Naked toddler found wandering alone leads officers to ‘hazardous’ living conditions in South Florida

Belle is a gorgeous, 4-year-old female cat, who would love a home where she can be the queen of her castle. She’s very sweet with people and is described as a “foodie” by her previous owner. This independent girl can be picky about her cat friends, but she may be able to live with another respectful cat if given a slow introduction. She likes to follow all of the volunteers around and enjoys spending time watching birds through the window. If Belle sounds like the right cat for you, give the North thrift store a call at 772-232-4887 for more information or stop by the thrift store at 1099 NW 21st St, Stuart to meet her.

PALM CITY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO