ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Naked toddler found wandering alone leads officers to ‘hazardous’ living conditions in South Florida

By FOX 13 News Staff
fox29.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox29.com

Comments / 6

yeah...that
3d ago

That’s horrible! Those poor kids! I’m glad they’re safe and being cared for now.

Reply
11
Jamie Tanksley
3d ago

It's sad that it came to that,,I feel so bad the children have been separatedfrom their mom and dad,,Even thought I under stand why,, I have a feeling that if DCF went inside a lot of homes where children live they wouldprobably see some of the same stuff,, People need to stop trying to blame Christians and get a personal committed relationship with Jesus for them selves,, And see if their life improves,,lol

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Conditions#Mental Health#Edible Food#Police#Child Neglect#Dcf
veronews.com

Man jailed after undercover fentanyl bust

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man who officials said led deputies on a brief chase following an undercover drug deal involving fentanyl, was jailed Monday. Deputies were already monitoring Tony Devon Simmons after they learned he was the dealer responsible for a fatal narcotic overdose that occurred in Indian River County.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires

While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
FLORIDA STATE
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Belle & Calypso! Pet of the Week!

Belle is a gorgeous, 4-year-old female cat, who would love a home where she can be the queen of her castle. She’s very sweet with people and is described as a “foodie” by her previous owner. This independent girl can be picky about her cat friends, but she may be able to live with another respectful cat if given a slow introduction. She likes to follow all of the volunteers around and enjoys spending time watching birds through the window. If Belle sounds like the right cat for you, give the North thrift store a call at 772-232-4887 for more information or stop by the thrift store at 1099 NW 21st St, Stuart to meet her.
PALM CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy