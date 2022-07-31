ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, TN

Lakeland Prep high school wing officially opens

By Michael Waddell
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELf29_0gyvXo6P00

The new $50 million Lakeland Preparatory High School is ready to welcome students for classes Aug. 8.

Lakeland School System held a ribbon-cutting Saturday, July 30, to mark the official opening of the new school on schedule and just in time for the new school year.

“It’s a great day for Lakeland,” Board of Education Chairman Kevin Floyd said. “It was a journey to get here with a lot of hard work from a lot of people, and we’re really, really proud of the product.”

The 218,000-square-foot wing, which connects to the existing Lakeland Prep Middle School at 5020 Lions Crest Drive, features a two-story classroom section, courtyard, labs, varsity gymnasium, wrestling area, auditorium and fine arts facilities.

Also part of the project are new baseball and softball fields, track, home-side bleachers, football field house, baseball locker room, a multipurpose locker room and concessions for football and soccer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eugGi_0gyvXo6P00

“For many of us, this is a dream come true,” district Superintendent Ted Horrell said. (Lucy Garrett/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“For many of us, this is a dream come true,” district Superintendent Ted Horrell said. “It’s fun watching the construction come together, but these buildings are built for kids and for the community to use, so for this to be the first time they get to see everything it’s just really, really rewarding.”

“I think it’s an amazing facility for education,” school board  Vice Chair Laura Harrison said. “There are so many opportunities that I’m excited to see what our kids and our staff are going to do with it. When you walk in, it feels comforting and feels like home.”

Lakeland Mayor Mike Cunningham is happy see the project completed, especially considering that it had been such a divisive issue getting it financed and approved.

“I’m a firm believer ... the true definition of leadership is the ability to get a diverse group of people to work towards a common goal, and I would like to think I had a part in that with the Board of Commissioners when we finally figured out how to get this built,” he said.

He sees the project, which used a USDA loan for financing, as a potential model for other cities the size of Lakeland that are looking to build something to meet the needs of their children.

“It’s absolutely amazing when you think of all the blood, sweat and tears it took to get here,” said Lakeland Vice Mayor Michele Dial, an educator at Bon Lin Elementary. “As an educator, it makes me really proud to have been a part getting it done.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U9rH3_0gyvXo6P00

Classes at the new high school will start with only ninth-grade students this year, and 10th, 11th and 12th grades will be added over the next three years. (Lucy Garrett/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Horrell estimates final construction costs to be near $40 million, with another $10 million in furniture, equipment and architectural and design fees. Renaissance Group designed the project, and Chris Woods Construction handled the construction.

“It turned out better than I hoped,” Horrell said. “I feel that we were really smart with the dollars we had, and we’ve done everything that we could’ve done.”

Classes at the new high school will start with only ninth-grade students this year, and 10th, 11th and 12th grades will be added over the next three years.

“I think they have done such a wonderful job of really being thoughtful and intentional about what the students needs, and as a teacher I just really appreciate that,” Lakeland Prep fifth-grade language arts teacher Emily Glisson. “It just makes you excited to learn.”

Parents Allen and Sarah Gillespie came out for the event. Their son is entering eighth grade at the middle school this year and will attend the high school starting next fall.

“The new facility is very impressive, from the auditorium to the gymnasium to the science labs to the band room, it looks like it’s going to be perfect for a top-quality education,” Allen said.

A few punch-list items like painting touch-ups and waxing floors will be completed over the next several weeks, and some work still needs be finished on the external athletic facilities including sodding the baseball and softball fields and the band practice field.

Sometime in the next year, the district hopes to extend Campus Drive through to U.S. 70, a requirement that has to be met before the school starts 11th grade classes in the fall of 2024.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis-Shelby County School Board candidates face challenges to system

Memphis-Shelby County School Board races remain nonpartisan, unlike 59 other Tennessee counties, with four seats up for election. Board members will have several challenges to address: Students in Memphis, a majority-minority city, were some of the hardest hit by the pandemic economically and academically. School closures due to remote learning, COVID-case surges and teacher shortages led to students falling behind. Only one in 10 Memphis students from 3rd through 12th grades performed at or above grade level in math and English in 2021, compared to one in five in 2019.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fox Meadows golf course goes under renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the busiest golf courses in Memphis is getting a makeover. Tuesday, city officials celebrated new improvements to the Links at Fox Meadows. That’s the second most visited public course in Memphis. Officials hope to new improvements will attract even more golfers. “It’s a $3 million re-do with a sprinkler system […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Teacher of the Year down to 9 finalists in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nine finalists have been chosen for Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023. The news release from the Tennessee Department of Education says the finalists represent each of the eight Center of Regional Excellence areas in the state, as well as the Shelby County area.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeland, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Government
desotocountynews.com

Mid-South Area Job Fair set for Southaven

Mid-South residents looking to find a new job or line of work will have another opportunity through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). The department has announced the 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#The New School#Highschool#Lakeland School System#Board Of Education
actionnews5.com

Faragi Phillips officially joins tigers coaching staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a done deal. Faragi Phillips is officially a member of Penny Hardaway’s staff with the Memphis Tigers. Phillips comes home after spending two seasons on Jerry Stackhouse’s staff at Vanderbilt. He was a revered high school coach in the Bluff City, spending eight previous years, first at Mitchell, where he won back-to-back state titles in 2014-15, then at Whitehaven, where he finished as state runner-up to Hardaway’s East High School squad.
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger coming to Horn Lake

Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
HORN LAKE, MS
yieldpro.com

Berkadia arranges $45 million refinancing for 883-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee

Berkadia announces it has arranged the $45 million recapitalization of Residences at Lakeview, an 827-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tenn. Senior Managing Director Mitch Sinberg, Managing Directors Brad Williamson, Matthew Robbins and Scott Wadler and Senior Analyst Mike Basinski of Berkadia Miami and Boca Raton secured the financing on behalf of the ownership, a Joint Venture between Atlas Real Estate Partners and West End Capital Group, two private real estate investment firms based in New York and Washington, DC, respectively.
MEMPHIS, TN
QSR magazine

Captain D’s Opens New Franchised Store in Memphis

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants throughout the Memphis region, including Mississippi and Arkansas.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
actionnews5.com

Slain Memphis pastor laid to rest

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Detroit sees uptick in thefts as they continue to rebuild. Officials in Pinal County call for election overhaul after voting problems. Updated: 44 minutes ago. |. Pinal County officials are vowing to fix election procedures after a shortage...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

West Tennessee Healthcare welcomes in new surgeon

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has welcomed in a new surgeon. According to a news release, West Tennessee Healthcare now has Jordi Espel, M.D., a plastics and reconstructive surgeon. The release says that he come from Memphis, where he was also a reconstructive surgeon. The release says he...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Food Truck Spotlight: Coastal Connections

Seafood lovers in the Hub City may want to listen up!. This week on Food Truck Spotlight, we’re visiting Coastal Connections at their new location in Jackson. Owner Leon O’Neal is originally from Florida and he’s bringing his seafood skills from the coast to the people of West Tennessee.
JACKSON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Shelby County Clerk blames Mayor Harris, county government for license plate backlog, lack of funds

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is blaming county Mayor Lee Harris for the ongoing license plate backlog. In a letter to Shelby County Commissioners, Halbert said the mailroom under the Mayor’s executive leadership had stopped sending County Clerk mail ‘due to lack of funds,’ but Halbert said that’s impossible.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy