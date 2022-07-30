Deputy fatally shoots man during Port Richey traffic stop

www.suncoastnews.com
Pasco deputies: Teen wanted in shooting arrested for armed robbery 1 week later
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say a 17-year-old arrested for robbery on July 30 is responsible for a shooting that happened outside a shopping center a week prior. Investigators say a person, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, approached a man, pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his belongings. When the man said he didn't have anything, the teen shot him, according to the sheriff's office.
suncoastnews.com
Tampa woman killed in vehicle crash in Pasco
A 24-year-old woman died on Monday, Aug. 1, after her vehicle left the road and hit a tree in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. The vehicle was going north on Joy Drive, south of Dog Patch Lane, at about 4:29 p.m. and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. It left the roadway, entered the west shoulder and collided with a tree.
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by SUV, Tesla in Pasco County, troopers say
A man in a wheelchair was fatally struck by two cars on Tuesday night in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Search underway for driver who shot at vehicle during road rage incident
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) asked for the public's help in finding the driver involved in a road rage shooting in Spring Hill on Sunday morning.
wfla.com
Spring Hill woman arrested after meth, counterfeit bills found in car during traffic stop, deputies say
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill woman was arrested after Hernando County deputies said they found meth and counterfeit bills in her car during a traffic stop. Deputies said they took a report of a counterfeit $20 bill that was taken by an employee at a McDonald’s on County Line Road.
thegabber.com
Beach Towel Theft Leads to Stabbing in Gulfport
An alleged beach towel theft turned into a stabbing at Gulfport Beach last month. According to the Gulfport Police Department, Hunter Tyree, 19, allegedly attacked a man who saw him allegedly steal a beach towel at Gulfport Beach on Boca Ciega Bay. Tyree allegedly stabbed the man with a pair...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring
Seven men were arrested Saturday in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint at 12599 South Ave., Floral City, soon became apparent to arresting deputies as the site of a cockfighting venue, according to a media release received Monday night from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
Man fatally struck by pickup truck in Citrus County
A man was fatally struck by a pickup truck in Citrus County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
7 men arrested after noise complaint leads to cockfighting event in Citrus County, deputies say
Seven men were arrested after a noise complaint led deputies to a cockfighting event in Citrus County on Saturday, the sheriff's office said.
Pasco Deputies Need Your Help In Solving Crime, Business Burglary In Port Richey
PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office needs your help in a recent burglary that happened in Port Richey, Pasco County. On July 27 around 3 a.m. and July 28 around 5:45 a.m., unknown suspects stole merchandise from a business near the intersection of Little
Woman pinned under armored truck in Pasco County
A woman was struck and pinned underneath an armored vehicle Tuesday morning in New Port Richey, according to authorities.
Deputies: Driver shot into car with children inside during road rage incident
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County deputies are searching for a driver they say shot a bullet through a car during a road rage incident in Spring Hill. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Treehaven Drive. Two adults and two...
Detectives Investigate Pinellas County Inmate Death
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 58-year-old inmate Clifford Clark. Detectives say Clark was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on July 29, 2022, after being arrested on three counts of Possession of a Controlled
New Port Richey man arrested after running red light, killing other driver, deputies say
A New Port Richey man was arrested Saturday morning after he caused a deadly wreck while running a red light, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Man fires gun into car with 2 children, Hernando deputies say
Hernando County deputies are searching for the man they say opened fire on a car with two children inside during a road rage incident in Spring Hill Sunday evening.
suncoastnews.com
Arrests made in Holiday shooting
Pasco County Sheriff’s Office detectives continued the investigation into a shooting which occurred around 3 p.m. on July 21 at U.S. 19 and Darlington Road. Detectives identified both the shooter and the driver of the vehicle used to leave the scene of the incident. The suspects were arrested over...
suncoastnews.com
Detectives seeking information in road rage incident
On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting that occurred in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Treehaven Drive in Spring Hill. The victim, who called 911 to report the incident while traveling away from the immediate area...
click orlando
Man seriously injured in crash at Marion construction site, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a front-end loader at a construction zone in Marion County on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred at a construction zone near County Road 40 and Ohio Street in...
Car crashes into Pasco County business
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the driver meant...
fox13news.com
Hernando County deputies find shooting victim in Brooksville field
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies are following up on leads after a shooting left one person injured. After midnight Sunday, they received a report about a possible shooting near Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. When deputies arrived, a large group of people were near the intersection.
