BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Wasco men were arrested for their suspected involvement in 13 armed robberies in multiple counties including Kern and Fresno. Aaron Corcuera, 20 and Christian Rios, 20 are suspected of robbing 13 gas stations and restaurants in Kern, Tulare, Madera and Fresno counties between July 17, 2022 and July 24, 2022.
KCSO arrests 2 in serial robbery investigation
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Wasco men identified as suspects in a string of armed robberies. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, of Wasco, are suspected of being involved in 17 robberies that took place in Fresno, Kern, Madera and Tulare counties between July 17 and July 25, according to a KCSO news release.
MISSING: Krista Ray Allen, 17
Krista Ray Allen was seen on July 25 at 11:00 p.m., in the 7000 block of Auburn Street. She is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.
Bakersfield Police are investigating a crash from monday where a car hit the side of a bakery in east Bakersfield. It was reported just before 4am after the sedan driver somehow hit a truck, and then careened into Emmanuel’s Bakery and Taqueria on East Truxtun Avenue at Haley Street. No one was hurt.
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
CHP said a man from Arvin was arrested July 28th on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges in a car-to-car shooting on eastbound Hwy. 58, west of H Street, in Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man has been arrested in a car-to-car shooting that happened on Highway 58 last month, according to the California Highway Patrol. Mauricio Ibarra, 24, is charged with attempted murder and other offenses in the July 14 shooting, according to CHP and court records. He’s held without bail. According to […]
Teen girl injured in accidental shooting
A teenage girl was seriously wounded in an accidental shooting in Taft last week and a now Taft man faces several felony counts. The victim was shot in the shoulder by an unregistered AR-15 type assault rifle at a "social gathering" on about 1 a.m. on July 27, Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night while trying to run across Highway 99 at Cecil Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 9:30 p.m., CHP officials responded to a fatal crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 99. Officials said an Audi driven by Fresno, Calif., resident J. Wenger, […]
1 injured after car slams into east Bakersfield bakery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car hit the side of a bakery Monday morning in east Bakersfield just before 4 a.m. Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department said a car hit Emmanuel’s Bakery and Taqueria onnt eh 13000 block of Truxtun Avenue. The bakery was closed at the time.
East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
Multiple firearms, marijuana seized after armed robbery investigation in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Two men now sit in jail after deputies say they were involved in an armed robbery in Earlimart. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened on Thursday and it took deputies less than 24 hours to identify those suspects. Yovani Lombara,...
Man arrested following brief standoff at southwest Bakersfield home
A man was taken into custody after a brief standoff Saturday morning with police in southwest Bakersfield.
At-risk missing teen returned home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: Isabeau Todd has returned home safely, according to BPD. The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl considered at risk because she has no prior history or running away, according to BPD. Isabeau Todd was last seen Monday on the 6000...
Ring video captured assaults in Tehachapi baby death case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Martinez claimed she had her 3-month-old with her when three men attacked her outside a liquor store, according to newly-released sheriff’s reports. She said she drove home and left the baby with her boyfriend, Mister Bailey, then went to a hospital. While there she got a call from Bailey: the […]
One person injured in Santa Barbara stabbing, police search for suspects
Police say they received multiple reports of a stabbing in the middle of the 1st West Block of Anapamu Street at about 9:00 pm.
Former whistleblower KHSD police chief, officers settle for $2.25M after alleged misuse of police database by KHSD
An attorney for a former Kern High School District police chief and two former KHSD police officers said Tuesday his clients settled their civil case against the district for $2.25 million — pending KHSD approval — over his clients' claims that district officials retaliated against them for reporting KHSD officials' alleged misuse of a police database to spy on students, parents and job applicants.
