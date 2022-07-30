ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Richey, FL

Deputy fatally shoots man during Port Richey traffic stop

 4 days ago
10 Tampa Bay

Pasco deputies: Teen wanted in shooting arrested for armed robbery 1 week later

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say a 17-year-old arrested for robbery on July 30 is responsible for a shooting that happened outside a shopping center a week prior. Investigators say a person, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, approached a man, pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his belongings. When the man said he didn't have anything, the teen shot him, according to the sheriff's office.
HOLIDAY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Tampa woman killed in vehicle crash in Pasco

A 24-year-old woman died on Monday, Aug. 1, after her vehicle left the road and hit a tree in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. The vehicle was going north on Joy Drive, south of Dog Patch Lane, at about 4:29 p.m. and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. It left the roadway, entered the west shoulder and collided with a tree.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Beach Towel Theft Leads to Stabbing in Gulfport

An alleged beach towel theft turned into a stabbing at Gulfport Beach last month. According to the Gulfport Police Department, Hunter Tyree, 19, allegedly attacked a man who saw him allegedly steal a beach towel at Gulfport Beach on Boca Ciega Bay. Tyree allegedly stabbed the man with a pair...
GULFPORT, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring

Seven men were arrested Saturday in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint at 12599 South Ave., Floral City, soon became apparent to arresting deputies as the site of a cockfighting venue, according to a media release received Monday night from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Arrests made in Holiday shooting

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office detectives continued the investigation into a shooting which occurred around 3 p.m. on July 21 at U.S. 19 and Darlington Road. Detectives identified both the shooter and the driver of the vehicle used to leave the scene of the incident. The suspects were arrested over...
HOLIDAY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Detectives seeking information in road rage incident

On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting that occurred in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Treehaven Drive in Spring Hill. The victim, who called 911 to report the incident while traveling away from the immediate area...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man seriously injured in crash at Marion construction site, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a front-end loader at a construction zone in Marion County on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred at a construction zone near County Road 40 and Ohio Street in...
MARION COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Car crashes into Pasco County business

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the driver meant...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Hernando County deputies find shooting victim in Brooksville field

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies are following up on leads after a shooting left one person injured. After midnight Sunday, they received a report about a possible shooting near Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. When deputies arrived, a large group of people were near the intersection.
BROOKSVILLE, FL

