Nets star Kyrie Irving's new signature shoe reportedly leaked

By Josh Matthews
 3 days ago
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

While the NBA world is focused on disgruntled Kevin Durant’s trade request, earlier this week Kyrie Irving’s ninth signature shoe was allegedly leaked online.

A sneaker collector on Instagram with the handle @KicksDong posted high quality pictures showcasing the alleged shoe from all angles, with Irving’s design and logo across the shoe.

Bleacher Report tweeted some of the images, saying that this could be Irving’s final signature sneaker with Nike.

While Irving was rumored to be talking with other teams at the beginning of the offseason, it has been reported earlier this month that he may want to stay with the Nets roster.

Irving’s relationship with Nike was complicated as he was deemed controversial due to the number of games that he missed because he didn’t partake in the COVID vaccine.

Irving has had eight signature basketball shoes with the company, many iterations were extremely popular as the Irving brand grew.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell

Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
NBA
hypebeast.com

The Jordan Two Trey Joins Jordan Brand's 2022 PSG Collection

In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.
APPAREL
