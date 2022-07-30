LPBW’s Tori Roloff Reveals Son Jackson’s Lip Bee Sting During ‘West Coast’ Trip: ‘Like a Champ’

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

He’s a trooper. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed her son Jackson got a bee sting on his lip during their vacation.

“Bee sting #36284739,” the reality star, 31, captioned a photo she shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 29, featuring her 5-year-old pouting. “Poor Jackson. Handled this one like a champ and the lip is already back to normal.”

The youngster’s unfortunate incident apparently happened during the family’s vacation, which Tori shared pictures from via Instagram.

“Showing these mid-westerners the west coast!!” the Portland, Oregon, native captioned a group shot, featuring husband Zach Roloff and their children, Jackson, Lilah and Josiah, on a beach. “So grateful to have friends in town to adventure with! Plus, I think Jackson has found a new friend for life!”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Just four days prior, Zach, 32, and Tori celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

“[Eleven] years of knowing you. [Seven] years of marriage. [Three] kids (+1). [Three] houses. [One] incredible ride,” the former elementary school teacher wrote via Instagram. “I love you more this year than I did last and fall more in love with you every [single] day @zroloff07. You are the best husband to me and father to our kids, and I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, babe uh!! Here’s to many more years together.”

It appears the happy couple chose their west coast getaway during their anniversary, with Tori sharing with her Instagram followers that this was her 3-month-old baby Josiah’s “first beach trip.”

“Jackson and Lilah loved showing lil’ bro our favorite beach spot!” she captioned an Instagram post on July 24. “So thankful for this little family of mine, and our fun adventures together!”

Tori and Zach have had a busy year so far, as the pair just welcomed Josiah on April 30 right before Tori’s birthday.

All three of their children were born with the condition achondroplasia, which is the most common form of dwarfism. She sometimes shares updates with fans about her kids’ health, which apparently sparked criticism from online trolls. However, Tori was quick to defend her children and her parenting.

“I just have to say, when it comes to our kids’ medical history that’s the one thing that’s so frustrating with sharing our lives on social media is people, like, don’t think we have doctors and people we can trust in our lives with our kids’ health,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram Story on July 14. “We’ve got it under control. Trust me.”