18-year-old Chesaning DPW employee killed in crash

WNEM
Police: Car hits pole, no on injured
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Township Police said no one was injured in a crash where a car struck a utility pole Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the scene on Weiss Street and Hemmeter Road around 9:30 a.m. Investigators said a car traveling westbound ran a red light and struck...
Morning Sun
Motorcyclist airlifted following Mission Street crash
An unidentified man was taken to a hospital by helicopter following a Sunday accident on Mt. Pleasant’s Mission Street. A driver pulled out of a parking lot to turn south on Mission Street near Broomfield on Sunday afternoon, said Autume Balcom, spokeswoman for the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. In...
abc12.com
24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
Police arrest 2 in 2021 Flint Township homicide
FLINT TWP., MI – Two people have been arrested in connection with a 2021 Flint Township homicide, according to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County. Davonte Green-Flourney, of Flint, was shot and killed Oct. 1, 2021, while driving his Chrysler 200 on South Ballenger Highway, just south of Miller Road in Flint Township. He was 22 years old.
abc12.com
Police: Woman badly burned after setting herself and residence on fire
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police rescued a woman after she apparently set herself and her residence on fire in Bay County. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at the Oakside Mobile Home Park in Williams Township. The Bay County Sheriff's Office was at the home assisting the Midland County...
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
abc12.com
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police said an arrest was made after a man was hit by a vehicle and killed. They said a felony warrant for open murder was issued Friday afternoon in connection to the death of Ricky Levon Terrell. Police said Terrell's body was found last Wednesday...
abc12.com
Police: 52-year-old man accused of killing mother in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the man accused of killing his mother last week in a Davison Township apartment complex. Davison Township police say 52-year-old Marc Todd is facing charges of murder, assault and second-offense domestic violence for the death of his mother, 73-year-old Deetta Todd, at Charter Oaks Apartments off Lapeer Road.
abc12.com
Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
Woman in crash that killed 2 bicyclists did not grasp gravity of tragedy, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of causing a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others did not appear to grasp the seriousness of what had happened, a prosecutor said. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, was arraigned Monday, Aug. 1, on two charges of operating...
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Bicyclists Doing Endurance Ride for Make-A-Wish
A suspected drunk driver hit and killed bicyclists while they were cycling across the state for the Make-A-Wish foundation. The crash happened while the group was in Ionia County. Investigators say two men were killed and at least three other cyclists were severely hurt. The group was taking part in...
Morning Sun
Barryton man says Union woman threatened to kill him
A Barryton man told a deputy with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office that an older woman from Union Township threatened to stab him with a knife over money that was possibly stolen. The 19-year-old man said that the 48-year-old woman were talking outside an apartment in the 4000 block...
WNEM
Son arrested in 73-year-old mother’s homicide, police say
DAVISON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man accused of killing his mother in Davison Township is behind bars while he waits for his next court date. On July 27 about 12:58 p.m., officers were sent to the 18000 block of Charter Oaks Drive for a welfare check. When officers arrived,...
fox2detroit.com
Man stabbed during fight at Michigan potato festival
MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was stabbed during a fight Sunday at a festival in Michigan. Police said the Birch Run man was at the Munger Potato Festival, which is about 15 miles north of Frakenmuth, when he was stabbed just after midnight. The suspect was escorted...
One dead after collision with utility pole
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department say one person is dead after losing control of their car. It happened at 2:47 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96. Police say after the driver lost control, they hit a large utility pole on the eastside […]
Wyoming woman heads to prison for causing two drunken crashes in Bay City in one night
BAY CITY, MI — Months ago, a woman with a history of drunken driving moved from Wyoming to Michigan, fleeing incarceration in the Equality State. Newly situated in Bay City, she ended up causing two drunken crashes in the same night and as a result, she’s now moving to prison.
cwbchicago.com
Man hit River North bouncer in the face with a hammer, prosecutors say
A man faces felony charges for allegedly hitting a River North bouncer in the face with a hammer. The alleged attack occurred while the victim was working security at Mother Hubbard’s, 5 West Hubbard, around 10:30 p.m. on June 16. He was speaking with customers when Anthony Strozier, 31, walked up and sprayed him with pepper spray, Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid said during a bail hearing on Friday. He said some of the customers were also affected by the pepper spray.
One dead after fatal motorcycle crash
There was a fatal motorcycle accident in Lansing on Saturday morning.
Live: Saginaw County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
SAGINAW, MI — The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, for the 2022 primary elections in Saginaw County. Voters will weigh in on races for several political offices — with winners advancing to the November elections — as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals.
