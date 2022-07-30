Final WWE SummerSlam 2022 Picks for Reigns vs. Lesnar and Full Match Card

bleacherreport.com
WWE Rumors on Sasha Banks, Naomi, Ronda Rousey; Talent Worried About Triple H Booking
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. Banks, Naomi Reportedly Reach Deal to Return to WWE. Multiple reports suggest that Sasha Banks and Naomi are set to return to WWE in the near future. Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co reported Monday that Banks and Naomi...
Triple H Saves Ciampa's Career, Iyo Sky Set for Major Push, More WWE Raw Takes
It's a new era in WWE with Triple H fully in control. WWE Raw felt bolder than it has in a long time during its August 1 episode. While it was far from perfect, it was nice to see some fresh talent highlighted. Ciampa went from lackey for The Miz...
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 2
WWE NXT 2.0 promised a big show with its August 2 edition, starting with a pair of tag team title matches and ending with a massive grudge match. In response to Cora Jade throwing the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship in a trash can, Roxanne Perez and Alundra Blayze agreed the best answer was to crown new champions quickly.
All the Ways WWE Has Already Changed in the Brand-New Triple H Era
There was considerable excitement among fans when Triple H was announced as the new head of creative at WWE. The company's efforts on that front had been severely lacking over the last decade or so, with repetition and laziness taking precedence over innovation and forethought. The first major event under...
Hasim Rahman Sr. Says He'd Fight Both Jake, Logan Paul on the Same Night
Former world heavyweight boxing champion Hasim Rahman Sr. offered to fight both Jake and Logan Paul on the same night after his son's scheduled bout with Jake Paul was called off. Hasim Rahman Jr. and Jake Paul had been scheduled to clash on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in...
