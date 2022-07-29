18-year-old Chesaning DPW employee killed in crash

A man faces felony charges for allegedly hitting a River North bouncer in the face with a hammer. The alleged attack occurred while the victim was working security at Mother Hubbard’s, 5 West Hubbard, around 10:30 p.m. on June 16. He was speaking with customers when Anthony Strozier, 31, walked up and sprayed him with pepper spray, Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid said during a bail hearing on Friday. He said some of the customers were also affected by the pepper spray.

