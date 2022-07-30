ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SURVEY: You Can Help Choose a Theme for the New Redwood Park Playground!

By Stephanie McGeary
 4 days ago
The Dolos is Still There, But The Trees Are Gone

You will recognize, in the picture above, the locus of the most hot-button issue in Eureka these days: Whether and how to save the giant concrete dolos that sits in the former Chamber of Commerce lot on Broadway, right next to Harbor Lanes. That dolos gotta go to make way...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Coast Central Credit Union Offering $100,000 to Support Local Organizations Throughout the Tri-County Area

Coast Central Credit Union (CCCU) announced that the fall 2022 round of its Community Investment Program is now open. A total of $100,000 is available to support local organizations throughout its tri-county area. Grant amounts generally range from $3,000 to a maximum of $25,000, and there are usually 8 to 12 recipients. The giving program was created in 2008, and since then has awarded a total of over $1.8 million to nearly 200 organizations throughout Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity counties. Recent grant recipients have included Dream Quest Youth Partnership, Hospice of Humboldt, and Weaverville Fire Protection.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt OES posts orbital debris warning Saturday, clears within hours

EUREKA, Calif. — At 12:29 a.m. Saturday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services posted to Facebook, warning that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket was expected to reenter the Earth's atmosphere at any of several possible locations, including Northern California. "I received an email from our [California Office...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Humboldt, Going Down!

Not a bad view for paintin’! The Eureka Street Art Festival is in full swing with nightly art walks to the event’s various project locations. But it’s local artist Tess Yinger — tackling their first ever solo mural project! — who inarguably scored the dreamiest workspace along Eureka’s waterfront. Kudos!
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
#Playground Equipment#Redwoods#Fitness#Art#Arcata
lostcoastoutpost.com

Food Hub Pilot Program to Enhance Access to Local Produce, Build Better Connections Between Farmers and Buyers

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on international trade networks, and it’s had an unprecedented impact on global food supply chain dynamics. It’s made it more difficult for rural communities like ours to access healthy and affordable food. The North Coast Growers’ Association (NCGA) is trying to enhance food access by establishing better connections between local farmers and buyers.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Long lines at food Distribution at the BayShore mall by Food for People

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- For some in our community struggling economically the need for food has never been greater. That was evidenced today by the long lines for Food For People’s latest free produce distribution. Hundreds lining up in their cars at Eureka’s Bayshore mall for the free outdoor distribution. It provided nutritious seasonal produce along […] The post Long lines at food Distribution at the BayShore mall by Food for People appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity & Siskiyou Counties

SISKIYOU & TRINITY COUNTIES, Calif. - 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Fire mitigation has increased post Carr Fire

SHASTA CO, Calif. — — This past week has marked the four-year anniversary since the Carr Fire tore through Shasta County. So, we checked in with CAL Fire to see what they’ve been doing in that time when it comes to fire mitigation in Shasta and Trinity County.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Service Coordinator- Children's Unit (Social Worker)

Redwood Coast Regional Center is currently recruiting for a Service Coordinator (Social Worker) to join our dedicated Eureka Children’s Unit Team. Service Coordinators (Social Worker) identify needs, develop plans to meet those needs, coordinate services, monitor services for compliance and provide advocacy for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. We utilize Person Centered Principles in all that we do and are looking for people who truly want to make a difference in clients’ lives.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin

U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Jeri Lorraine Colby Garza, 1952-2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Jeri Lorraine Colby Garza. Jeri was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife and mother. She was a happy partner to Chuck Freeman for over 40 years. A proud grandmother and new great-grandmother, also a friend of so many people, she will be remembered and greatly missed.
oregontoday.net

Quake, August 1

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, July 31. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Bruce Allen Black, 1952-2022

Bruce was a proud Marine Corps veteran who served during Vietnam as a jet mechanic, and loved to share his stories of traveling around the world. He was a fighter all the way to the end. Bruce was a master carpenter, a very intelligent man who enjoyed fixing anything he...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE

Occurred on Redwood Way. BELIEVES SOMEONE ATTEMTPED TO GAIN ENTRY INTO RESIDENCE. RP NOW OBSERVING UNKNOWN XRAY OUTSIDE OF HER DOOR. PINK SWEATER, DARK LEGGINGS, HOLDING A GROCERY BAG RP CAN NO LONGER SEE THE SUBJECT. . Disposition: CAD DOCUMENTATION ONLY. Occurred at Redwood Memorial Hospital on Renner Dr. ....
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Blue Slide Road Closed After Crashed Car Found Abandoned Over the Edge

About 11:45 this morning, a person driving on Blue Slide Road between Rio Dell and Ferndale saw vehicle tracks going off the edge and over the embankment near Howe Creek Road. While law enforcement and an ambulance rushed to the scene, a passerby made their way down the embankment and discovered that the occupants had abandoned the vehicle sometime after it crashed.
KTVU FOX 2

Pelican Bay inmate with Bay Area ties allegedly killed by fellow inmate

A Pelican Bay State Prison inmate allegedly attacked and killed another inmate in a housing unit dayroom Friday evening. Fernando Torres Lopez, 23, allegedly attacked Uriel Otero, 22, at about 5:30 p.m., after which Otero was taken to the prison's medical facilities where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Possible Armed Robbery Reported on Greenwood Heights Early This Afternoon

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center received a call a little past noon reporting an armed robbery by suspects with multiple firearms on Greenwood Heights Drive. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, the reporting party gave a description of the suspects. However,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

