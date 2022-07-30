ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

LPBW’s Tori Roloff Reveals Son Jackson’s Lip Bee Sting During ‘West Coast’ Trip: ‘Like a Champ’

By Elisabeth McGowan
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oky6R_0gyvwtax00
Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

He’s a trooper. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed her son Jackson got a bee sting on his lip during their vacation.

“Bee sting #36284739,” the reality star, 31, captioned a photo she shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 29, featuring her 5-year-old pouting. “Poor Jackson. Handled this one like a champ and the lip is already back to normal.”

The youngster’s unfortunate incident apparently happened during the family’s vacation, which Tori shared pictures from via Instagram.

“Showing these mid-westerners the west coast!!” the Portland, Oregon, native captioned a group shot, featuring husband Zach Roloff and their children, Jackson, Lilah and Josiah, on a beach. “So grateful to have friends in town to adventure with! Plus, I think Jackson has found a new friend for life!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bugeb_0gyvwtax00
Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Just four days prior, Zach, 32, and Tori celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

“[Eleven] years of knowing you. [Seven] years of marriage. [Three] kids (+1). [Three] houses. [One] incredible ride,” the former elementary school teacher wrote via Instagram. “I love you more this year than I did last and fall more in love with you every [single] day @zroloff07. You are the best husband to me and father to our kids, and I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, babe uh!! Here’s to many more years together.”

It appears the happy couple chose their west coast getaway during their anniversary, with Tori sharing with her Instagram followers that this was her 3-month-old baby Josiah’s “first beach trip.”

“Jackson and Lilah loved showing lil’ bro our favorite beach spot!” she captioned an Instagram post on July 24. “So thankful for this little family of mine, and our fun adventures together!”

Tori and Zach have had a busy year so far, as the pair just welcomed Josiah on April 30 right before Tori’s birthday.

All three of their children were born with the condition achondroplasia, which is the most common form of dwarfism. She sometimes shares updates with fans about her kids’ health, which apparently sparked criticism from online trolls. However, Tori was quick to defend her children and her parenting.

“I just have to say, when it comes to our kids’ medical history that’s the one thing that’s so frustrating with sharing our lives on social media is people, like, don’t think we have doctors and people we can trust in our lives with our kids’ health,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram Story on July 14. “We’ve got it under control. Trust me.”

Comments / 5

Related
realitytitbit.com

Do Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022?

Little People, Big World fans may be wondering if brother Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022. The questions surrounding whether the twins are on speaking terms come after there has been a very public rift in the Roloff family in recent years. A portion of the Roloff Farm was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
In Touch Weekly

Gone Too Soon! ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Whose Loved Ones Died

Gone but never forgotten! 90 Day Fiancé documents long-distance lovers as they pack their bags and ditch everything they have to be thousands of miles away with the one they love. While some romantic connections find happy endings in their love stories, TLC stars have experienced some sad deaths in the franchise, and the international travel rules can be a headache when a loved one dies.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Person
Josiah
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home

Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bee Sting#Lpbw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’

The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
TV & VIDEOS
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy