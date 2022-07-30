ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Final WWE SummerSlam 2022 Picks for Reigns vs. Lesnar and Full Match Card

By Anthony Mango
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago
bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 2

WWE NXT 2.0 promised a big show with its August 2 edition, starting with a pair of tag team title matches and ending with a massive grudge match. In response to Cora Jade throwing the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship in a trash can, Roxanne Perez and Alundra Blayze agreed the best answer was to crown new champions quickly.
WWE
Bleacher Report

All the Ways WWE Has Already Changed in the Brand-New Triple H Era

There was considerable excitement among fans when Triple H was announced as the new head of creative at WWE. The company's efforts on that front had been severely lacking over the last decade or so, with repetition and laziness taking precedence over innovation and forethought. The first major event under...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
The Miz
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Jimmy Uso
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Lesnar
Person
Rey Mysterio

Comments / 0

Community Policy