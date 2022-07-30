SURVEY: You Can Help Choose a Theme for the New Redwood Park Playground!

Coast Central Credit Union (CCCU) announced that the fall 2022 round of its Community Investment Program is now open. A total of $100,000 is available to support local organizations throughout its tri-county area. Grant amounts generally range from $3,000 to a maximum of $25,000, and there are usually 8 to 12 recipients. The giving program was created in 2008, and since then has awarded a total of over $1.8 million to nearly 200 organizations throughout Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity counties. Recent grant recipients have included Dream Quest Youth Partnership, Hospice of Humboldt, and Weaverville Fire Protection.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO