DP World Tour: Sean Crocker takes two-shot lead into final day after eagle on 18th

www.skysports.com
Related
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Dame Laura Kenny wins Team England gold in velodrome in scratch race
Kenny showed her experience and physical power to attack the race late and surge away to victory inside the Lee Valley VeloPark on Monday. The 30-year-old also displayed considerable composure during the race, as it was paused midway through following a crash involving two riders. Upon the restart, Kenny remained focused and executed her own race strategy to perfection.
SkySports
Ryder Cup 2023: Luke Donald named as Henrik Stenson's successor to captain Team Europe in Italy
Stenson was initially appointed Ryder Cup captain in March, only to be stripped of the role last month after electing to join several of his former Ryder Cup team-mates in signing up for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. Donald has featured in four winning Ryder Cup teams and served...
SkySports
Tiger Woods rejected $700-800m to join LIV Golf Series, says chief executive Greg Norman
Norman told Fox News the offer was made before the Australian was named chief of the controversial series, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The interview, conducted last weekend during the LIV Golf event in Bedminster, NJ, aired Monday night on "Tucker Carlson Tonight". Stenson secures victory...
SkySports
Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson named USA Presidents Cup assistants
Stricker and Simpson join Fred Couples and Zach Johnson, who were previously named assistants. Stenson secures victory on LIV Golf debut | 'I played like a captain!'. Love will captain the USA team and South Africa's Trevor Immelman will lead the International team at Quail Hollow from September 22-25. Stricker,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Saffron Beach and Tenebrism clash in Prix Rothschild thriller at Deauville
The Group One Prix Rothschild Stakes at Deauville on Tuesday offers a top midweek treat, live on Sky Sports Racing, with an epic clash of Britain versus Ireland. 2.33 Deauville - Moore vs Buick in Rothschild thriller. Royal Ascot heroine Saffron Beach travels to France on Tuesday for the Prix...
SkySports
Prix Maurice de Gheest: Softer ground required in Brad The Brief's French Group One bid for Hugo Palmer
Hugo Palmer is keen to unleash Brad The Brief in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday - providing the ground is not too quick. The Chasemore Farm-owned five-year-old won six of 17 starts for Tom Dascombe before Palmer took the reins at Michael Owen's Manor House Stables.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dakota Gold bids to follow in half-brother's path at Ripon
Two days after half-brother Commanche Falls’ tremendous repeat success in the Stewards’ Cup, Dakota Gold will look to pull off a similar trick in the Ripon feature event, live on Sky Sports Racing. 3:25 Ripon - Dakota goes for Gold at Ripon. A 14-time winner, eight-year-old Dakota Gold...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: England beat South Africa as Alice Capsey scores maiden international fifty
Capsey, 17, making just her fourth international appearance, struck seven boundaries and one six in her hugely-impressive 37-ball knock. That being said, as Capsey fell immediately after bringing up her half century, and Maia Bouchier was run out for one a ball later, England looked in a spot of trouble at 94-5 after 13 overs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Meath 3-10 Kerry 1-7: Royals see off Kingdom to defend All-Ireland crown
Maiden winners of the Brendan Martin Cup in 2021 with a stunning showpiece triumph against Dublin, the Royal County overcame a shaky start to retain their crown in front of 46,440 at Croke Park. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh led the Kingdom charge, but with Niamh O'Sullivan and Vikki Wall in inspired...
SkySports
Jos Buttler says England hit with 'reality check' after failing to win home white-ball series this summer
Jos Buttler says England have received a "reality check" after failing to win a home white-ball series this summer, with the skipper urging his players not to dwell on their past successes. England produced a listless batting display as they were demolished for 101 in Sunday's T20I decider against South...
SkySports
Prix Rothschild: Saffron Beach heads to Deauville and can book ticket to Breeders' Cup with victory over Tenebrism
Jane Chapple-Hyam has no qualms about Saffron Beach heading to Kentucky for the Breeders' Cup should she successfully come through her latest examination in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Racing. The four-year-old daughter of New Bay has won three of her last four outings,...
SkySports
Jonny Bairstow to miss The Hundred with Welsh Fire ahead of England's Test series vs South Africa
Jonny Bairstow will not feature for the Welsh Fire in The Hundred after opting to rest before England's Test series against South Africa. Bairstow was originally available to represent the Welsh Fire in their opening few matches before joining back up with England, but has since opted to rest due to his "hectic" schedule of cricket this summer.
SkySports
PODCAST: Frazer Clarke on earning his heavyweight stripes, Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk II and more
Host Andy Scott is joined by Olympic super-heavyweight bronze medallist Frazer Clarke and trainer Gary Logan as they discuss this week's boxing news on the latest edition of the Toe2Toe podcast. Clarke had the second bout of his professional career on the Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain show in Bournemouth....
SkySports
Rosie Eccles: Being Lauren Price's Olympic sparring partner nearly killed me but it was right to do
Four years ago Rosie Eccles and Lauren Price were key sparring partners for one another at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Since then Price has excelled. She became amateur World champion, Olympic gold medallist and turned professional with BOXXER and Sky Sports. Eccles has suffered. She endured heartbreak in Olympic...
SkySports
Euro 2022: England's Beth Mead, Leah Williamson, Keira Walsh and Mary Earps make Team of the Tournament
Four England players have been named in the Women's Euro 2022 Team of the Tournament after their heroic 2-1 win over Germany in the final on Sunday. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, centre-back and captain Leah Williamson, midfielder Keira Walsh and Player of the Tournament Beth Mead all made the XI, alongside five Germany players and one from France and Spain.
UEFA・
SkySports
England Women win Euro 2022: Sarina Wiegman's use of super subs could be game-changing after Lionesses' triumph
Alessia Russo. Ella Toone. Chloe Kelly. England's super subs shaped their historic Euros triumph. From Toone's stunning lob and Kelly's title-clinching finish in the final against Germany to Russo's now-iconic backheel through the legs of the Sweden goalkeeper, the trio have carved out unforgettable moments in English football history. Make...
SkySports
Heath Davis: Former Test bowler becomes first New Zealand male player to come out as gay
Davis, now 50 and living in Australia, played five Tests and 11 one-day internationals from 1994 to 1997 as well as enjoying a lengthy domestic career as a quick but erratic bowler. "I felt there was this part of my life that I was hiding," he said in an interview...
Comments / 0