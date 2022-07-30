ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

Bakersfield Now

2 suspects arrested in connection with 13 armed robberies: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Wasco men were arrested for their suspected involvement in 13 armed robberies in multiple counties including Kern and Fresno. Aaron Corcuera, 20 and Christian Rios, 20 are suspected of robbing 13 gas stations and restaurants in Kern, Tulare, Madera and Fresno counties between July 17, 2022 and July 24, 2022.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO arrests 2 in serial robbery investigation

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Wasco men identified as suspects in a string of armed robberies. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, of Wasco, are suspected of being involved in 17 robberies that took place in Fresno, Kern, Madera and Tulare counties between July 17 and July 25, according to a KCSO news release.
KERN COUNTY, CA
rewind981.com

Bakersfield Police are investigating a crash

Bakersfield Police are investigating a crash from monday where a car hit the side of a bakery in east Bakersfield. It was reported just before 4am after the sedan driver somehow hit a truck, and then careened into Emmanuel’s Bakery and Taqueria on East Truxtun Avenue at Haley Street. No one was hurt.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Taft, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Arrest made in Highway 58 shooting: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man has been arrested in a car-to-car shooting that happened on Highway 58 last month, according to the California Highway Patrol. Mauricio Ibarra, 24, is charged with attempted murder and other offenses in the July 14 shooting, according to CHP and court records. He’s held without bail. According to […]
ARVIN, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Teen girl injured in accidental shooting

A teenage girl was seriously wounded in an accidental shooting in Taft last week and a now Taft man faces several felony counts. The victim was shot in the shoulder by an unregistered AR-15 type assault rifle at a "social gathering" on about 1 a.m. on July 27, Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said.
KGET

Pedestrian killed on Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night while trying to run across Highway 99 at Cecil Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 9:30 p.m., CHP officials responded to a fatal crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 99. Officials said an Audi driven by Fresno, Calif., resident J. Wenger, […]
EARLIMART, CA
KGET 17

1 injured after car slams into east Bakersfield bakery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car hit the side of a bakery Monday morning in east Bakersfield just before 4 a.m. Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department said a car hit Emmanuel’s Bakery and Taqueria onnt eh 13000 block of Truxtun Avenue. The bakery was closed at the time.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGET

East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

At-risk missing teen returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: Isabeau Todd has returned home safely, according to BPD. The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl considered at risk because she has no prior history or running away, according to BPD. Isabeau Todd was last seen Monday on the 6000...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ring video captured assaults in Tehachapi baby death case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Martinez claimed she had her 3-month-old with her when three men attacked her outside a liquor store, according to newly-released sheriff’s reports. She said she drove home and left the baby with her boyfriend, Mister Bailey, then went to a hospital. While there she got a call from Bailey: the […]
Bakersfield Californian

Former whistleblower KHSD police chief, officers settle for $2.25M after alleged misuse of police database by KHSD

An attorney for a former Kern High School District police chief and two former KHSD police officers said Tuesday his clients settled their civil case against the district for $2.25 million — pending KHSD approval — over his clients' claims that district officials retaliated against them for reporting KHSD officials' alleged misuse of a police database to spy on students, parents and job applicants.
KERN COUNTY, CA

