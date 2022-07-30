Heavy Damage from Early Morning Fire in Pasco

610kona.com
Milton-Freewater man dies from injuries in boating accident
PENDLETON, Ore. — A Milton-Freewater man died from injuries he suffered when he got caught by a propeller while boating in the McKay Reservoir in Umatilla County. According to Cpt. Sterrin Ward of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, marine deputies were dispatched to the reservoir for reports of a boating accident around 6:13 p.m. on July 29, 2022. Authorities learned that a group of eight people were aboard a boat, tubing along the McKay Reservoir to beat the heat.
Apparent Heat Related Death in Richland
(Richland, WA) -- The heat wave may have now taken a deadly toll right here in the Ti-Cities. That's as a man from Richland dies from what appears to be the extreme hot weather. The Benton County Coroner's office say the victim, 38-year-old Sean Aaberg apparently collapsed outside off the 1500 Block of Thayer Drive Monday. He was thought to have been homeless, and while the death is thought to be related to the extreme temperatures, the official cause is on hold pending a toxicology test. His body temperature was at more than 104 degrees at the time of his death.
First heat-related death reported in the Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Benton County Coroner's Office confirmed a man in Richland died from what appears to be the extreme heat. The coroner's office identified the man as Sean Aaberg, 38, who was believed to be without housing at the time. Officials said a bystander witnessed Aaberg collapse...
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash blocks George Washington Way in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Several vehicles were involved in a collision on George Washington Way in Richland which is slowing traffic through the area around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, August 1. KAPP-KVEW’s reporter on the scene spotted three Washington State Patrol vehicles and several troopers responding to the intersection of...
Unrelenting heat kills Tri-Cities man on 9th day of triple-digit highs
When can we expect some relief from these scorching temps?
Flames burn 2 neighboring Pasco houses early Saturday
The first house was previously damaged in a fire.
Fire burns through Umatilla home
UMATILLA — Firefighters Sunday night, July 31, in Umatilla, put down a blazing house fire. Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District responded to the fire at about 8 p.m. on Rio Senda Street, and at 8:42 p.m. the fire department called for help from other agencies.
Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River
A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
NCWLIFE Evening News August 1st, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A motorcycle accident near Coulee City yesterday marked the sixth serious motorcycle crash in the region during July and the fourth fatality. A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake and A Moses Lake clinic nurse who diverted morphine from medical supplies for her own personal use was sentenced today to 18 months in federal custody.
Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH WITH WRONG-WAY DRIVER ON INTERSTATE 84 IN UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez,...
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
Fatal Crash, Wrong Way Driver Umatilla Co., August 1
On Friday July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, age 55, from Kennewick, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kari Ann Lindeman, age 49, from La Grande. Lindeman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Velasquez suffered serious injuries and was flown via life flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and ODOT.
Clean Carbody Beach Gets Messed Up Again, Sheriff Not Amused
A couple of days ago, over the weekend volunteers clean up the popular Carbody Beach, which had become covered in trash. Now, the garbage is back. Sheriff Jim Raymond praised the volunteers who spent a number of hours at the popular beach and cleaned it up around July 29th. The...
Rural Franklin County Burglary Suspect Sought, Red SUV
The bold burglary occurred during the daytime hours. There are actually multiple suspects, but one of them happened to walk back and forth in front of a Ring Doorbell camera. Franklin County Deputies say this woman is one of several suspects sought from a Friday, July 29th rural burglary at a home on Dogwood Road, about four miles southwest of Eltopia.
Crews respond to fast-moving fire in wheat fields
Walla Walla County – Wheat fields north of Walla Walla caught fire Friday afternoon, producing a plume of smoke visible all the way to the Tri-Cities. Walla Walla County Fire District #8 officials say the fire burned more than 1,200 acres and destroyed a wheat combine. It is unclear how the fire started. During the course of the afternoon it...
Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside
A 28-year-old Yakima man is wanted in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that left one wounded Monday night. Sunnyside police say Julian Miguel Juarez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault. Police called to the 1300 block of South Sixth St. for shots fired around 8:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old...
UPDATE: Warrant Issued for Former Toppenish High School Teacher
UPDATE: The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says they've issued a warrant for the arrest of Bertha Cerna for Sexual Misconduct with a minor 1st Degree (RCW 9A.44.093), and Furnishing Liquor to a Minor (RCW 66.44.270). Anyone information about the case should contact YCSO Detectives Reyna or Duggan at 509-574-2567. Original...
Record-breaking heat scorches Tri-Cities Water Follies events. How to prepare to be outside
Is this summer’s heat wave worse than last year?
Abandoned trailer starts fire off 395
NEAR MESA, Wash. - An abandoned trailer caught fire along the north lane of US 395 after 7 p.m. on July 29, which spread to a small vegetation fire around Blanton Road and E Russell Road. The fire is now under control following the quick response of multiple agencies and cooperative weather, according to Franklin County Fire District 1 Chief Eric Mauseth.
