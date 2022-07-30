UCF FanFest Set for August 13, Event is Free and Open to the Public

Summer's final long weekend is in our sights. What will you do with your three days of relaxation? Labor Day signifies the end of summer for many, and whether you are looking for a relaxing weekend to reconnect with your love, or a last hoorah for the summer, we've got you covered! Check out our full guide to Labor Day Weekend in Orlando, from lazy weekend ideas to activity ideas, weekend events and staycation deals.

