Over 6500 bikers are preparing to ride routes ranging from 20 to 200 miles. Ride Weekend kicks off this Friday, August 5th at McFerson Commons and North Bank Park in Columbus’ Arena District with an opening ceremony, food, live music, and motivational speakers, including cancer survivors.
WHIZ
MCLS Giving Away Open-Air Safari Passes
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Library System, in partnership with The Wilds, are giving away free Open-Air Safari passes. Passes will be given out from August 1st until October!. Each branch location is giving away two passes, good for one entry to The Wilds per person, per day...
WHIZ
Coshocton Co. Siren Testing
Coshocton County plans to test their outdoor warning sirens on Wednesday. The monthly test serves to promote public awareness of the eight warning sirens in the county. The sirens are located in Bakersville, Conesville, Coshocton City, Coshocton city Schools, Canal Lewisville, Pleasant Valley, West Lafayette and Walhonding Valley Fire Stations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Three New Officers Join Newark P.D.
Three new police officers were sworn-in Monday at the Newark Police Station. 38-year-old Mike Lafferty, 37-year-old Matthew Peddicord and 39-year-old Vincent Scalmato all joined the force. Lafferty is a graduate of Heath High School and spent 7-years in the Marine Corps as well as working as a reserve for the...
WHIZ
Bids Opened for Sheriff’s Office Radios
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Commissioners opened a bid for reconditioned Multi Agency Radio Communication System radios for the Sheriff’s Office. Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security Director Jeff Jadwin explained the need for the radios and the process the county employed to acquire them.
WHIZ
Election Day For August Primary
ZANESVILLE, Oh – After several weeks of early voting, Primary election day is here!. While the turnout wasn’t nearly as big as it will be in November, Muskingum County residents were out at the polls today casting their votes!. Offices not able to be included in the May...
WHIZ
Perry Co. Fair Steer Under Quarantine
The Grand Champion Steer from the Perry County Fair is under quarantine. A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Agriculture said the steer tested positive for drugs and the case has now been referred to the Agriculture Department’s Enforcement Division for investigation. Bryan Levin with the Agriculture Department said...
Comments / 0