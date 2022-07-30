ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ex-NFL player charged with murder in death of girlfriend

By Associated Press
WBBJ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbbjtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
People

Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware Indicted for Murder of Girlfriend in Texas

Former NFL player Kevin Ware has been indicted on murder and tampering charges in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski. On Thursday, Ware, 41, was indicted by a grand jury in Harris County, Texas for murder and tampering with evidence, "specifically a corpse," according to a release issued by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.
SPRING, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Ware
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
BET

Trina’s Niece Killed In Miami Shooting

Rapper Trina and her family are suffering an unimaginable loss after the news broke that her niece, who goes by Baby Suga, was shot and killed Tuesday night (July 19). According to TMZ, sources close to the “Look Back at Me” artist say that Baby Suga was reportedly at the wrong place at the wrong time while visiting an area in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#American Football
NBC Sports

Charge dropped against Paolo Banchero tied to teammate’s DWI stop

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Prosecutors have dismissed a misdemeanor charge against former Duke player and No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Paolo Banchero tied to an impaired-driving incident involving a teammate and grandson of now-retired Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski. The News and Observer of Raleigh reported Friday that Banchero’s...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
The Spun

Former Alabama Football Star Was Reportedly Arrested

A former Alabama football player and NFL linebacker was reportedly arrested over the weekend. Former NFL Draft first round pick Rolando McClain was reportedly arrested on July 30. WAFF first reported the news. "According to the Moulton Police Department, Rolando McClain was pulled over on Highway 157 for speeding. When...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Star Bill Russell

The sports community lost a true legend on Sunday afternoon. Legendary NBA player Bill Russell passed away peacefully at the age of 88 with his wife Jeanine at his side. Russell is one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He won two NCAA Tournaments with San Francisco in 1955 and 1956 before winning 11 NBA Championships during his professional career.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Len Bias, trailblazer Darryl Hill among 6 named to Maryland Athletic Hall of Fame

In 1963, Darryl Hill sat on Maryland’s team bus as he arrived in North Carolina. As the first Black man to play football at the university and the Atlantic Coast Conference — and the first to receive an athletic scholarship for any sport from any school south of the Mason-Dixon line — he understood the significance of the moment. Hill saw Confederate flags and guns hanging out of pickup trucks ...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy