Naked toddler found wandering alone leads officers to ‘hazardous’ living conditions in South Florida

State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Treasure Coast real estate broker shares insights on how to navigate current real estate marketEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
fox35orlando.com
'Give back our dog': Florida couple believes dog stolen, pleading for her safe return
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - "Please give back our dog," the sign reads in blue spray-paint.v You won't miss it on Neptune Road. A family in Osceola County is pleading for the safe return of their dog, who has been missing since July 23, and according to the couple, may have been taken.
spacecoastdaily.com
Man Arrested After Trying to Rob Cocoa Beach Resident at Sea Oats Condos
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police arrested a homeless man on Monday after he tried to rob a Cocoa Beach resident late at night. Kenneth E. Manahan, 56, was arrested Monday evening on August 1 at around 9 p.m. following an alleged robbery in a garage at the Sea Oats Condos, 4570 Ocean Beach Blvd.
cw34.com
Water Pipe Wreckage: disgruntled employee damages $225,000 worth of water pipes
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A frustrated part-time pipe crew employee created $225,000 worth of damages after drilling holes into his job's waterpipes on June 16. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 53-year-old Richard Terrazas became disgruntled with his job and drilled holes into 250 water pipes causing $225,000 worth of damages.
One person reported dead following Brevard County house fire
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a Brevard County house fire Monday morning. Brevard County Fire Rescue said it was called to a house fire at 2171 Rocway Drive just after 8:30 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. See map of location below:
wqcs.org
Couple Wanted by Fort Pierce Police Are "Believed to Have Committed Several Vehicle Burglaries"
Fort Pierce - Monday August 1, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department is looking for a man and a woman who are "persons of interest" in connection with several motor vehicle burglaries. A news release from the Fort Pierce Police Department states that the pair are "believed to have committed...
fox35orlando.com
Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.
veronews.com
Man jailed after throwing axe at officer
SEBASTIAN — A 61-year-old man who police said threw an axe at an officer during a foot chase, was jailed last week. The officer ducked down to avoid being hit by the weapon, reports show. John Blaine Hartman, of the 400 block of Georgia Boulevard, Sebastian, was charged with...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Police Department Warns Residents of Check Washing Scams
Detectives at Sebastian Police Department are investigating several “check washing” cases within the city. They warn residents to be extra cautious when placing checks in residential or commercial mailboxes sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. Check Washing. Check-washing scams are committed by criminals who snatch victims’ mail...
click orlando
1 dead in Melbourne mobile home fire, officials say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person was killed Monday in a mobile home fire in Brevard County, officials said. The fatal fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rocway Drive in Melbourne. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. No other details, including information about...
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Investigating Fraud Complaints Against Three Shutter Companies
Indian River County - Saturday July 30, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible cases of fraud involving three different companies that install shutters and blinds. According to a post on the Indian River County Sheriff's Facebook page the three companies are Florida Custom Shutters and...
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Police Welcome New Police Officer, Markeis Washington
Fort Pierce - Friday July 29, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department Friday welcomed its newest officer, Markeis Washington. Officer Washington was sworn in by Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney in the presence of her family. Officer Washington will now begin her first phase of training with Fort Pierce Police road patrol Field Training Officers.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Seek Community’s Help in Identifying Thief Who Stole Bicycle Off Victim’s Jeep
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police are requesting assistance in identifying a suspect who stole a bicycle and also locating the stolen bicycle. The suspect in the surveillance footage retrieved the specialized e-bicycle from the victim’s Jeep while the victim was inside a business located in the 700 block of Apollo Bl.
veronews.com
Man jailed after undercover fentanyl bust
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man who officials said led deputies on a brief chase following an undercover drug deal involving fentanyl, was jailed Monday. Deputies were already monitoring Tony Devon Simmons after they learned he was the dealer responsible for a fatal narcotic overdose that occurred in Indian River County.
click orlando
Cocoa Beach man admitted to beating, raping woman he held captive, police say
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A Cocoa Beach man admitted to holding a woman captive while beating and raping her, according to police. Isaiah Burrows, 21, was arrested Thursday after the victim managed to escape. Police said Burrows and the victim had been arguing, prompting him to attack her —...
click orlando
Melbourne crash investigated after cars seen ‘actively striking each other,’ police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two drivers were “actively striking each other’s vehicles” Thursday afternoon in Melbourne, leading to a crash with a third vehicle that left at least three people injured, police said. The incident was first reported around 5:30 p.m. at North Wickham Road and Parkway...
Detectives investigate possible fraud involving 3 window shutter companies
Indian River County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating possible cases of fraud involving at least three window shutter companies.
click orlando
Central Florida-based Kona Poké plans to open Brevard location. Here are the details
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Central Florida-based chain Kona Poké is planning to open its fifth location by the end of 2022 in West Melbourne, according to a news release. The new Kona Poké location is set to open at 1675 W. New Haven Ave., near Melbourne Square Mall, the company said.
A shrinking US 1? Our neighbors are doing it! What to know
A shrinking US 1? Our neighbors are doing it! What to know. Happy Thursday, and welcome to The Post on Jupiter. I can't here in Jupiter, but our neighbors to the south are working on a project that will convert two lanes along a one-mile stretch of the highway to pedestrian walkway.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: July 28
Thi Hong Le, 44, California; Status: Set to be released Aug. 20; Charge(s): three counts of battery, disorderly conduct. Arrest and booking reports are compiled through information provided by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Note – those listed above may have been arrested on listed charges at an earlier date and booked into the county jail on this date.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Suspects in Latest Edition of ‘Hide and Seek’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit has apprehended the following suspects in the latest edition of “Hide and Seek.”. ■ KRYSTALIN C. WATER: Waters is charged with three counts of written or electronic threats to kill or do bodily harm. ■ FREDDY...
