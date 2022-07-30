UCF FanFest Set for August 13, Event is Free and Open to the Public

spacecoastdaily.com
VIDEO: Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame’s Dr. Jim Richey Established EFSC as Athletic Juggernaut
ABOVE VIDEO: Dr. Jim Richey recognized a need on the Space Coast when he was named president of Eastern Florida State College in 2012. The college’s 11 varsity programs are the most in the 24-member Florida College System Activities Association. Many of the teams are nationally ranked with the women’s soccer team twice playing for the NJCAA national championship. (Editor’s note: This video was produced in 2016)
Cape Coast Volleyball Club Season Tryouts for Ages 8U to 18U Set Aug. 6-8, Mini Club Season Starts Aug. 15
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Cape Coast Volleyball Club tryouts for 2023 Club Season ages 8U to 18U are this weekend, August 6-8, at the club’s new facility at 7740 Technology Drive. This season runs from November 2022 to June 2023. Also, the Cape Coast Mini Club Season for ages 8U to 16U will run from Aug. 15 to Oct. 22 and team placement night will be held Aug 15. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER HERE NOW.
click orlando
National Watermelon Day: Here’s a list of watermelon dishes you can find in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Watermelon Day is on Wednesday and to celebrate the special occasion, here is a list of places in Orlando that serve watermelon-inspired dishes. Find out which watermelon treat wins your heart. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Watermelon Dole Whip at Disney...
50+ Things to do for Labor Day Weekend In Orlando 2022
Summer's final long weekend is in our sights. What will you do with your three days of relaxation? Labor Day signifies the end of summer for many, and whether you are looking for a relaxing weekend to reconnect with your love, or a last hoorah for the summer, we've got you covered! Check out our full guide to Labor Day Weekend in Orlando, from lazy weekend ideas to activity ideas, weekend events and staycation deals.
WATCH: Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame’s Al Werneke Won Back-to Back Championships at Titusville
WATCH: Al Werneke preached mental toughness to both his players and staff, as he knew that no one can ever become a champion or win championships without it. When he passed away in 1997, he was the fourth all-time winningest football coach in the state of Florida, with a record of 257-93-5.
click orlando
Central Florida-based Kona Poké plans to open Brevard location. Here are the details
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Central Florida-based chain Kona Poké is planning to open its fifth location by the end of 2022 in West Melbourne, according to a news release. The new Kona Poké location is set to open at 1675 W. New Haven Ave., near Melbourne Square Mall, the company said.
WESH
More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
WATCH: Eau Gallie Football Coach Chris Sands, Players Speak Ahead of Commodores’ Season
WATCH: Satellite Scorpions head coach Brian Helton and quarterback Mark Hinkell spoke with Space Coast Daily Sports Editor Juan Rodriguez on the team’s upcoming season. Helton spent the last four seasons leading the Mustang’s defense and was named head coach for the Scorpions back on June 16. BREVARD...
orlandoweekly.com
Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center
Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando. The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando. The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call...
playgroundmagazine.com
August 2022 Family Events in Orlando
Aloma Bowling Centers (Boardwalk Bowl, Aloma Bowl, Airport Lanes) Monday-Friday, Now through September 2, Until 5 p.m. Kids can get two free games of bowling on weekdays, plus a free cookie with a kid’s meal purchase. Now through November 19. The magical tasting tour that started it all! Enjoy...
vieravoice.com
Viera High School graduate continues to succeed long after ‘Shark Tank’
Viera High School graduate Ben Stern continues to successfully grow his company nohbo, six years after making a deal with Mark Cuban on NBC’s Shark Tank. Stern made news during his junior year when he appeared on the well-known reality television series “Shark Tank” alongside his grandmother to garner entrepreneurial support for nohbo, a material packaging startup company.
Six Florida Tech Panthers Named Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Associations All-American Scholars
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Six Panthers were recognized for their academic prowess on Monday afternoon when the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced the 2021-22 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes. Headlining the Panther honorees with a perfect 4.0 GPA is pitcher Allison Platon, while Whitney Ellis, Kelsie Rivers, Chloe...
i4biz.com
CareerSource Central Florida to Host First Ever “Careers for Graduates Hiring Event” for Graduates to Jump Start their Careers
ORLANDO, Fla. (July 29, 2022) – Today, CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host its first-ever “Careers For Graduates Hiring Event” on Thursday, August 4, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities for recent graduates from high school, college, or technical programs.
Arrests In Brevard County: August 1, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Melbourne Orlando International Airport Selects Keely Leggett as New Public Information Officer
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Orlando International Airport officials have announced the hiring of Keely Leggett as the airport’s new Public Information Officer. “We are excited to welcome Keely to the MLB team,” said Mark Busalacchi, Director of Marketing and Business Development. “Her experience...
WATCH: Satellite Football Coach Brian Helton, QB Mark Hinkell Discuss Scorps’ Preparation for Season
ABOVE VIDEO: Satellite Scorpions head coach Brian Helton and quarterback Mark Hinkell spoke with Space Coast Daily Sports Editor Juan Rodriguez on the team’s upcoming season. Helton spent the last four seasons leading the Mustang’s defense and was named head coach for the Scorpions back on June 16.
click orlando
5 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Florida. Here’s how much they won
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Five Mega Millions winning tickets from Friday’s drawing were sold in Florida, including one from a Kissimmee Publix. A $2 million winning ticket was sold at a Publix located on 3343 S. Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Florida Lottery. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
click orlando
Central Florida students shop with a sheriff ahead of first day of school
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Most students in Central Florida will be heading back to class next week but on Monday, some got the opportunity to shop for new clothes and uniforms thanks to the “Shop with the Sheriff” event in Seminole County. “It’s a nice experience because...
fox13news.com
'It was madness': Florida woman celebrating birthday in downtown Orlando when she was shot in mass shooting
'It was madness': Woman shot in downtown Orlando was there celebrating her birthday. Jaimy was with friends in downtown Orlando over the weekend to celebrate her 23rd birthday when someone started shooting, and Jaimy suddenly found herself among seven people who were shot, and dozens of others running. "I remember moving my foot in my shoe and it was just filled with blood," she told FOX 35.
City of Orlando: New security checkpoints coming to downtown after weekend shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Mayor Buddy Dyer announced this afternoon that the city will make security changes starting this weekend. The plan is to add six checkpoints around downtown Orlando’s nightlife epicenter along South Orange Avenue. Dyer said the plan is similar to what the city does when they...
