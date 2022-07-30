ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoffman Estates, IL

Junior tennis player Caroline Hewitt from Winnetka racks up 11 bonus points in Girls' 12 bracket by week ending June 25

 3 days ago
VERNON HILLS, IL
Wrong-Way Crash On I-90 Claims 6 From Rolling Meadows, 7 In All

(iStock.com/artolympic) Six Rolling Meadows residents, five of them children, were killed in a wrong-way traffic crash on Interstate 90 early Sunday morning. Lauren Dobosz, 31, two 13-year-old girls, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old girl were all pronounced deceased... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:23.
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL
Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning

Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
JOLIET, IL
Southeast Aurora host to inaugural Fresh Start Market

The Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley will be host to its inaugural Fresh Start Community Market from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the parking lot of St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 E. Fifth Avenue, in Aurora. With an emphasis on clean and green food, as well...
AURORA, IL
DeKalb County Board of Health met July 26

Here is the agenda provided by the board: I. APPROVAL OF AGENDA II. APPROVAL OF MINUTES FULL BOARD 1. Approval of the Board of Health Meeting Minutes of May 24, 2022 PERSONNEL COMMITTEE 1. Approval of the Personnel Committee Meeting Minutes... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 12:18.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
Aurora National Night out 2022

Aurora Officer Flores of the Aurora Police Department presents rubber wrist bracelets at Aurora National Night Out This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
AURORA, IL

