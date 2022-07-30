ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Naked toddler found wandering alone leads officers to ‘hazardous’ living conditions in South Florida

By FOX 13 News Staff
fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spacecoastdaily.com

Man Arrested After Trying to Rob Cocoa Beach Resident at Sea Oats Condos

BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police arrested a homeless man on Monday after he tried to rob a Cocoa Beach resident late at night. Kenneth E. Manahan, 56, was arrested Monday evening on August 1 at around 9 p.m. following an alleged robbery in a garage at the Sea Oats Condos, 4570 Ocean Beach Blvd.
COCOA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.
MELBOURNE, FL
veronews.com

Man jailed after throwing axe at officer

SEBASTIAN — A 61-year-old man who police said threw an axe at an officer during a foot chase, was jailed last week. The officer ducked down to avoid being hit by the weapon, reports show. John Blaine Hartman, of the 400 block of Georgia Boulevard, Sebastian, was charged with...
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Police Department Warns Residents of Check Washing Scams

Detectives at Sebastian Police Department are investigating several “check washing” cases within the city. They warn residents to be extra cautious when placing checks in residential or commercial mailboxes sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. Check Washing. Check-washing scams are committed by criminals who snatch victims’ mail...
SEBASTIAN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Conditions#Mental Health#Edible Food#Police#Child Neglect#Dcf
click orlando

1 dead in Melbourne mobile home fire, officials say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person was killed Monday in a mobile home fire in Brevard County, officials said. The fatal fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rocway Drive in Melbourne. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. No other details, including information about...
MELBOURNE, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Police Welcome New Police Officer, Markeis Washington

Fort Pierce - Friday July 29, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department Friday welcomed its newest officer, Markeis Washington. Officer Washington was sworn in by Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney in the presence of her family. Officer Washington will now begin her first phase of training with Fort Pierce Police road patrol Field Training Officers.
FORT PIERCE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Melbourne Police Seek Community’s Help in Identifying Thief Who Stole Bicycle Off Victim’s Jeep

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police are requesting assistance in identifying a suspect who stole a bicycle and also locating the stolen bicycle. The suspect in the surveillance footage retrieved the specialized e-bicycle from the victim’s Jeep while the victim was inside a business located in the 700 block of Apollo Bl.
MELBOURNE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
veronews.com

Man jailed after undercover fentanyl bust

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man who officials said led deputies on a brief chase following an undercover drug deal involving fentanyl, was jailed Monday. Deputies were already monitoring Tony Devon Simmons after they learned he was the dealer responsible for a fatal narcotic overdose that occurred in Indian River County.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: July 28

Thi Hong Le, 44, California; Status: Set to be released Aug. 20; Charge(s): three counts of battery, disorderly conduct. Arrest and booking reports are compiled through information provided by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Note – those listed above may have been arrested on listed charges at an earlier date and booked into the county jail on this date.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy